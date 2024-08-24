22.08.2024, 16:37 7951
Telephone survey shows how many Kazakhstanis support nuclear power plant construction
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
A telephone survey was conducted at the request of the Kazakhstan Institute of Strategic Research under the Kazakh President between August 7 and 18, 2024. The number of respondents hit 1,200 above 18 years old from 17 regions as well as the cities of Astana, Almaty and Shymkent, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The majority of respondents (53.1%) supports the idea of the nuclear power plant construction. They pin high hopes on its construction, including as a solution to the electrical shortage problem by 2030.
Opponents to the construction (32.5%) associate nuclear power plants with potential emergencies and environmental consequences.
At the same time, practically every 10th respondent (14.4%) was undecided.
Half of the respondents (51.0%) say they have sufficient information and knowledge to vote for or against the construction of the nuclear power plant in the referendum. 12.2% of respondents agreed that they have incomplete information, 31.6% lack knowledge, and 5.2% were undecided.
During the survey, 42.6% of respondents said they are determined to take part in the referendum on the construction of the nuclear power plant if it is held. 16.4% more said they would likely participate in the referendum, meanwhile, 25.3% of respondents do not plan to take part in it. 6.8% were undecided.
As earlier reported, public hearings on the construction of the nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan concluded in Astana.
In an exclusive interview with Kazinform News Agency director of the National Nuclear Center Erlan Batyrbekov shared his view on electricity shortage, the practicality of a nuclear power station construction in Kazakhstan and the latest nuclear reactor technologies. He also revealed how the largest global economies, such as the U.S., China and France, gradually shift away from traditional and old energy sources.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
22.08.2024, 21:49 10496
Allied Relations Treaty marks beginning of a quality new stage of Kazakh-Tajik cooperation - Tokayev
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
Kazakh and Tajik leaders Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Emomali Rahmon made a joint statement during a press conference following the bilateral talks, Akorda reports.
Offering gratitude to Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, Kazakh leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev pointed out the importance of his state visit to fraternal Tajikistan.
This visit will give a strong impetus to the continued strengthening of Kazakh-Tajik relations based on mutual respect and trust as well as comprehensive cooperation. Tajikistan is a reliable friend and time-tested ally of Kazakhstan, with the shared history, culture and spiritual values. Our countries continuously maintain close and trusted political dialogue at all levels, build jointly a common future in a spirit of true friendship and mutual support, stated the Kazakh President.
Tokayev stressed that the interstate relations between Kazakhstan and Tajikistan are being elevated to the level of allied cooperation.
The Treaty on Allied Relations between Kazakhstan and Tajikistan, marking the beginning of a quality new stage of bilateral cooperation was just signed, said the Kazakh leader.
The Head of State of Kazakhstan informed that during the talks the sides confirmed their mutual commitment to further rapprochement between the fraternal nations, all-round deepening of Kazakh-Tajik relations.
There are no unresolved issues between the countries. Over the past five years, the annual trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Tajikistan has doubled, hitting one billion US dollars. During the press conference, the Kazakh President expressed the readiness of Astana to increase its exports to Tajikistan of 85 commodities to the tune of around 200 million US dollars.
The sides agreed to increase the names of exporting commodities by systematically eliminating trade and economic barriers as well as enhancing partnership in transport and logistics.
The governments were assigned with increasing the trade turnover between the countries until 2027. Our countries seek to bring the mutual trade to up to 2 billion US dollars… In six months of this year, the volume of agricultural trade between our countries rose 12% and neared 300 million US dollars, said the Head of State.
The Kazakh President noted that Dushanbe hosted the Kazakh-Tajik Business Forum ahead of his state visit, which led to conclusion of a number of commercial contracts and agreements worth over one billion US dollars. Tokayev also expressed the readiness of his country to share its experience in digitalizing public services and developing IT technologies. As part of the agreements reached at the high level, the Tajik side was handed over with the digital solutions of the e-government platform.
During the talks held between the two leaders the issues of cooperation in transit and transport as well as energy sectors were discussed.
It was agreed to continue coordinated work on rational use of resources of trans-boundary rivers of Central Asia. Kazakhstan expresses gratitude to Tajikistan for the timely decisions regarding its obligations in the water and energy sector, in particular water supplies to Kazakhstan. It’s vital for our country. In its turn, Kazakhstan will fulfil its all obligations under the trilateral protocol on the regime of operation of Bakhri Tochik reservoir, said Tokayev, adding that the countries intent to continue constructive cooperation in this field.
The Kazakh leader went on to say that most scholarships Kazakhstan provides for students from Central Asian are offered to Tajik students, stressing the education cooperation between the countries is yet to be strengthened.
We welcome the opening of a joint information technology department of the Gumilyev Eurasian National University and the Osimi Tajik Technical University, said Tokayev.
The Kazakh President also said that an exchange of views on the current issues of regional and global agenda took place as well.
For his part, Tajik President Emomali Rahmon expressed deep gratitude for the outcomes of the talks with Tokayev and commended the cooperation between the two nations.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
21.08.2024, 11:36 10611
Ambassador of Kazakhstan Presented Credentials to the President of Finland
Images | Kazakh MFA
Tell a friend
Ambassador of Kazakhstan Azamat Abdraimov presented his credentials to President of Finland Alexander Stubb. The ceremony took place at the Presidential Palace, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the discussion that followed the ceremony, the Kazakh diplomat addressed current issues in domestic and foreign policies of Kazakhstan, highlighted the development of cooperation among Central Asian countries, and informed the President of Finland about the large-scale reforms initiated by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
Both sides highly appreciated the current state of political dialogue, the positive dynamics of trade and economic cooperation, and the strengthening of cultural and humanitarian ties between the countries. The meeting also explored prospects for further deepening and expanding bilateral relations, including in the fields of transportation and logistics, water resource management, forestry, and technology transfer.
The Kazakh diplomat noted that Suomi is a key partner in the Northern Europe region and confirmed readiness of Kazakhstan for active cooperation across all areas. He expressed a commitment to further strengthening and developing bilateral relations.
The President of Finland congratulated the Ambassador of Kazakhstan on the beginning of his diplomatic mission and wished him success in working to further strengthen Kazakh-Finnish relations.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
21.08.2024, 09:31 10781
Implementation of President's Address: More than 9,000 Kazakhstani citizens received special social payments
Images | primeminister.kz
Tell a friend
Since 1 January 2024, on the instructions of the Head of State, a special social payment has been introduced in Kazakhstan to implement systematic measures to improve social protection of workers employed in hazardous working conditions, primeminister.kz reports.
Obligatory conditions for the special payment are reaching the age of 55 and the presence of mandatory professional pension contributions to the Unified National Pension Fund for at least 7 years.
To date, 9,145 citizens who have worked in harmful labour conditions for a long time have been assigned a special social payment in the amount of 1.7 billion tenge.
The payment is made from 4 sources of funding sources - the republican budget, the Unified Accumulative Pension Fund, from the employer and from the life insurance company.
The largest number of applicants for special payment is registered in Karaganda region (1696 people), Kostanay region (1180 people), East Kazakhstan region (1132 people), Pavlodar region (1015 people), Aktobe region (599 people), Akmola region (566 people) and Abay region (505 people).
The average size of the special payment is about 208 thousand tenge. Employees can switch to jobs with less harmful labour conditions, while continuing to receive both wages and the special payment. Or they can retire, receiving the payment until the appointment of a pension.
The special payment will be paid until retirement age. After retirement, the state basic and solidarity pensions will be granted to these persons in addition to the payments from the Unified National Pension Fund.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
20.08.2024, 16:33 36566
Kazakh President surveys preparations for V World Nomad Games
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
The Head of State got acquainted with the preparations for the V World Nomad Games slated for September 8-13, Kazinform News Agency reports citing Akorda press service.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited the 30,000-seat Astana Arena Stadium that will play host to the opening ceremony of the international sporting event. The stadium was repaired and fitted with new equipment.
The Head of State surveyed an accreditation center at the Qazaqstan Field and Track Complex, and the sports uniform of the Kazakh national team at the Nomad Games.
The Games will be supported by 1,500 volunteers.
Kazakh Tourism and Sports Yermek Marzhikpayev reported on the preparations of the national team for the Games.
He said Kazakhstani athletes competed in seven international and 25 republican tournaments and participated in 42 international and national training camps.
2,800 athletes and members of official delegations from 89 countries are expected to vie for top honors at the V World Nomad Games. 97 sets of medals will be decided in 21 sports. The main competitions will be held at the Astana Arena Stadium, Qazanat Racing Track, Alau Ice Palace, Ushkempirov Wrestling Palace, and Duman Hotel and Sports Complex.
Over 150 cultural events will be held to celebrate the Nomad Games. the Nomadic Civilization Museum, the craftsmen’s town and an exhibition of sculptures will be held in the territory of the ethnic auyl, while an international scientific conference themed Nomads: history, knowledge and lessons will be held at the National Museum.
According to preliminary estimates, some 100 journalists will visit Astana.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
20.08.2024, 14:12 37001
Olzhas Bektenov: Social coal only to be sold to population
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
At the Government session, where the progress of preparation for the upcoming heating season was considered, Prime Minister focused the attention of relevant ministries and akimats on the issue of fuel supply to energy facilities and population, primeminister.kz reports.
According to the Ministry of Energy, 3.7 million tonnes of coal and 90 thousand tonnes of fuel oil have been accumulated at fuel depots of energy sources. Fuel reserves below the norm for the heating season have been noted at 4 stations.
Head of the Government stressed that due to the late tender procedures there are still issues regarding the provision of fuel reserves at the stations. In particular, the distribution of fuel oil was made only on 15 August. Given the logistics, shortage of tanks and wagons during peak periods and other costs, there are fair doubts about the timeliness of procurement of fuel oil and coal, said Olzhas Bektenov. In this case, the Government has repeatedly discussed the need for early conclusion of contracts, approval of delivery schedules to avoid agitation and shortage of wagons.
Minister of Transport Marat Karabayev reported that since the beginning of preparations for the upcoming heating season, railway transport has transported 17 million tonnes of coal, of which 1 million tonnes are directed to the municipal sector, 16 million tonnes - to energy enterprises. More than 20 thousand gondola cars are involved in the transportations, including 11 thousand for the transport of municipal and household coal and 9 thousand for the energy sector. There is also a possibility of attracting a fleet of private wagon operators up to 3 thousand units.
I instruct the Ministries of Industry and Construction, Transport to keep strict control over the issues of fulfilment of obligations of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy and the regions for the supply of coal and fuel oil. The Ministry of Transport, KTZ and regional akimats should take measures for timely delivery of municipal coal and fuel oil according to the approved schedule and volumes. At the same time, it is important to prevent the sale of social coal to business entities. This coal should be directed specifically for the population," Olzhas Bektenov emphasised.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
20.08.2024, 13:06 37291
Olzhas Bektenov orders to ensure readiness of CHPPs, networks and social facilities for heating season
Tell a friend
The Government session chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov reviewed the progress of preparations for the upcoming heating season, primeminister.kz reports.
Ministers of Industry and Construction Kanat Sharlapayev, Energy Almassadam Satkaliyev, Transport Marat Karabayev reported on the ongoing work on the preparation of heat sources, engineering networks, social facilities and fuel supply. Akims of a number of regions have been heard.
According to the Ministry of Energy, in the current year the republic is scheduled to overhaul 10 power units, 55 boilers and 45 turbines. At different stages, the work is being carried out on 1 power unit, 28 boilers and 22 turbines, fully completed on 4 power units, 21 boilers and 17 turbines. Also, 13.4 thousand kilometres of power transmission lines, 277 substations, 2,292 distribution points have been repaired.
At the same time, non-compliance with the deadlines for the start of repair of main equipment is noted at power plants in Karaganda and Mangystau regions. The Ministry has identified energy companies, preparation for the heating period of which is under additional attention.
Head of the Government reminded that there was almost a month left before the start of the heating season. Olzhas Bektenov noted that the habit of leaving large volumes for the last days indicates improper planning of works. Thus, in Karaganda region not completed on time repairs of boiler No. 2 and not started overhaul of boiler No. 1 at CHPP-2 of JSC ‘Qarmet’. In addition, there are delays on boiler No. 7, while when considering the issue of preparation for the heating season in May this year, the Akim of the region declared about the commissioning of this facility on time.
In Mangystau region the overhaul of turbine No.4 at CHPP-1 at MAEK has not been completed. At CHPP-2, due to untimely preparation of documentation, the contractor has not yet been identified. At the same time, the Government has allocated significant funds for the development of MAEK.
From year to year in the country there is a tendency to postpone repair and reconstruction, untimely preparation of documentation and formation of fuel reserves, which with a proper attitude could have been eliminated. At our sessions and meetings we have repeatedly drawn the attention of regional akims to these bottlenecks. Moreover, with the indication of many risky places in the repair campaign, instructions were sent to the regions to take prompt measures. According to the results of three months, the same regions are lagging behind, the same delays and postponements of repairs. The Ministry of Energy has already started issuing certificates of readiness for the heating period to energy companies. In those regions where the passport of readiness of CHPP will be refused, we will consider personal responsibility of the supervising deputy akims," Olzhas Bektenov emphasised.
The importance of a large systematic work on modernisation of communal infrastructure with replacement of networks and installation of modern equipment was noted. Such a task is set before the Ministries of National Economy, Industry and Energy.
The ministries of energy, industry together with regional akimats have been instructed to ensure timely completion of repair work on heat sources and networks. The Ministry of Industry and Construction, regional akimats need to fully prepare the readiness of educational facilities by 1 September, the Ministry of Healthcare, housing and communal services and housing stock by 15 October. The Ministries of Education, Science and Healthcare have also been instructed to take these issues under control.
In order to ensure quality preparation and implementation of the upcoming heating season, Prime Minister instructed to create an operational headquarters under the leadership of First Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
20.08.2024, 12:16 38586
No cases of monkeypox registered in Kazakhstan. Government reviewed epidemic situation
Images | pexels.com
Tell a friend
At the Government session off the agenda was considered sanitary and epidemiological situation in the country against the background of the spread of a new virus of smallpox of monkeys in the world, primeminister.kz reports.
Deputy Minister of Healthcare Yerzhan Nurlybayev reported that to date in Kazakhstan epidemiological situation is stable, no cases of infection with a rare infectious disease.
In general, since the first registration of the outbreak of monkeypox virus in May 2022 in the world confirmed about 99 thousand cases of the disease, of which 189 lethal. Endemic countries include Cameroon, Central African Republic, Congo, Ghana, Congo, Liberia, Nigeria and Cameroon. In this regard, the Ministry of Healthcare conducts regular risk assessments, including monitoring of the epidemiological situation in neighbouring countries.
Special attention is paid to citizens arriving from African countries and other States where imported cases of infection have been registered. The list of unfavourable countries is constantly updated. Contagiousness, contagiousness of this infectious disease, according to scientists, is not high.
The occurrence of an outbreak on the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan is minimal. Despite this, the Ministry is taking all necessary preventive measures to prevent the importation of this infection. Sanitary-quarantine control at the checkpoints across the state border has been strengthened. Algorithms of action by the medical services for various scenarios have been developed for cases of importation and detection of patients with suspected infection. Measures have been taken to build up the necessary stock of medicines. Repeated cycles of training of medical workers in diagnostic and treatment methods are being conducted locally. A decision of the Chief State Sanitary Doctor and a national emergency plan have been prepared. The situation is under constant control of the Ministry of Healthcare," Yerzhan Nurlybaev reported.
Head of the Government emphasised that there was no cause for concern, but one should not calm down.
As you can see, so far there is no cause for concern. Not a single case of smallpox of monkeys has not been registered in Kazakhstan. But this is no reason for complacency. The Ministry of Healthcare needs to continue to keep the situation under control and take preventive measures to prevent the infection from entering the country. Especially it concerns strengthening control at airports and border crossings," Olzhas Bektenov instructed.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
19.08.2024, 19:08 34616
Olzhas Bektenov checks agricultural sector development and industrial potential of Zhetisu region
Images | primeminister.kz
Tell a friend
As part of his working trip to Zhetisu region, the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov visited a number of enterprises in the region and checked the implementation of the Head of State's instructions on the development of the manufacturing industry and increasing the volume of deep processing of agricultural products, primeminister.kz reports.
In the city of Taldykorgan Prime Minister visited the dairy enterprise "JLC Sut", which demonstrated achievements in processing of agricultural products. The dairy plant is one of the key enterprises of the region engaged in processing of agricultural products.
Amina Arynbekova, head of the workshop of "JLC Sut" LLP, reported that the production capacity of the enterprise reaches 25 thousand tonnes per year. At the end of the six months of the year produced products worth 5.4 billion tenge. From 80 to 90 tonnes of milk is processed per day. The production of 62 items has been established. The enterprise employs 240 people.
Here also Head of the Government was informed about the plans of development of agro-industrial complex for 2024-2026. During this period it is planned to implement 31 investment projects with a total cost of 33.2 billion tenge, of which 13 projects will be launched this year. It is expected to increase the volume of food products by 3.6%, up to 90 billion tenge, as well as to achieve indicators for the production of meat (110.9 thousand tonnes), milk (225.3 thousand tonnes) and sugar (96 thousand tonnes).
The Prime Minister focused the attention of the Ministry of Agriculture and Akimat of the region on a number of tasks in the agro-industrial complex. Zhetisu region in agriculture specialises in the production of sugar beet (share in Kazakhstan - 42%), corn (18%) and soybeans (72%). According to the Comprehensive Plan for the development of the industry for 2022-2026, the area of sugar beet should be increased to 15 thousand hectares by 2026. The Akimat has been instructed to take measures to provide seed stock and sufficient mineral fertilisers. In the field of irrigated agriculture it is instructed to complete repair and restoration works of irrigation networks in time and by 2026 to improve water supply on 30.5 thousand hectares, as well as to involve in the use of 5.3 thousand hectares of new irrigated lands.
There is a steady growth trend in the livestock sector. Since the beginning of the current year the number of livestock has increased by 26.3 per cent. Within the framework of development of cattle breeding in the current year, expansion of 3 dairy farms for 1140 heads, creation of 1 dairy farm for 1200 heads and commissioning of 1 fattening ground for 200 heads is planned.
Zhetisu region is an agrarian region. The government provides necessary support to agro-industrial complex of the region. This year alone, 34.9 billion tenge has been allocated, including 23.2 billion tenge of subsidies. In general, 9.8 billion tenge has been allocated to the region under the programmes ‘Major Projects’ and ‘Auyl Amanaty’. It is necessary to ensure the implementation of these programmes and the opening of new enterprises for livestock production and processing," Olzhas Bektenov stressed.
Prime Minister noted the need to increase the volume of deep processing of agricultural products to ensure food security of the country.
During his working trip Olzhas Bektenov also visited the largest industrial enterprise of the region - the plant "Kainar AKB" for the production of car batteries. The plant plays an important role in the economy of Taldykorgan city, providing 33.6% of its industrial production. The production capacity is 3.6 million units per year and the number of employees is 1,212 people.
Prime Minister was informed about the implementation of the project on environmentally safe disposal of used batteries at the enterprise and introduction of technologies for recycling batteries with separation into fractions - metallised lead, paste, polypropylene, which allows to reduce the impact of lead-containing compounds on the environment. Olzhas Bektenov noted the importance of work and support of domestic producers for the economy of the region and the country.
The government is taking systematic measures to support Kazakhstan companies, including the removal of barriers to the sale of finished products within the country and in world markets. In turn, the companies themselves should systematically demonstrate improvement of product quality and technological processes.
For reference: In general, there are 554 industrial enterprises in the region, employing over 29,100 people. The share of the manufacturing sector is 75.8%. A total of 43 sectoral facilities with a total cost of 62.4 billion tenge were commissioned between 2022 and 2023. Another 16 projects are planned to be launched this year, including Baskan Power for the construction of a hydroelectric power plant in the Sarkan district, Asma Industrial for the production of batteries in Taldykorgan and others.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
20.08.2024, 12:16No cases of monkeypox registered in Kazakhstan. Government reviewed epidemic situation 19.08.2024, 21:1537711Ambassador of Finland Received at the Kazakh Foreign Ministry Upon Completion of Diplomatic Mission 19.08.2024, 09:2137511Kazakh Delegation Took Part in the Inauguration Ceremony of the President of the Dominican Republic 19.08.2024, 17:2637316Kazakhstan and Finland Strengthen Cooperation in the Legal Sphere 20.08.2024, 13:06Olzhas Bektenov orders to ensure readiness of CHPPs, networks and social facilities for heating season37181Olzhas Bektenov orders to ensure readiness of CHPPs, networks and social facilities for heating season 08.08.2024, 17:55Ilham Aliyev arrives in Astana to participate in VI Consultative Meeting of Heads of State of Central Asia82966Ilham Aliyev arrives in Astana to participate in VI Consultative Meeting of Heads of State of Central Asia 08.08.2024, 18:3882821President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov arrives in Astana 08.08.2024, 19:0182691Emomali Rahmon arrives in Kazakhstan capital 09.08.2024, 13:4280091CA transport ministers sign memo of coop and Astana Communique 08.08.2024, 13:2679991President Tokayev calls for expanding transport cooperation in Central Asia