22.12.2023, 17:03 8791
Prime Minister of Kazakhstan discusses expansion of bilateral cooperation with Qatar State Ambassador
primeminister.kz
Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov held a meeting with the Ambassador of the State of Qatar in Kazakhstan Abdulaziz bin Sultan Al Rumaihi, primeminister.kz reports.
As the head of the Government noted, Qatar is an important political and economic partner of Kazakhstan in the Arab world. Diplomatic relations were established 30 years ago. And in recent years there has been a consistent development of bilateral relations, which was facilitated by active contacts between the leaders of the two countries.
Alikhan Smailov reminded that the 6th meeting of the Kazakhstan-Qatar High Level Joint Commission was successfully held in October in Doha. A business forum was also organized with the participation of more than 150 entrepreneurs of the two countries.
These events give a significant impetus to the expansion of our trade and economic ties. It should be said that last year the volume of Qatari investments in our economy increased 3 times. And for 10 months the volume of trade turnover has also increased almost 3 times. Nevertheless, it is clear that there is still potential for increasing trade and investment cooperation. We are interested in expanding the opportunities that we have. It is gratifying to note that now there are prospects for joint implementation of a number of projects in the agro-industrial complex," Prime Minister said.
In particular, we are talking about the construction of a grain processing plant in Akmola region. The approximate cost of the project is $200 million. At the moment its concept and terms of partnership are being worked out.
Kazakhstan has the necessary conditions to develop business. We, on our part, are ready to provide the necessary support," Alikhan Smailov assured.
Abdulaziz bin Sultan Al Rumaihi expressed his gratitude for the reception and support both from the Government and the leadership of the country. The Ambassador emphasized the great interest of Qatar in the development of bilateral relations, implementation of business projects and strengthening of investment cooperation.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today.
22.12.2023, 16:01 8911
Government to support agricultural processing projects on priority basis
The issues of increasing the share of processed products in the agro-industrial complex were considered at a meeting in the Government under the chairmanship of Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov, primeminister.kz reports.
Participants discussed measures to increase productivity in agriculture, launch new import-substituting investment projects, as well as issues of preferential lending, subsidies, spring field work and a number of others.
It was noted that the priority in the coming years will be given to projects on processing of meat, grain, milk and other raw materials. In particular, the successful experience of North Kazakhstan region in the implementation of large industrial projects in the agro-industrial complex will continue to be replicated.
Prime Minister emphasized that the state would continue to provide comprehensive support for the development of agriculture. Among the key goals is to increase production of quality food products and create new jobs.
At the same time, Alikhan Smailov demanded to strengthen control over the effective use of funds allocated by the state. This includes the use of available reserves, development of new approaches to subsidizing, quality selection of projects and compliance with counter obligations on the part of producers.
Following the discussion Prime Minister gave a number of working instructions to the authorized state bodies.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today.
22.12.2023, 09:58 9031
Natural gas production starts in Kazakhstan at Rozhkovskoye field
primeminister.kz
A large gas condensate field "Rozhkovskoye" was put into commercial operation in the West Kazakhstan region. Alikhan Smailov, Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan, took part in the launch of natural gas and condensate production in the mode of teleconference, primeminister.kz reports.
The gas condensate field was discovered in 2008 as a result of a wide range of geological exploration works. It is planned to produce 14.2 billion cubic meters of raw gas and 7.1 million tons of condensate until 2040. The subsoil use right is held by a joint venture comprising KazMunayGas (50%), Hungarian company MOL Group (27.5%) and Chinese Sinopec (22.5%). To date, about $534 mln has already been invested.
It is expected that due to the development of the Rozhkovskoye field, the National Fund of Kazakhstan will be replenished by 501 billion tenge, and the local budget by 110 billion tenge. In addition, the shareholders plan to allocate at least 3.1 billion tenge for socio-economic development of the region, as well as annually under contractual obligations to allocate 1% of the investment amount for the training of Kazakhstani personnel.
Prime Minister emphasized that this project is of strategic importance. It is aimed at the fulfillment of the Head of State's instruction to attract investment in the exploration and development of new gas fields.
Rozhkovskoye" will become a source of additional volumes of natural gas. The raw materials extracted from the field will be processed at the facilities of Zhaikmunai Company. The development is carried out in partnership with foreign partners, which has already allowed us to apply their experience in preparing and implementing the necessary design solutions," Alikhan Smailov said.
He added that several more gas projects are expected to be launched in the medium term, including "Urikhtau Central" (Aktobe region), "Western Prorva" (Atyrau region) and "Kalamkas" (Mangystau region).
They will collectively give an increase in production of more than 2 billion cubic meters per year. Together with international companies 12 more promising exploration projects are being worked out, as well as projects for additional exploration of existing fields," Prime Minister emphasized.
According to him, the growing needs of the population and industry require not only an increase in gas resources, but also gas processing capacities.
The Head of State has set a task to bring the volume of marketable gas production to 30 billion cubic meters by 2030. In this regard, new gas processing plants will be built at the fields "Kashagan" and "Karachaganak", as well as in the city of Zhanaozen," Alikhan Smailov noted.
Chairman of the Board of JSC NC KazMunayGas Magzum Mirzagaliyev recalled that last October at a meeting on the development of the energy sector, the Head of State instructed to increase the production of marketable gas.
In May, we launched the Aksai Yuzhny field, in early December - the Eastern Urikhtau field. We are completing the current year with the commissioning of the Rozhkovskoye field. The project will have a positive impact on further socio-economic development of West Kazakhstan region. The share of local content in works and services amounted to at least 74%," he noted.
Vice President of MOL Group Zhombor Marton (from Budapest) and Chairman of the Board of Sinopec International Petroleum Exploration & Production Corporation Guo Yueliang (from Beijing) also spoke during the event in the teleconference mode.
Zsombor Marton noted that the preparation for the development of the Rozhkovskoye field was carried out qualitatively and on time.
Our companies found the right ways to work together effectively. This allowed us to unlock the potential of this field. There is still a lot of work to be done. We are very pleased to enter this new stage together with our Kazakh and Chinese partners, knowing that we can rely on their professionalism," Vice President of MOL Group said.
In turn, Guo Yueliang thanked the Government of Kazakhstan for its support in the realization of such a significant project.
Our company has the necessary knowledge and experience to develop such fields with the highest standards of industrial safety and environmental protection. This will be the main priority in carrying out the work," he said.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today.
21.12.2023, 11:01 61986
Kazakhstan starts building new railroad to China: cargo turnover to increase by another 20 mln tons
primeminister.kz
The construction of a new railway line Bakhty - Ayagoz with a length of 272 km started in Abay region. Alikhan Smailov, Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan, gave an official start to the works in the mode of teleconference, primeminister.kz reports.
The project is realized within the framework of execution of the instruction of the Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on increase of transport-transit potential of Kazakhstan. During construction of the new line it is planned to open the third border crossing with China Bakhty - Chuguchak.
In general, the railway line Bakhty - Ayagoz will increase the throughput capacity between Kazakhstan and China from 28 to about 48 million tons, unload the southern checkpoints and attract additional volumes of transit. It is planned that the double-track railroad will be put into operation in 2027.
The large-scale project will be realized with the participation of a private investor on PPP principles. In the course of construction 11 stations, 47 bridges, 23 railroad and 8 highway overpasses, 5 pedestrian bridges, 16 observation structures will be erected. For this purpose it is planned to purchase over 500 thousand units of sleepers and 36 tons of rails from domestic manufacturers. Local content is expected to be at least 85%.
Prime Minister noted that last year Kazakhstan's railroads transported the maximum volume of cargo for 30 years of independence, which amounted to 245 billion tons/kilometer. High rates are maintained in the current year, despite the geopolitical situation and infrastructure constraints.
Over the past five years, the volume of transit container transportation has grown 3.2 times. Existing transit corridors are being expanded and new ones are being opened. The Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, North-South and Southern corridors have become particularly relevant," Alikhan Smailov said.
At the same time, the throughput and infrastructure capacities have reached their peak. To address this strategic issue, a decision was made to implement a number of infrastructure projects in the railway industry.
Thus, in November last year, construction of second tracks on the Dostyk - Moyinty section began. In the current year, work on a new railroad bypassing Almaty and the railroad line Darbaza - Maktaaral was launched. In total, over 1300 km of railroads will be built in the republic within three years.
Prime Minister added that the construction of the highway will provide jobs for more than 1,700 people. At the same time, the opening of unloading and loading places will also entail the creation of new jobs.
All this will have a positive impact on the economy of not only Abay region, but also the whole country. The implementation of the Bakhty - Ayagoz project will also accelerate the integration of Kazakhstan's railway network into the world transport system," Alikhan Smailov emphasized.
Kanat Almagambetov, deputy chairman of the board of KTZ, said that the new branch line will increase the volume of Kazakhstan's exports, as well as the transit of goods from Russia to China and back.
Goods coming from Abay region, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan regions and others will pass through this branch line. The construction of a double-track line is a guarantee that it will be at once with sufficient capacity. In general, it will be an additional inflow of transit cargo and an impetus to the development of our neighboring territories," he said.
The event was attended by the heads of the Abay regional Akimat, the Ministry of Transportation, Samruk-Kazyna JSC, KTZ, current employees and veterans of the industry.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today.
21.12.2023, 10:01 60951
Head of State met with business reps
Akorda
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with representatives of domestic business community, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
The meeting discussed the current issues of quality and sustainable development of national economy. In particular, the participants shared their views on the macroeconomic policy, including the development of the new Tax Code and accessible crediting of the real sector of economy.
Within the formation of a new economic structure, the issues such as systemic digitalisation, active development of transport and logistics sector, full realisation of the agro-industrial complex’s potential, economic industrialisation, including the development of the domestic automobile industry, were discussed.
In conclusion, the Kazakh Head of State noted that all the proposals are to be considered and concrete measures are to be taken taking them into account.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today.
20.12.2023, 16:23 60201
Over 900,000 Kazakhstanis get employed since Jan
927,000 people obtained employment in 2023, Kazinform News Agency quotes Kazakh Labor and Social Protection Minister Svetlana Zhakupova as saying at today’s briefing at the central communications service.
As for vulnerable social groups, 9,102 people received grants to start up a business, acquire necessary equipment, or improve their living conditions.
The minister said, 357,000 people were employed this year thanks to the private initiatives, 257,000 thanks to the national projects.
Besides, there is a natural flow from employment to inactivity due to pregnancy or retirement which generates over 200, 000 new jobs.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today.
20.12.2023, 13:22 60201
Kazakhstan renews uranium exports record
For the past 10 months Kazakhstan processed uranium exports reached 2.46 billion US dollars that is one third more as compared to the previous year, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the national statistics bureau.
This January-October Kazakhstan exported the most uranium to China up to 922.7 million US dollars that is 2.2 times more against 2022. 28% of exports fell on October up to 258 million US dollars that is 9 times as compared to last October.
For the past 10 months, Kazakhstan’s uranium exports to Russia approached 1.2 billion US dollars (+72% year-on-year). An increase in uranium exports to China and Russia overcompensated a decrease in exports to Canada. Over the past 10 months deliveries to Canada made 168.5 million US dollars (- 70% year-on-year).
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today.
20.12.2023, 12:10 60471
Significant water shortage predicted in Kazakhstan by 2030
Depositphotos
Chairperson of the Supreme Audit Chamber Nataliya Godunova claims Kazakhstan uses its water resources ineffectively, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
While addressing a plenary session of the Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, on Wednesday, Godunova revealed that according to UNDP estimates water shortage up to 75 million cubic meters a year is predicted in Kazakhstan by 2030.
She pointed out the country’s dependence on water supply from neighboring countries is a negative factor, adding that the water inflow is gradually reducing.
On top of that, according to her, Kazakhstan, unlike other countries, barely uses water-saving technologies.
Godunova also called the amount of water losses in old water channels and worn-down waterway networks ‘appalling’, claiming huge sums of budgetary money won’t save the day. The problem lies in the ineffective management of water resources, she insisted.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today.
20.12.2023, 09:05 57541
Payments to special waste management companies to resume from 2024 - Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources
As of December 15 of this year, 4388 out of 5543 identified illegal dumps were eliminated, the indicator improved from 50% to 80%. However, some akimats have not done their work at the proper level. Such data was announced by Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Yerlan Nysanbayev at the Government session chaired by Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov, primeminister.kz reports.
According to him, the Municipal Waste Management Program in the districts and cities of the republic is approved only in Aktobe and Satpayev, as well as Sandyktau district of Akmola region. At the same time, the Program of Satpayev city does not comply with the recommendations developed by the Ministry. The requirements for the completeness of analyzing the current situation of the sector and developing measures to solve problems, as well as providing them with financial resources are not met.
Of the remaining 204 districts and cities the work on development of Programs is not carried out in West Kazakhstan, Mangystau region, North Kazakhstan and Turkestan regions. I ask to instruct akims to work on activation of development of Programs taking into account recommendations of the Ministry, and in order to approve quality documents it is proposed to extend the term of approval of Programs till July 1, 2024. I would like to note that akimats have the necessary competence and basis for the organization of safe waste management, in particular, on the provision of land plots, infrastructure, development of measures and economic instruments, provision of preferences to business entities, conclusion of public-private partnership agreements," the speaker said.
Regarding the assignment to launch plants for waste utilization and recycling taking into account international experience, the department has studied the experience in the field of waste management of such countries as Turkey, Spain, Germany, Sweden, some states of the USA, Norway, Canada, Korea and Japan. The international practice highlights such basic measures for effective waste management as remuneration for the delivery of secondary raw materials, differentiated tariffication for waste removal services and administrative responsibility.
To implement the above measures, it is necessary to develop the relevant infrastructure and involve business entities in this sphere. Taking into account international experience, a mechanism of preferential financing has been developed, the interest rate is 3%, the term of the loan is from 3 to 15 years through JSC "Industry Development Fund". The total amount of allocated funds for projects is about 200 billion tenge for 3 years. The relevant draft resolution of the Government is at the final stage of coordination with government agencies," the country's chief ecologist said.
Yerlan Nysanbayev also noted that together with akimats a pool of projects is being formed. Today there are 11 projects worth about 60 billion tenge. The selection takes into account the needs of the regions and compliance of the projects with the Communal Waste Management Programs.
Also, from 2024, payments to special waste management companies are resumed. The Order on approval of the procedure for making payments has been adopted. The draft Government Decree on approval of the amount of cash payments is agreed with state agencies and submitted to the Office of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan for approval," the Minister of Ecology assured.
The order of the Ministry of Education approved the Action Plan of environmental education and upbringing for 2023-2029, which includes comprehensive measures for environmental education of students at all levels of education. The implementation of the order regarding the development and introduction of the issues of waste management culture into the curricula from kindergarten to university will continue within the framework of this Plan.
In addition, amendments to the Code of Administrative Offenses have been developed to increase fines for throwing garbage outside the designated places. For example, for individuals from 50 Minimum calculated indexes to 100 Minimum calculated indexes, and for small businesses or non-profit organizations from 100 Minimum calculated indexes to 200 Minimum calculated indexes.
These amendments to the CAO are provided within the framework of the draft Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On Amendments and Additions to Certain Legislative Acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the development of the capital and cities of republican importance", which has now passed a public hearing and on these amendments is analyzing the regulatory impact.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today.
