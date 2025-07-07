This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
State Counselor Karin chairs meeting on promoting interethnic understanding
Presidential Directives in Action: Government Reviews Progress on Key Energy and Infocommunication Projects
The Head of State has set a clear task: Kazakhstan must achieve full self-sufficiency in electricity and build strategic reserves. Implementing key energy projects is a strategic priority aimed at ensuring economic resilience. A reliable and predictable energy system underpins industrial growth, regional development, and the launch of new projects, including those involving digital technologies and artificial intelligence. It is essential to commission new capacities on schedule," Olzhas Bektenov stressed.
Tokayev urges measures to strengthen Kazakhstan’s role as key trade and logistics hub in Eurasia
Kazakh President sets tasks for further economic reforms
Kazakhstan names new Chairman of Board of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy
Presidential Directives Implemented: Ten Regions of Kazakhstan Achieve 100% Water Supply Coverage
- The capacity of the Caspian desalination plant was increased to 40,000 cubic meters per day.
- A desalination plant with a capacity of 12,000 cubic meters per day was built in Aktau.
- Desalination units were launched in the villages of Sayyn Shapagatov and Akshukur (7,000 m³/day) and in Fort-Shevchenko (5,000 m³/day).
- A new desalination plant with a capacity of 50,000 m³/day will be commissioned in the Kendirli area of Zhanaozen in Q3 2025.
Kazakhstan Developing Unified Water Accounting System
Kazakhstan Actively Developing Water Resource Management Startups
Olzhas Bektenov: Ensuring Access to Quality Drinking Water Is a Top Priority for the Government
Providing the population with quality drinking water is one of the most socially significant tasks. The Head of State is personally monitoring this issue. The necessary funds have been allocated in the national budget. Moreover, under the President's instruction to return illegally withdrawn assets to the country, over 160 billion tenge from the Special State Fund has been allocated to implement approximately 230 water supply projects. The quality of life directly depends on access to drinking water. Therefore, the sustainable development of water supply systems in settlements remains one of the Government’s top priorities," Olzhas Bektenov stated.
In parallel with the development of water supply systems, we must accelerate efforts to implement water-saving technologies and digital water resource management. The percentage of worn-out water supply networks must continue to decrease. It is crucial to ensure large-scale renewal of outdated utilities and the construction of new infrastructure. This will be addressed within the framework of the approved National Project on Modernization of the Energy and Utilities Sectors," the Prime Minister emphasized.
- To regional akimats: Ensure the commissioning of all ongoing drinking water projects by the end of the year. "Top regional officials bear personal responsibility for this," Olzhas Bektenov noted.
- To the Ministry of Finance: Disburse the allocated funds to local executive bodies.
- To the Ministry of Industry and Construction: When modernizing networks, focus on increasing the capacity of existing sewage treatment facilities and improving wastewater treatment quality. In cooperation with akimats, prepare investment programs for the implementation of the national project on energy and utility sector modernization by September 1.
- To the Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation: Complete the construction and reconstruction of group water pipelines by the end of this year. Then, jointly with the Ministry of Finance, ensure their transfer as unified complexes to akimat balances during 2026.
- To the Ministry of National Economy, in collaboration with relevant government bodies: Amend legal regulations governing the transfer of property from republican to communal ownership.
- To the Ministries of Water Resources and Irrigation and Industry and Construction: Explore the implementation of digital passports for water bodies and the development of an intelligent water cadastre.
- To the Ministry of National Economy, jointly with the Ministry of Finance and the Baiterek Holding: Ensure financing of investment projects outlined in the National Project.
