Tokayev held the first meeting of the Council for the Development of Artificial Intelligence
Opening the first meeting of the Council for the Development of Artificial Intelligence, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted the particular importance of this event. The Head of State emphasized that without the development of artificial intelligence, it is impossible to withstand global competition. He stated that digital systems and artificial intelligence have become essential for the country's sovereignty and a driving force for economic growth, akorda.kz reports
That's why we've set ourselves an ambitious goal: to transform Kazakhstan into a fully-fledged digital country within three years. I spoke about this in detail in my Address. Overall, a lot of work has been done in this area in the country. Today, over 92% of government services are available online. Last year, the share of cashless payments in the country exceeded 85%. In the first six months of this year alone, 26 million digital services were provided to Kazakhstani citizens, half of which were provided via smartphones. These are good results. At the same time, it should be noted that AI is developing very rapidly, and this requires constant updating of our approaches," the Head of State said.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced that the meeting would be devoted to the topic "Artificial Intelligence in Education: Opportunities and Challenges."
The President further emphasized that we are living in an era of profound transformation, where AI is having a decisive influence on the development of the economy, public administration, science, and, above all, education.
The way we use this technology will define our national competitiveness and sovereignty. Artificial Intelligence will be the driving force of this transformation. In this regard, it is not a question of leadership in the world or in our region. Our main goal is to turn Kazakhstan into an advanced, civilized state. Many leading countries have already recognized artificial intelligence as a strategic resource of the 21st century, directing significant investments toward its development. In China, for example, there is a state plan called "AI+," which provides for the comprehensive integration of AI technologies into the economy, science, and the social sphere. The United States is implementing a strategy to consolidate its global leadership in this field. These facts confirm that a completely new development paradigm is emerging in the world, with artificial intelligence at its core. Kazakhstan must not lag behind these trends. That is why we have created the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development, which will coordinate and resolve issues related to the comprehensive implementation of AI technologies," he said.
The Head of State identified the comprehensive development of domestic technologies and the training of highly qualified IT specialists as an important task. He emphasized the need to prioritize improving the quality of education.
Universities should prepare a new generation of domestic engineers, researchers, and entrepreneurs capable of creating cutting-edge technologies that meet modern global needs. Earlier this year, we launched the AI-Sana program, through which over 440,000 students have already received specialized certificates in artificial intelligence. Such programs are extremely valuable, as they are the platforms through which the best projects can develop into startups and gain access to the international market. However, we must not forget that the global demand for artificial intelligence specialists is very high and will continue to grow, outpacing the education system's capacity to train them. Therefore, every specialist in their field, in addition to their core skills, must master digital skills and be able to apply the capabilities of AI in their work," the President emphasized.
