The President receives Retno Marsudi, the UN Secretary-General`s Special Envoy on Water

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They discussed the global and regional water agenda. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed that water resources are a strategic asset for Kazakhstan, closely tied to sustainable growth, long-term regional stability and security, akorda.kz reports.





He underlined the need for a stronger international framework for cooperation in water governance.





In this regard, the President recalled his initiative to establish the International Water Organization under the auspices of the UN.





According to him, this step would give new momentum to global efforts to ensure the rational use of water resources, strengthen international coordination, and promote sustainable solutions to water-related challenges.





On the sidelines of the upcoming Regional Environmental Summit in Astana, the first round of international consultations will begin to discuss possible terms and prospects for creating this new body.





Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Retno Marsudi also emphasized the importance of the UN Water Conference in Abu Dhabi in December 2026, which is expected to serve as a key platform for developing coordinated approaches to water-related issues.





Special attention was also paid to the rational use of water resources in Central Asia.