Science, Technology, and Patient Care: Deputy Prime Minister Visits National Center for Neurosurgery
Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Kosherbayev visited the National Center for Neurosurgery. During the visit, he reviewed the institution's operations, toured clinical departments and the Gamma Knife complex, met with medical staff and patients, and discussed the development prospects of high-tech medicine in the country, primeminister.kz reports.
Established in 2008, the National Center for Neurosurgery is the only specialized institution in Kazakhstan that provides a full cycle of neurosurgical services-from diagnostics to early rehabilitation. The center integrates clinical, scientific, and educational activities, enabling the implementation of advanced technologies and ensuring high-quality medical care.
Yermek Kosherbayev expressed gratitude to the doctors and medical staff for their dedication and high professionalism, highlighting the trust patients place in the center and their positive evaluations of the care received.
The National Center for Neurosurgery is more than just a clinic-it’s a scientific and technological platform shaping the standards of future medicine. It’s very important that a cohesive and competent team is working here. Such teams are the backbone of our national healthcare system," the Deputy Prime Minister said.
The clinic has a capacity of 160 beds, includes 6 clinical and 9 paraclinical departments, and is equipped with modern, high-tech medical equipment. Over the years, the center has treated more than 70,000 patients and performed over 50,000 surgeries. Its arsenal includes 73 innovative neurosurgical technologies previously unused in Kazakhstan or Central Asia. In 2021, the region’s first stereotactic radiosurgery Gamma Knife complex was launched here, with more than 2,000 procedures performed to date.
Chairman of the Board of JSC National Center for Neurosurgery, Serik Aksholakov, reported on the institution’s current achievements and future development directions.
Today the center continues to introduce new neurosurgical techniques and strengthen its scientific and educational functions. Our goal is not only to treat but to form the intellectual foundation of Kazakhstani medicine. We have the potential and are ready to scale it across the country’s healthcare system," the chief physician said.
In conclusion, the Deputy Prime Minister emphasized the strategic importance of developing high-tech medicine:
Ensuring equal access to quality medical care is a direct mandate of the Head of State. We must create conditions where all Kazakhstanis receive modern treatment regardless of their region of residence. The Center’s experience must be scaled nationwide," Yerzhan Kosherbayev added.
The National Center for Neurosurgery is a vivid example of how integrating science, technology, and human capital enables the achievement of high standards in medical care. Developing such institutions is a vital part of the national healthcare policy. The Government will continue to support the implementation of innovative solutions and the expansion of successful practices to ensure that every citizen has access to cutting-edge medical services, no matter where they live.
Kazakh Foreign Ministry makes a statement
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan made a statement, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan expresses serious concern over the dangerous military escalation in the Middle East and advocates for the prompt resolution of the conflict exclusively through political and diplomatic means in accordance with the UN Charter and the principles of international law.
We call on all parties involved to exercise maximum restraint, the statement reads.
As earlier reported, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said on Friday that Israel has launched a "preemptive strike" on Iran.
President Tokayev: Raising status of medical workers is one of our priorities
The state will continue to support medical workers. This is what President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said addressing an awards ceremony held in Akorda on the threshold of the Day of Medical Workers, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The President reminded that since 2024, on his initiative, doctors in Kazakhstan have been awarded the Honored Doctor of Kazakhstan title for exceptional achievement in healthcare, contribution to the development of medicine and high professional achievements, the press service of Akorda says.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that salaries in healthcare sector have increased almost twofold in the past five years. Monthly allowances for the students of medical universities and colleges have been raised too.
The state creates all necessary conditions to organize mentoring with qualified doctors and further adaptation of young professionals.
According to the President, the volume of financing of the country’s healthcare sector is increased year by year, reaching 2.6 trillion tenge in 2025.
The state will continue to support medical workers. Doctors are called the guardians of the people's health. Every person should be well aware of this truth and respect their work. However, unfortunately, in our society there are still people who hinder doctors' work and sometimes even threaten their safety. Such illegal actions are absolutely unacceptable. Persons violating public order will certainly be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law. The Law and Order principle must be strictly observed everywhere. This is the only way we can build a Fair and Safe Kazakhstan. In this context, the medical worker has an exceptional role," said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
The President also said that he had signed a decree to hand over state awards to medical workers.
Olzhas Bektenov Reviewed the Implementation of the President's Directives on Major Transport Projects
Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov held a meeting focused on large-scale investment projects in the transport sector. The session addressed the progress in implementing the President's directives voiced at the Security Council meeting, primeminister.kz reports.
Reports were delivered by Acting Minister of Transport Maksat Kaliakparov, Chairman of the Management Board of JSC "NC "KTZ" Nurlan Sauranbayev, and Chairman of the Management Board of JSC "NC "KazAvtoZhol" Darkhan Imanashev.
According to the Ministry of Transport, in 2025, construction and repair works are planned for 13,000 km of highways, 6,100 km of railways, modernization and construction of six airports, and implementation of two water transport projects.
In the railway sector, five major projects are being implemented with a total value of 2.3 trillion tenge: construction of second tracks on the Dostyk-Moyynty section (836 km), the bypass road at Almaty station (75 km), and the Darbaza-Maktaaral railway line (152 km). Work has begun on the Kyzylzhar-Moyynty section, which, according to KTZ, is expected to be completed in the first half of the year. The Bakhты-Ayagoz project (272 km) was also reported. The Dostyk-Moyynty and Almaty bypass projects are ahead of schedule.
Additionally, specific segments of the railway network are under construction. In line with the President’s instruction, a total of 11,000 km of railway is to be repaired by 2029. This year, 1,480 km will be modernized with a budget of 177 billion tenge. Simultaneously, reconstruction of 125 station complexes is underway, with completion expected in 2025.
In road construction, 13,000 km are scheduled for development this year, including 2,200 km for reconstruction, 6,600 km for repair, and 4,200 km for local network repairs. Currently, 9,000 km are undergoing modernization. Reconstruction continues on ongoing projects totaling 1,083 km, with 847 km scheduled for completion by year-end. Among new initiatives is the construction of the Center-West highway, which will reduce the transit route from Astana to the port of Aktau by 889 km. Other active projects include Aktobe-Ulgaysyn (234 km), Karaganda-Zhezkazgan (572 km), and more.
During the meeting, the Prime Minister addressed the quality of road works. Chairman of the Management Board of JSC "NC "KazAvtoZhol" Darkhan Imanashev reported on the operation of automated measurement systems (AMS). Currently, 27 AMS units are functioning on national roads. An additional 25 AMS units are planned for 2025, and by 2026, the total will reach 126. These systems use special sensors to transmit vehicle dimension data in real time to detect overloads and prevent road surface damage.
In the aviation sector, construction projects are underway for three new airports - Katon-Karagay, Zaysan, and Kenderli - as well as the restoration of the airport in the city of Arkalyk. Infrastructure modernization is ongoing at airports in Pavlodar and Balkhash.
In water transport, dredging at the port of Aktau is set to begin in July this year. As part of the development of the merchant fleet, eight vessels will be acquired in 2025, including six dry cargo ships and two ferries.
The Prime Minister emphasized the importance of a comprehensive and systematic approach to the implementation of all planned projects:
The transport sector has shown a 24% increase over five months. Transport, along with energy and other infrastructure, is the foundation for any economic development. This is why the President and the Government are focused on this issue: if we don’t invest now, there will be no long-term economic growth. All necessary resources will be allocated. The task for all relevant agencies is to use these funds efficiently and complete all projects on time. All facilities are included in the Economic Growth Plan for this year. That’s the short-term impact; overall, this lays the groundwork for sustainable economic growth for decades to come," Olzhas Bektenov noted.
Following the meeting, a number of instructions were issued to the Ministry of Transport, the Samruk-Kazyna Fund, and other responsible organizations.
Olzhas Bektenov Discusses Agricultural Cooperation with Iran's Minister of Agricultural Jihad Gholamreza Nouri Ghezeljeh
Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov held a meeting with a delegation from the Islamic Republic of Iran, led by the Minister of Agricultural Jihad, Gholamreza Nouri Ghezeljeh, primeminister.kz reports.
The meeting was attended by Kazakhstan’s Minister of Agriculture Aidarbek Saparov, Minister of Trade and Integration Arman Shakkaliev, Akim of the Mangystau Region Nurdaulet Kilybay, and others.
The discussion focused on the outcomes of the 20th session of the Kazakhstan-Iran Intergovernmental Commission on Trade-Economic, Scientific-Technical, and Cultural Cooperation, and on the implementation of agreements reached at the presidential level regarding increased bilateral trade.
The parties reviewed the plans of relevant agencies for further developing bilateral cooperation in agriculture, especially boosting trade in agricultural products and supporting the development of transit and logistics infrastructure.
Kazakhstan aims to increase grain exports to 2 million tonnes of wheat and 1 million tonnes of barley annually. In the first four months of the current year, Kazakhstan’s agri-food exports tripled, reaching $116 million.
The Iranian side, in turn, expressed interest in exchanging expertise in livestock and poultry farming.
A promising area is the implementation of joint projects for high value-added agricultural product processing. Examples include the launch of safflower oil production facilities in Kazakhstan by Kaz-Ir Agro and the French fry production plant by Solico Group. These were cited during discussions on investment cooperation development.
During talks on transport and logistics collaboration, both sides expressed a shared interest in boosting the Caspian Sea’s transit capacity and expanding the potential of the North-South transport corridor. Over the first five months of this year, cargo volumes transported via this corridor through Kazakhstan rose by 74%, reaching 1.5 million tonnes.
As a result of the meeting, it was noted that the relevant government agencies of both countries have established a working group to swiftly implement plans to enhance trade and economic cooperation.
Reference: In 2024, trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Iran exceeded $340 million. In the first four months of the current year, this figure rose by 78.3% to $173.5 million.
Olzhas Bektenov Discusses Construction of Sanitary Ware Plant in Kyzylorda Region with Roca Group Chairman Santiago de Gomar Roca
Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov held a meeting with Santiago de Gomar Roca, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Roca Group. The parties discussed the practical aspects of implementing a project to build a sanitary ware plant in the Kyzylorda region and prospects for further strengthening investment cooperation, primeminister.kz reports.
The project envisions the construction of a high-tech plant for the production of sanitary ware with a capacity of up to 500,000 units per year, including installation systems and other components. The production site will be located in the "Ondiris" industrial zone of the Kyzylorda region, where a land plot has already been allocated. The plant’s output will serve both the domestic market and exports to Central Asian countries. The total investment volume is estimated at €70 million. The project is expected to create around 300 new jobs.
Santiago de Gomar Roca noted that Roca Group views Kazakhstan as a strategic base for business development in the region. Roca Group is one of the world leaders in the industry, operating 78 plants with over 20,000 employees.
Kazakhstan is a logical choice for expanding our presence in Central Asia. We consider the country an industrial and logistics hub from which we can effectively serve the entire region. The country offers favorable conditions for manufacturing development, and we are confident that the project in the Kyzylorda region will become a significant part of our international strategy while contributing to the local economy," Santiago de Gomar Roca said.
Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov emphasized that localizing industrial production is a top priority of the Government in strengthening the country’s economic structure. In this regard, Kazakhstan is actively working to create the best possible investment climate.
Under the strategic course set by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to ensure economic resilience, Kazakhstan is implementing a vigorous import substitution policy aimed at supporting domestic manufacturing and reducing reliance on external supplies. Kazakhstan and Spain are strategic partners. We see your company as a reliable partner and welcome the attraction of high-tech industries to foster deep industrial development. The Government will provide the necessary support to ensure the successful implementation of the project," Olzhas Bektenov stated.
As a result of the meeting, a Framework Agreement on the key principles of the investment project was signed between the Ministry of Industry and Construction of Kazakhstan, the Akimat of the Kyzylorda region, and Roca Group
Results of State Audit of Kazakhstan's Drug Supply System Discussed at Government Meeting
A working meeting chaired by Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Yerzhan Kosherbayev, was held to discuss the reform of the country’s pharmaceutical supply system. The discussion was prompted by the findings of a state audit conducted by the Supreme Audit Chamber (SAC), primeminister.kz reports.
The meeting was attended by Minister of Healthcare Akmaral Alnazarova, representatives of the Presidential Administration, the Supreme Audit Chamber, the Prosecutor General’s Office, the Financial Monitoring Agency, and the Anti-Corruption Agency.
The audit revealed numerous violations at all stages of the medicine supply chain - from registration and manufacturing to distribution to patients. Problems identified included weaknesses in the pricing system, insufficient quality control of medicines, and delays in updating treatment protocols. Special attention was paid to issues of pharmacovigilance and the effectiveness of sectoral developments.
Deputy Prime Minister Yerzhan Kosherbayev emphasized that the systemic violations uncovered require immediate and decisive action:
We cannot allow inefficient use of budget funds, supply disruptions, or risks related to low-quality medications. All violations must be met not only with assessment but with concrete legal and administrative responses. Providing the population with reliable and affordable medicines is a top priority - there can be no delay," Kosherbayev stated.
Continuing the discussion, Health Minister Akmaral Alnazarova presented a set of priority measures aimed at eliminating the identified violations. According to her, systemic reforms in the drug supply sector have been initiated in light of the SAC’s recommendations. The new policy package focuses on improving medicine accessibility, including:
- Reducing maximum prices for medicines
- Transitioning to an electronic procurement format
- Simplifying market entry for new drugs
- Introducing personalized patient records
- Creating hospital pharmacy departments
The minister elaborated on the pricing mechanism:
The new pricing regulation covers both medicines included in the free state programs (GOBMP and OSMS) and those sold through wholesale and retail networks. For the free list, which covers outpatient and inpatient treatments, price reductions of up to 19% are planned; for retail pharmacies, reductions of up to 30%," Akmaral Alnazarova said .
The revision of pricing policies aims to make medicines more affordable both within the state-subsidized system and on the broader pharmaceutical market.
Also highlighted was the implementation of a digital medicine labeling system. To date, over 366 million packages have been labeled, and more than 80 million withdrawn from circulation. This system covers all key pharmaceutical market participants and enables full traceability of each package through the supply chain, offering strong protection against counterfeiting.
Among other initiatives is a pilot project launched in cooperation with the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry to expedite the registration of pharmaceuticals. A new regulation allows for the reduction of registration time to 100 days while fully meeting expertise, pricing, and national formulary requirements.
In closing the meeting, Yerzhan Kosherbayev emphasized the importance of unified efforts by all state agencies in implementing the President’s instructions. He stressed that ensuring drug security and access to medicines is one of the key priorities of national healthcare policy:
Only a systematic and responsible approach at every level will help restore public trust, increase the efficiency of government spending, and ensure the resilience of the entire healthcare system," the Deputy Prime Minister concluded.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev meets with EEC Board Chairman
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met today with Bakytzhan Sagintayev, Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), Akorda reports.
The meeting discussed the ongoing activities and issues of further development of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).
President Tokayev was informed about the preparation for the 4th Eurasian Economic Forum and a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, which are set to take place on June 26-27 in Minsk, Belarus.
Comfortable and Safe Stay for Tourists: Government Reviews Implementation of Presidential Instructions
At a Government session chaired by Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov, the issue of ensuring a comfortable and safe stay for tourists in the country was discussed, primeminister.kz reports.
During the session, Minister of Tourism and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yerbol Myrzabosynov reported that the tourism sector of Kazakhstan is developing every year and increasing its potential. In 2024, the number of domestic tourists amounted to 10.5 million; the number of foreign visitors reached 15.3 million. Currently, a visa-free regime is in place for 87 countries, and citizens of 107 foreign states have the option to apply for an electronic visa.
For his part, Minister of Internal Affairs Yerzhan Sadenov stated that the ministry is carrying out all necessary work to create favorable conditions for tourists. In particular, procedures for entering and staying in the country are being simplified. Currently, foreigners are exempt from the procedure of registering at the police; the host party can complete this procedure online. A special mobile website has been created for foreign guests, containing essential and useful information in Kazakh, Russian, English, and Chinese.
To ensure the safety of tourists, tourist police units are operating in the regions, staffed by officers who speak foreign languages. In tourist areas, surveillance systems are functioning, preventive work is carried out with individuals engaged in private transportation, and assistance is provided to drivers of transit transport.
Our Head of State has repeatedly emphasized the importance of tourism development as one of the key drivers of the country’s economic growth. In this regard, the country must create conditions to enhance Kazakhstan’s attractiveness as a country friendly to foreign tourists. Significant work is being done in this direction. The geography of international air, rail, and road connections is expanding. Migration procedures for foreign citizens are being simplified. Special attention is being paid to ensuring the comfortable and safe stay of our guests," Olzhas Bektenov emphasized.
The head of the Government noted that work has been done in Almaty, East Kazakhstan, and Zhetysu regions to welcome tourists from neighboring countries. This experience should be scaled up.
Tourism products should be adapted to specific tourist groups, especially in border regions. This concerns not only the activities of small and medium-sized businesses but also digital products. High-quality mobile communication and internet access must be ensured at tourist sites. Hotels and other tourist attractions must pay attention to a high level of service and safety, and an adequate pricing policy. Favorable conditions for tourists must be provided, especially in high-risk areas," Olzhas Bektenov added.
Following the Government session, the Prime Minister issued several instructions. In particular, the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, together with the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry, was instructed to expand the functionality of the national tourism portal, the eQonaq migration service, taxi services, and other useful resources for tourists.
The Ministries of Internal Affairs, Emergency Situations, and Healthcare were instructed to strengthen safety measures for tourists and to work on establishing a multilingual hotline for foreign visitors.
The Ministry of Tourism and Sports, together with relevant government agencies and regional akimats, was instructed to develop within one week a set of measures to ensure the favorable and safe stay of foreign tourists in Kazakhstan.
