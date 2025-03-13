This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
President Tokayev receives Governor of Abai region Berik Uali
relevant news
Ministry of Trade and Integration: Monitoring shows no negative impact of single time zone on people's livelihoods
As you know, the Head of State instructed the Government and Parliament to constructively consider this issue and jointly make a balanced decision. As noted in the report of the Minister, monitoring showed the absence of negative effects from the decision to introduce a single time zone," Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov noted and instructed to organise relevant work together with the Majilis of the Parliament.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Olzhas Bektenov instructs Ministry for Emergency Situations to ensure full preparedness for floods and coordination of work of central and local government agencies
In the case of rising temperatures and heavy precipitation in the form of rain in March, high talo-rain floods are possible along mountain rivers. In the central, northern and eastern parts of the country snow accumulation continues, two or more monthly norm of precipitation is expected in March. For example, in Astana in the first ten-day period has already fallen a monthly norm of precipitation," Yerlan Nyssanbayev emphasised.
We are approaching the active phase of the flood period. Akims to take flood issues under special control. To ensure flawless operation of all public warning systems. We need to intensify information and explanatory work in social networks and mass media. Ministry for Emergency Situations to ensure full preparedness for floods and coordination of work of central and local government agencies," Olzhas Bektenov stressed and instructed to prepare a meeting of the republican operational headquarters in the near future.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Science development and digitalisation issues discussed by Government
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Olzhas Bektenov discusses investment projects in Alatau city with CAMCE head Li Haixin
One of the priorities of the Government is to create the most comfortable investment climate. This will help attract foreign direct investment into the real economy and ensure the implementation of important projects for the country, create new jobs. Over the past six years, the volume of foreign direct investment attracted to the country amounted to about $130 billion. At the same time, the measures initiated by the Head of State to increase the attractiveness of non-resource industries are yielding results - foreign investment in the non-resource sector amounted to $72.7 billion, that is, foreign partners began to invest more in the processing industry," Olzhas Bektenov stressed.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
President tasks to enhance diversification of East Kazakhstan region’s economy
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
President Tokayev gives instructions to Ulytau region governor Dastan Ryspekov
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Construction of 13 thousand km of motorways planned in Kazakhstan
This year construction works are planned above the level of last year, it is 13 thousand kilometres. Of these, projects on 9.5 thousand kilometres are fully funded," Karabayev reported.
- Construction of a new line Kyzylzhar - Moyinty;
- Modernisation of the Altynkol - Zhetygen section with construction of double-track inserts and Beineu - Mangystau section with construction and extension of receiving and delivery tracks;
- Introduction of modern autoblocking systems on the Kyzylzhar - Saksaulskaya, Shalkar - Beineu, Kandyagash - Tobol, Alimbet - Nickeltau and Aksu - Degelen - Zhana-Semey sections;
- As well as the reconstruction of 53 railway stations.
In general, the implementation of these projects will achieve a total multiplier effect over 20 years in the form of tax revenues and other payments at the level of 11 trillion tenge. Implementation of the projects will provide contribution to GDP growth at the level of about 0.4%-1% in the period of 2025-2029," Karabayev said.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Early financing of spring field work: more than 1.8 thousand agricultural enterprises receive funds for 206 billion tenge
This year the work in all these areas will be strengthened. Thus, the volume of preferential lending to the WPR will amount to 700 billion tenge. Taking into account the early financing of the sowing season of the current year, which started in November last year, today more than 1.8 thousand agricultural enterprises have already been financed for 206 billion tenge. This year it is planned to provide coverage of at least 8 million hectares of sown areas," Aidarbek Saparov said.
Last year, 7 SPK attended this programme. Today, only 4 SPKs are actively participating in the programme. In this regard, we ask to instruct regional akimats to strengthen the work on financing of agrarians through SPKs," Aidarbek Saparov emphasised.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
12.03.2025, 09:45Kazakhstan Strengthens Cooperation with Leading U.S. Companies in Technology, Energy, and HealthcareKazakhstan Strengthens Cooperation with Leading U.S. Companies in Technology, Energy, and Healthcare 12.03.2025, 08:493281Quake jolts south of Kazakhstan 06.03.2025, 09:1669271Kazakh Foreign Minister Arrived to Cyprus on Official Visit 06.03.2025, 10:3330416S. Korea: 7 injured after Air Force fighter jet accidentally drops bombs outside training range 06.03.2025, 11:2825316N Kazakhstan para athletes sweep five medals at world championships 08.03.2025, 09:0924896Kazakhstan Delegation Took Part in the Extraordinary Session of the OIC Ministerial Meeting 08.03.2025, 12:1124671Kazakh Foreign Minister Held a Number of Meetings with Foreign Ministers of OIC Member States 11.02.2025, 17:40211351Kazakhstan intends to increase yields in agriculture by introducing digital technologies 11.02.2025, 19:52211311Over 400 thousand tonnes of discounted diesel fuel prepared for agrarians for spring field work 11.02.2025, 16:55210391Agricultural crops area to increase by 518 thousand hectares in Kazakhstan 11.02.2025, 15:57Accuracy of statistical data in agricultural sector, accounting of grain stocks and products in stock funds, veterinary safety. Olzhas Bektenov instructions to solve these issues through full digitalisation209976Accuracy of statistical data in agricultural sector, accounting of grain stocks and products in stock funds, veterinary safety. Olzhas Bektenov instructions to solve these issues through full digitalisation 11.02.2025, 15:22Progress in preparation for spring field work: increasing profitable crop areas and supervision over funds targeted use reviewed in Government208331Progress in preparation for spring field work: increasing profitable crop areas and supervision over funds targeted use reviewed in Government