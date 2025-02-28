Tokayev calls for speedy launch of industrial trade and logistics complex on Kazakh-Kyrgyz border

Images | Akorda

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan received on Tuesday Adylbek Kasymaliev, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers - Head of the Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan at the Akorda presidential palace, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the press service of Akorda.





The meeting focused on deepening strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan in an all-round way.





Congratulating Kasymaliev on his appointment as Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Tokayev highlighted that his first official visit to Astana is of particular importance to boost further ties of friendship and alliance between the fraternal nations.





The Kazakh leader highlighted the dynamic Kazakh-Kyrgyz cooperation, noting that the official visit of Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov to Kazakhstan last year served as a new impetus to bilateral relations.





One of the key tasks facing both governments is to ensure full implementation of all high-level agreements, especially boost trade turnover, speed up the launch of the Industrial trade and logistics complex on Kazakh-Kyrgyz border as well as create favorable conditions for transit and transport communication.





In turn, Adylbek Kasymaliev thanked the Kazakh leader for the hospitality the Kyrgyz delegation received on the Kazakh soil and conveyed the best wishes from Kyrgyz President Zhaparov.





The high-level agreements contribute to greater cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan in political, trade and economic, water and energy, cultural and humanitarian and other spheres, said Kasymaliev.





Special attention was placed to the realization of joint investment projects and water and energy cooperation.





As earlier reported, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan are set to build a new border checkpoint.