15.04.2026, 15:48 4306
The President receives Retno Marsudi, the UN Secretary-General`s Special Envoy on Water
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They discussed the global and regional water agenda. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed that water resources are a strategic asset for Kazakhstan, closely tied to sustainable growth, long-term regional stability and security, akorda.kz reports.
He underlined the need for a stronger international framework for cooperation in water governance.
In this regard, the President recalled his initiative to establish the International Water Organization under the auspices of the UN.
According to him, this step would give new momentum to global efforts to ensure the rational use of water resources, strengthen international coordination, and promote sustainable solutions to water-related challenges.
On the sidelines of the upcoming Regional Environmental Summit in Astana, the first round of international consultations will begin to discuss possible terms and prospects for creating this new body.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Retno Marsudi also emphasized the importance of the UN Water Conference in Abu Dhabi in December 2026, which is expected to serve as a key platform for developing coordinated approaches to water-related issues.
Special attention was also paid to the rational use of water resources in Central Asia.
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14.04.2026, 17:00 16331
Head of State briefed on Kazakhstan Khalkyna Fund’s operations
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Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Chairwoman of the Management Board of the Kazakhstan Khalkyna Fund Lazzat Chinkisbaeva, focusing on the Fund’s performance results and its ongoing charitable initiatives, Qazinform News Agency reports via Akorda.
According to Chinkisbaeva, the Fund’s board of trustees has approved 134 charitable programs and projects focused on key social priorities. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was briefed that the Fund is implementing large-scale projects spanning education, healthcare, sports, and culture.
In particular, cancer services are receiving significant upgrades, including the rollout of state-of-the-art equipment, such as linear accelerators for radiation therapy, enhanced rehabilitation and specialized care infrastructure across the regions.
Substantial focus is placed on educational advancements, including the allocation of grants, the strengthening of rural and small-capacity schools, and the implementation of contemporary curricula, notably STEM and digital initiatives. Efforts are accelerating to provide children and youth with enhanced access to advanced knowledge and AI education, with a strategic focus on expanding opportunities in regional areas.
In addition, projects are underway to promote sports infrastructure, including the establishment of inclusive sports centers.
Following the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted the importance of the systemic, targeted, and transparent implementation of charitable projects, highly praising their contribution to improving the quality of life and social well-being of citizens.
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14.04.2026, 12:55 16536
President orders active tourism development at Alakol and Balkhash
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Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received Governor of Zhetysu region Beibit Issabayev, Qazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.
The President was briefed about the region’s socio-economic development and plans for the upcoming period.
According to Beibit Issabayev, in 2025, the region had achieved all basic target indicators, with 610 billion tenge in investments attracted, which is 12.8% more compared to the previous year.
Issabayev also presented the region’s agro-industrial complex development plans. The sown areas of agricultural crops, including sugar beet, have been expanded. Work is underway to double the capacity of the Aksu and Koksu sugar plants to 950,000 tons.
By 2027, the regшon plans to implement 23 investment projects worth 94.4 billion tenge. These include the construction of poultry farms, feed yards, fish farms, greenhouses, and other facilities.
In the past three years, the region has commissioned 29 new industrial facilities and expanded seven existing productions, having created 1,841 jobs.
The Governor also reported on infrastructure development. He said that gasification in the region had reached 67.2%. The construction of the Taldykorgan-Usharal gas pipeline has been completed, enabling to supply gas to 210 settlements with more than 650,000 residents.
Work continues to expand the region’s tourism potential. Issues of road construction, drinking water supply, electricity, and sewage disposal in tourist zones along the shores of Alakol and Balkhash lakes have been addressed. Shoreline reinforcement has begun, and reconstruction of 31 kilometers of road leading to the Burkhan-Bulak waterfall is underway.
Under the Taza Qazaqstan ecological campaign, three eco-parks will be built and 121,000 seedlings will be planted.
The President gave a number of instructions on ensuring effective operations at the Dostyk border checkpoint and the Khorgos SEZ on the border with China, as well as on the active development of mountain tourism and recreation areas at Alakol and Balkhash.
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13.04.2026, 18:55 28151
Kazakhstan appoints ambassador to Myanmar
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This was announced by the Akorda press service, Qazinform News Agency reports.
Margulan Baimukhan, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Kingdom of Thailand and Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP), has been appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of the Union of Myanmar concurrently," the Akorda statement reads.
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13.04.2026, 17:10 28411
Asset Issenali named Kazakhstan's new ambassador to South Korea
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Asset Issenali has been appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Korea, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Akorda.
By Presidential Decree on April 13, Asset Issenali was officially named to the post.
By the Head of State's Decree, Nurgali Arystanov has been relieved of his duties as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Korea," the Akorda statement read.
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13.04.2026, 16:50 28811
President Tokayev outlines CSTO development proposals in talks with Secretary General
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President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met on Monday with the Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Taalatbek Masadykov, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Akorda.
Taalatbek Masadykov briefed the Head of State on his work plans in his capacity as CSTO Secretary General. The discussions covered a wide range of issues across the organization's key areas of activity, including the ongoing work of its permanent bodies.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev put forward several proposals for the further development of the organization and emphasized Kazakhstan's commitment to strengthening cooperation within the CSTO framework.
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11.04.2026, 13:20 53396
Kazakh President awards prominent scientists for their contributions to Oriental studies
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President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev decreed to confer high state honors on leading Kazakh scholars in recognition of their significant contributions to the development of Oriental studies, Qazinform News Agency learnt from Akorda.
Duken Masimkhanuly, Doctor of Philology and Director General of the Suleimenov Institute of Oriental Studies, was awarded the Barys Order, III degree.
Ainur Abidenkyzy, a philologist, received the honorary title of Kazakhstannyn yenbek sinirgen kairatkeri (Honored Worker of Kazakhstan).
These awards highlight their contributions to the development of Oriental studies, fundamental research in sinology, the introduction of new historical sources into academic circulation, the promotion of cultural values, and efforts to strengthen historical ties between Kazakhstan and China.
In a congratulatory telegram, President Tokayev emphasized that the honors reflect the results of the scholars’ many years of fruitful scientific work. He also wished their families continued success and well-being.
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10.04.2026, 14:35 65836
President Tokayev proposes establishing Order of Al Farabi
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Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposed to establish the Order of Al Farabi on Friday, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
While highlighting that the Great Steppe has produced many brilliant minds, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said: "A special place belongs to the world-famous philosopher Al-Farabi, whose heritage is the pinnacle of civilization and a priceless asset of all mankind."
In this regard, the Kazakh President stressed the importance to establish the Order of Al Farabi, destined to be one of our most prestigious national honors. The Order will be given to citizens in recognition of their outstanding achievement and significant contributions to the fields of education, science, culture, and spiritual life.
This year, Meiirim, Khoja Ahmed Yasawi, and Al Farabi Orders are set to be handed over for the first time ahead of Republic Day.
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10.04.2026, 13:31 65041
Kazakhstan to hold elections to Qurultay this August
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During a ceremony awarding scientists, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced that elections to the Qurultay will be held in August 2026, Qazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized the importance of early notification of significant national events.
He stated that once the Constitution comes into force, he will decree holding the elections. The elections will be held in August.
Political parties will have about five months to prepare, ensuring sufficient time for campaigning and outreach.
He stressed the elections will mark the beginning of a major restructuring of Kazakhstan’s political system.
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