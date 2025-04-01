This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Tokayev sets tasks to Almaty’s Mayor Yerbolat Dossayev
President Tokayev gives instructions after 5.0M earthquake hit Zhambyl region
Population declining in Kazakhstan’s north and east, Labor Ministry
Olzhas Bektenov holds Republican meeting on energy development in Ekibastuz power plant territory
The President called energy one of the key areas of building a self-sufficient and competitive country. It is a fundamental factor of sustainable progress in the new world, on which successful digitalisation and widespread introduction of artificial intelligence directly depend. And here, as the Head of State noted, Kazakhstan has huge opportunities. At the same time, untimely implementation of planned projects hinders the development of the economy. This is unacceptable. We need to work ahead of the curve. A number of major projects need electricity already now," Olzhas Bektenov emphasised.
Olzhas Bektenov gets acquainted with progress of President's instructions on industry development in Pavlodar region
We need to go into processing, higher redistribution - the President has set such a task. The Tax Code provides for preferences: those who produce products of higher processing will pay less taxes. Everything is being done to stimulate the processing industry. This means that very different money will remain in the country. Many countries are now developing processing on Kazakhstan's raw materials. We need to do it ourselves. Especially large enterprises, such as Kazakhmys Group, KAZ Minerals, have the opportunity to invest," Olzhas Bektenov emphasised.
Our country has a huge and not fully unlocked potential in transit and logistics. The railway system requires renewal of wagons. Therefore, we support the plans of the enterprise to increase production," Prime Minister stressed and instructed the Ministry of Transport together with interested organisations to work out measures to support the enterprise, including the possibility of concluding long-term offteik contracts for the supply of gondola cars and boxcars.
The most important thing is to increase localisation. You should further stimulate domestic production," Olzhas Bektenov noted.
Foreign workers in Kazakhstan: current statistics and employment sectors
According to the data, out of the 13,584 foreign citizens, 569 individuals fall into the first category, holding managerial positions. "2,514 permits for heads of structural divisions (second category). The bulk of the attracted foreign labor force belongs to the third (specialists) and fourth (skilled workers) categories-4,711 and 1,010 people, respectively. Also, 1,217 people are attracted for seasonal work, and 3,563 people are part of a corporate transfer," the ministry reports.
By type of economic activity, the largest number works in the following areas: construction-5,052 people, agriculture, forestry, and fisheries-1,296 people, manufacturing-1,281 people, mining and quarrying-1,263 people, and administrative and support services-975 people," the report says.
Kazakhstan completes talks with S. Korea’s KHNP over possible nuclear technology supply
A decision is yet to be made by the government commission, said the Agency’s press service.
President Tokayev meets with Chinese diplomat Liu Jianchao
Waste management issues considered in Government
To develop the waste management system in Kazakhstan, a special mechanism of preferential financing was approved last year. A pool of 94 projects was formed.
For effective management of all wastes it is necessary to build a clear system and digitise it. With the right approach, waste should be utilised, recycled and reused. We already have such projects in place. Domestic mining companies have started processing waste and producing about 30 types of products. These are construction materials, fertilizers and much more," Prime Minister said.
