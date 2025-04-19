17.04.2025, 19:58 17976
Tokayev briefed on preparations for 34th session of Kazakhstan’s Assembly of People
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Thursday congratulated Dmitry Ostankovich and Rasul Akhmetov, as they assume the posts of deputy chairmen of the Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
The meeting cast a spotlight to the important role played by the Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan in the state policy aimed at ensuring public consent and national unity.
President Tokayev was briefed about the preparations for the upcoming 34th session of the Assembly as well as events set to take place as it marks 30 years.
The Head of State highlighted the importance of greater involvement of the Assembly’s all ethnocultural associations and public organizations in holding these events.
Following the meeting, the President gave a number of specific instructions to foster inter-ethnic cooperation.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
18.04.2025, 11:41 18256
Man kills two with police mother’s gun at Florida State University
Tell a friend
The 20-year-old son of a sheriff’s deputy opened fire at Florida State University with his mother’s former service weapon, killing two people and wounding at least six others, investigators said, Al Jazeera reports.
The attack on Friday occurred at approximately 11:50am Eastern Time (15:50 GMT) outside of the Tallahassee school’s student union.
The university swiftly issued an active shooter alert, with Florida State’s alert system announcing that law enforcement had "neutralised the threat" soon after.
Florida State University Police Chief Jason Trumbower said that the two people killed, who were not immediately identified, were not students at the school.
Five other people were being treated at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital, where the attacker was also being treated after being taken into custody, he said.
Speaking from the Oval Office, United States President Donald Trump said that he had been "fully briefed."
It’s a horrible thing. It’s horrible that things like this take place," Trump said.
He quickly pivoted to voicing support for gun ownership, saying, "These things are terrible, but the gun doesn’t do the shooting. The people do."
Leon County Sheriff Walter McNeil later identified the suspect as 20-year-old Phoenix Ikner, the son of a sheriff’s deputy within his own department.
He said Ikner used his mother’s former service weapon in the attack, adding the attacker had been a longstanding member of the sheriff’s office’s youth advisory council and engaged in a number of training programmes with the office.
We will make sure that we do everything we can to prosecute and make sure that we send a message to folks that this will never be tolerated here in Leon County, and I dare say across the state and across this nation," McNeil said.
Police said Ikner is believed to be a student at the university, but a motive for the attack was not immediately known. Ikner invoked his right to silence upon being arrested, authorities said.
School shootings are relatively common within the US, and Thursday’s shooting was not the first attack at the university.
In 2014, three people were shot just outside and inside the entrance of Strozier Library in the middle of the university campus.
Officers who arrived within two minutes of the first call shot and killed the gunman, a 31-year-old man.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
17.04.2025, 16:02 17711
President Tokayev awards Metropolitan Alexander of Astana and Kazakhstan Dostyk Order
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan extended congratulations to Metropolitan Alexander of Astana and Kazakhstan and all Orthodox Christians on Easter set to be celebrated this Sunday, April 20, Akorda reports.
During a meeting on Thursday, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted the key role the Orthodox Church plays in promoting traditional and family values, upbringing the younger generation and preserving the rich cultural heritage of the country.
President Tokayev awarded the Order of Dostyk (Friendship), 1st Degree, to Metropolitan Alexander, honoring the latter’s 15-year service in Kazakhstan and contribution to strengthening peace and accord.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
16.04.2025, 20:03 37216
Ministry of Energy plans to overhaul 10 power units, 63 boilers, 39 turbines at TPPs
Tell a friend
Large-scale maintenance works were carried out across the country, including repairs on 10 power units, 55 boilers, and 45 turbines last year. All works were completed in line with the approved schedule, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The repair works allowed to reduce the average wear level of heat sources from 65% to 61%, which has positively impacted the reliability of energy supply," said Kazakh Vice Minister of Energy Sungat Yessimkhanov at a briefing at the Central Communications Service.
Additionally, the ministry reported a 9.7% decrease in technical disruptions over the year-from 2,026 to 1,829 cases compared to 2023.
To strengthen energy security and system stability, 771 MW of new capacity was commissioned in 2024. This included the restoration of Unit No. 1 (500 MW) at Ekibastuz GRES-1, replacement of Turbine No. 6 (65 MW) at Atyrau TPP, and modernization of boiler No. 8 at Zhezkazgan TPP, adding 43 MW in total. Additionally, renewable energy facilities with a total capacity of 163.35 MW were commissioned," told Sungat Yessimkhanov.
The Ministry of Energy introduced several measures to prepare for the heating season and boost energy reliability. These included adjustments to the electricity price caps, an increase in tariffs, and approval of an annual limit for return on investments.
As a result, funding for repair work in 2024 rose to 327 billion tenge, which is 44% more than in the previous year. This enabled energy enterprises to successfully get through the heating season.
To prepare for the next heating period, the Ministry of Energy plans to overhaul 10 power units, 63 boilers, and 39 turbines at the country's thermal power plants. 3 power units, 12 boilers, and 4 turbines are being repaired now.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
16.04.2025, 19:59 37476
The future of news and AI: Key insights from the II Central Asian Media Forum
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
At the II Central Asian Media Forum session titled "Digital Transformation of Media in the Age of Artificial Intelligence and Big Data" prominent experts in media gathered to discuss the impact of AI on journalism and media regulations, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
Iain McDonald, creative director at CNN, described the ongoing evolution of the media landscape as both long-running and rapidly accelerating.
Transformation is a huge word in the media. I feel like we have been undergoing it for at least 20 years, but the rate of change, particularly brought about by AI, has really increased over the past four, five, six years," said the creative director at CNN.
McDonald, who works across creative and tech teams, highlighted the growing influence of generative AI, particularly in advertising and content production. However, he stressed the need to separate assistive AI from generative AI when discussing news. He warned that removing the human touch risks damaging trust and authenticity - key values in journalism.
Building on the conversation around technology and responsibility, media law expert Dr. Venkat Iyer turned the spotlight to the legal and ethical challenges of regulating digital platforms.
Dr. Venkat stressed that while regulation is necessary, it must not come at the cost of fundamental freedoms. "If you over-regulate, you may damage certain important key interests - most notably, freedom of expression," he said.
The media law expert cautioned against reactionary legislation, emphasizing the need for a balanced approach.
The trick is to get the correct balance, and that has not always happened for a variety of reasons. The reasons may be political, they may be ideological, they may sometimes be economic, and, of course, nowadays there is also the challenge of technology," says Dr. Venkat.
Dr. Iyer also highlighted the limited effectiveness of international regulation, emphasizing that most regulatory power remains at the national level due to the principle of sovereignty. He noted that few countries are willing to let international law dictate their internal policies. However, he stressed that international dialogue and cooperation are still possible - though only on a voluntary basis.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
16.04.2025, 18:07 36991
President Tokayev receives Majilis Chairman Yerlan Koshanov
Tell a friend
Speaker of the Majilis Yerlan Koshanov reported to the President on the results of the lower chamber’s activity, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Akorda press service.
Since the beginning of the session, the Majilis has submitted 62 laws to the Senate. 55 of them, including the Water Code of Kazakhstan, the laws on the financial market development and protection of the rights of financial service consumers, the laws on determining the country of origin of goods, on healthcare and gambling industry, were signed by the President.
76 draft laws are now under the Majilis’ consideration. In line with the President’s directive, the deputies are working on the tax and construction codes, the draft laws on Compulsory Social Health Insurance, development of science-intensive territories, optimization of criminal procedure legislation, and on artificial intelligence.
The Chairman of the Majilis reported on the results of the first reading of the new Tax Code and legislative support of the President's tasks set at the Ulttyq Qurultay’s meeting in Burabay.
The President was also reported about the implementation of AMANAT Party’s projects (Qaryzsyz Qogam or Debt-Free Society, Auyl Amanaty, Zher Amanaty and School of Akims).
Yerlan Koshanov also reported on the results of parliamentary diplomacy. Thus, a delegation of the Parliament took part in the 150th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union in Tashkent, where it presented information on the implementation of Presidential reforms to ensure social justice. Active work is also carried out within the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly, TurkPA, CIS IPa and other inter-parliamentary organizations.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
16.04.2025, 14:54 38656
Global economic situation urges preparedness for any scenarios of its development, Kazakh President
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, held a working meeting of the Kazakh Security Council, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.
Those present debated the action plan amid the changes of the situation in the global markets following tariff-related conflicts.
Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzash Bektenov, Chairman of the National Bank Timur Suleimenov and others attended the meeting.
The Head of State noted the current global economic situation is unstable and urges preparedness for any scenarios of its development.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev defined the main directions for the work ahead.
The President said the goal of the Government is to prevent a decrease in people’s welfare, economic growth rates and volume of tarted investments.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
15.04.2025, 18:16 57336
Kazakhstan to build its first reverse lane road in Akmola region
Tell a friend
During a working visit to Akmola region, Vice Minister of Transport Maksat Kaliakparov inspected the start of medium repairs on the Kokshetau-Zerenda highway, where the country's first reverse lane road project will be implemented, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the ministry's press service.
The project includes widening the roadway from its current 7 to 11 meters. Once completed, it will feature three lanes, with one functioning as a reversible lane.
The traffic scheme will significantly increase the road’s capacity, reduce the number of accidents, especially during peak periods, and provide more comfortable conditions for both tourists and local residents.
The implementation of the project is particularly relevant during the summer season, when traffic flow toward the Zerenda resort zone increases sharply. The total length of the section under repair is about 47 km. Work has already begun and is proceeding as scheduled," noted the Vice Minister.
The Zerenda resort area is traditionally among the most popular tourist destinations in the country, attracting thousands of vacationers from Kazakhstan and neighboring countries every year.
Overall, in 2025, the state program for medium road repairs provides for upgrade of 7,000 kilometers of national highways. This list includes routes leading to tourist sites such as Rakhmanov Springs, Alakol Lake, Kolsay Lakes, Bayanaul, Kendirli, Korgalzhyn Nature Reserve, and the Imantau-Shalkar resort area.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
15.04.2025, 16:19 47666
Kazakhstan spends nearly KZT6bln on national sports development
Tell a friend
Kazakhstan spent 4.8 billion tenge from local budgets and 1.2 billion tenge from the national budget for the development of national sports in 2024, Kazinform News Agency quotes Vice Minister of Tourism and Sport Serik Zharasbayev as saying.
According to him, 11 national sports have been officially registered in the country.
Statistical data shows that around 700,000 people in Kazakhstan have been engaged in national sports by the end of 2024, with 1,700 coaches training them. Some 1,000 coaches are employed in rural areas. 17 specialized sports clubs, 15 sports schools, and one national directorate are operating across the country.
The Association of National Sports of Kazakhstan, which unites 10 federations, supports the development of national sports at the republican level," noted Serik Zharasbayev.
He also reminded that Yerkebulan Iliyassov had been appointed as the president of the Association.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
12.04.2025, 10:15Karaganda to receive 'City of Labour Glory. 1941-1945' title 15.04.2025, 18:1657256Kazakhstan to build its first reverse lane road in Akmola region 15.04.2025, 16:1947896Kazakhstan spends nearly KZT6bln on national sports development 14.04.2025, 21:4340951Kazakhstan recovers assets worth 610bln tenge 15.04.2025, 14:0040671Olzhas Bektenov instructs to continue monitoring and be ready for prompt measures 20.03.2025, 18:56Recommendations Received by Kazakhstan within the Framework of the UPR Procedure were Discussed at Foreign Ministry106831Recommendations Received by Kazakhstan within the Framework of the UPR Procedure were Discussed at Foreign Ministry 20.03.2025, 17:58105201Tokayev briefed on Kazatomprom’s development strategy for 2025/34 20.03.2025, 13:54103846Ambassador of Kazakhstan Presented Credentials to the President of Mexico 21.03.2025, 19:1599021Kazakh President sends Nauryz congratulations to heads of state 21.03.2025, 14:1790596Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Nauryz Meiramy