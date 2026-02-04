Tokayev arrives in Pakistan for state visit

Tell a friend

Kazakhstan has assumed the chairmanship of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) this year, Qazinform News Age ncy cites the Government’s press service.





Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan Serik Zhumangarin opened the first meeting of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) Council in Moscow.





Addressing Council members and representatives of observer states, Serik Zhumangarin revealed the key priorities of Kazakhstan’s chairmanship in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) for 2026.





He said the President of Kazakhstan outlined the following key areas for 2026. It is suggested to focus on introducing artificial intelligence tools across economic sectors, using the Union’s logistics potential, digitalization of industry and agriculture, removing barriers in mutual trade and expanding trade and economic cooperation with third countries.





He emphasized only 42 out of 77 approved common processes have been implemented so far.





Full integration of information systems of authorized bodies is needed to ensure free movement of goods within the Union.