Regular meeting of the Public Council on Trade and Integration was held

Tell a friend

A meeting of the Public Council on Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan chaired by Ruslan Shayekin was held in the Ministry of Trade and Commerce, where a number of topical business issues were considered, press service of the Ministry of Trade and Integration reports.





Thus, considered the question of the Director for interaction with public authorities of LLP "Detsky Mir - Kazakhstan" Alexei Ivanov on the problem of using a number of stores located in shopping centers of mobile communication services with quality and stable Internet access Alexei Ivanov about the problem of using a number of stores located in shopping centers, mobile communication services with quality and stable access to the Internet. Alexei Ivanov also added that the problem of communication affects both the operation of the store, and leads to consumer dissatisfaction.





We as the Association of shopping centers fully agree to the installation of stations in order for trade to go in the right direction. Therefore, we ask to find a solution and legislate" - Ruslan Shayekin, Chairman of the Board of the Association of Regional Retail Property Owners in the RK, appealed.





The representative of the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry - Deputy Chairman of the Committee of Telecommunications Gulnar Bukeeva noted that a project has been developed and the deputies are now considering a norm that provides in general plans places for the construction and installation of stations.





The President of the Association of Sugar, Food and Processing Industry Aizhan Naurzgalieva was heard within the agenda of the meeting about obtaining the Global G.A.P standard by Kazakhstani producers in order to sell products for export.





Global G.A.P standard is a standard of best agricultural practice, it can be a tool to promote exports. Now foreign consumers are interested in Kazakhstani products and there are applications for delivery of carrots, potatoes, onions to Afghanistan, Latvia, Poland, but the main condition for delivery of products is the availability of Global G.A.P certificate. In Kazakhstan, only 3 companies have received the certificate: 2 in Almaty region and 1 in Kokshetau" - said Aizhan Naurzgalieva.





At the same time, the president of the Association added that a working group has been created to promote this project, and now the group is developing a national identification document that will allow certification-oriented companies to understand what standard requirements are required by Global G.A.P.





In addition, the member of the Public Council Vasily Mikhalchenko spoke at the meeting with a question about the need to ensure timely work on verification and calibration of measuring instruments, including taking into account the ongoing major repairs of the Reference Center. In turn, the Chairman of the Committee for Technical Regulation and Metrology Kuanysh Yelikbayev reported on the decisions made on this issue.





Further in the course of the meeting the Chairman of the Board of the National Association of Oilseeds Processors Yadykar Ibragimov proposed a number of measures in the sphere of oil and fat industry:





Yadykar Ibragimov proposed to add oilseeds to the list of priority and promising areas for deep processing with amendments to the relevant Draft Resolution of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan on approval of the Concept of development of agro-industrial complex for 2021-2030, namely, to increase the share of compensation of investment investments up to 50% in the implementation of projects for deep processing. Ibragimov also proposed to cancel tax preferences and subsidies for part of the costs of construction of new oilseed processing enterprises due to the surplus of processing capacity in the domestic market.





At the same time, the meeting also considered the issues of zero duties and the provision of quotas for the import of reels of office paper, promotion of registration of traditional foods and handicrafts in the framework of the project "Made in Kazakhstan", as well as the issue of metrological support of reference equipment of accreditation subjects.