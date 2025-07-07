03.07.2025, 16:25 46991
Tokayev urges measures to strengthen Kazakhstan’s role as key trade and logistics hub in Eurasia
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Thursday held a meeting with Transport Minister Nurlan Sauranbayev, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.
The meeting focused on further steps towards boosting the transit and transport potential of the country.
During the meeting, President Tokayev highlighted the importance of active development of the network of roads and airline hubs so as to increase freight traffic via Kazakhstan. Special attention was placed to a timely implementation of large-scale infrastructure projects in rail transport.
In order to raise the transport and logistics sector's contribution to the GDP, Minister Sauranbayev was tasked to analyze restraining factors and review approaches in the sector.
The President urged to adopt a set of efficient measures to increase the traffic capacity of transit corridors as well as strengthen the role of Kazakhstan as a key trade and logistics hub in Eurasia.
04.07.2025, 09:15 30961
Presidential Directives in Action: Government Reviews Progress on Key Energy and Infocommunication Projects
Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov chaired a meeting on the implementation of major energy and infocommunication projects as part of the President’s directives, including those issued during the extended Government session, primeminister.kz reports.
Reports were delivered by Minister of Energy Yerlan Akkenzhenov, Minister of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry Zhaslan Madiev, as well as Chairmen of the Boards of Samruk-Kazyna JSC - Nurlan Zhakupov, KEGOC JSC - Nabi Aitzhanov, and Samruk-Energy JSC - Kairat Maksutov.
The Head of State has set a clear task: Kazakhstan must achieve full self-sufficiency in electricity and build strategic reserves. Implementing key energy projects is a strategic priority aimed at ensuring economic resilience. A reliable and predictable energy system underpins industrial growth, regional development, and the launch of new projects, including those involving digital technologies and artificial intelligence. It is essential to commission new capacities on schedule," Olzhas Bektenov stressed.
According to the Ministry of Energy, there are currently 230 power plants operating in Kazakhstan, including 156 renewable energy facilities (RE) with a total installed capacity of over 3 GW. In 2024, electricity generation totaled 117.9 billion kWh, while consumption reached 119.9 billion kWh.
Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov reported that a comprehensive generation development program is underway to address the energy deficit and update capacity, with plans to add over 26 GW of power by 2035. Projects totaling 10 GW are already in various stages of development. An additional 5 GW will be achieved through the modernization of existing plants. In 2025, 621.5 MW of capacity is planned for commissioning, including 166 MW from traditional sources and 455.5 MW from renewables.
Particular focus is being placed on clean coal technologies with near-zero emissions, including the construction of the 2.6 GW Ekibastuz GRES-3 and a 600-700 MW thermal power plant in Kurchatov. These projects support the phased replacement of outdated coal-fired plants and align with the national goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2060.
Nurlan Zhakupov, Chairman of Samruk-Kazyna, reported on the construction of a 1 GW combined-cycle gas plant in Turkistan Region, which will be part of the TURAN Special Economic Zone. The plant is expected to reach full design capacity by 2027.
Kairat Maksutov, Chairman of Samruk-Energy, detailed several major modernization projects. As part of the Ekibastuz GRES-2 expansion, a third power unit with a capacity of 540 MW is under construction, scheduled for commissioning in 2028. In Almaty, CHP-2 and CHP-3 are being converted to gas. Upon modernization completion in 2026, their combined installed capacity will exceed 1 GW. Preparations are also underway for the construction of new CHPs in Kokshetau, Semey, and Ust-Kamenogorsk. Contractors have been selected for the Kokshetau project, and contract negotiations are in progress.
Nabi Aitzhanov, Chairman of KEGOC, reported on efforts to integrate the Western power system with the Unified Electric Power System of Kazakhstan and reinforce the Southern power grid. Two major initiatives worth over 356 billion tenge are being implemented under the President’s directives.
The 500 kV "Karabatan - Olke" transmission line (600+ km) is being built to improve electricity supply quality in Atyrau and Aktobe regions and to support the integration of renewable energy projects in the western regions. Construction is on schedule, with commissioning planned by the end of 2027.
To reinforce the Southern power system, a 500 kV line is under construction along the Shu - Zhambyl - Shymkent route (475 km), along with modernization of key substations. This project is due for completion by mid-2027 and will enhance grid stability and resilience in southern regions.
To support the reliable operation of the National Electrical Grid, KEGOC plans to implement 8 major investment projects totaling 2.3 trillion tenge as part of broader plans for new generation capacity.
The meeting also reviewed projects aimed at developing Kazakhstan’s infocommunication infrastructure. Prime Minister Bektenov emphasized the vital role of these initiatives in the country’s digital transformation.
According to the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry, Kazakhstan currently has approximately 6,179 villages, 42% of which are covered by high-speed data transmission technologies. Under the fiber-optic communication lines (FOCL) connectivity project, internet access will be extended to 3,781 villages by the end of 2027, increasing the total network length by more than 160,000 km and raising coverage to 90%.
To strengthen Kazakhstan’s position as a digital transit hub between Europe and Asia, efforts are underway to expand the country’s share in international data transmission by the end of 2026. Construction is progressing on the Trans-Caspian backbone and the West-East hyper backbone, with total investments amounting to 30.7 billion tenge.
Mobile coverage is expected to reach 99% nationwide by 2027, including along 40,000 km of national and regional highways. Satellite connectivity is also expanding: by the end of 2025, an additional 328 remote settlements will be connected to the internet. Kazakhstan is collaborating with OneWeb, StarLink, Shanghai Spacecom Satellite Technology, and Amazon Kuiper. Total investments in this area exceed 38.6 billion tenge.
In terms of data infrastructure, Kazakhstan plans to commission 10 data centers of at least Tier III level by 2030, with a combined capacity of around 20,000 IT racks.
Minister Zhaslan Madiev reported that total investment in the ICT sector for 2025-2030 is expected to reach approximately 1.3 trillion tenge.
At the conclusion of the meeting, the Prime Minister issued a series of instructions.
03.07.2025, 20:43 46696
State Counselor Karin chairs meeting on promoting interethnic understanding
Kazakh State Counselor Erlan Karin held a republican working meeting on promoting interethnic understanding Thursday, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The meeting was attended by department heads of the Kazakh President’s Administration Office, representatives of central government agencies, local authorities of Kostanay and East Kazakhstan regions.
During the meeting focused on interethnic relations and awareness raising measures, Karin drew special attention to the practical implementation of the Law and Order principle as well as the development of unified approaches to ensuring social harmony in regions.
The State Counselor highlighted the need for continuous coordination of the efforts of government agencies in a proactive manner regarding key areas of domestic political agenda.
Following the meeting, Karin set the government agencies and regional authorities specific tasks aimed at consolidating efforts in enhancing social and political stability.
03.07.2025, 15:52 46081
Kazakh President sets tasks for further economic reforms
The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, received Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.
The latter reported on the measures for diversification and structural modernization of the country’s economy to ensure sustainable socioeconomic development of Kazakhstan.
He said 45 large industrial projects worth over 2.3 trillion tenge and generating 20,000 jobs are being developed in Kazakhstan in line with the President’s tasks.
The Prime Minister reported on measures taken to fulfill the President’s tasks set at the Security Council meeting in the transport sector, completion of the sowing campaign and preparations for harvesting, the progress of modernization of power-generating, utilities infrastructure and digital transformation.
Following the meeting, the Head of State set tasks on further institutional economic reforms, regional development and attraction of investments.
03.07.2025, 13:49 46321
Kazakhstan names new Chairman of Board of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy
Nurlan Zhakupov, the Chairman of the Management Board of Samruk-Kazyna JSC, introduced Talgat Aldybergenov, the new Chairman of the Board of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy NC JSC, to the staff, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the company’s press service.
Before the appointment, he held the position of Deputy Chairman of the Board.
Earlier, Nurlan Sauranbayev, the former Chairman of the Board of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy, was appointed the Transport Minister of Kazakhstan.
01.07.2025, 19:58 31386
Presidential Directives Implemented: Ten Regions of Kazakhstan Achieve 100% Water Supply Coverage
According to Yersayin Nagaspayev, Minister of Industry and Construction of the Republic of Kazakhstan, water supply coverage currently stands at 99.3% in urban areas and 97.5% in rural areas, primeminister.kz reports.
The Minister noted that ten regions have already achieved 100% water supply coverage. These include the Almaty, Aktobe, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Mangystau, North Kazakhstan, and Turkistan regions, as well as the Zhetysu and Ulytau regions for cities, and Mangystau Region for rural areas.
He then addressed the situation with urban water supply. Of Kazakhstan’s 90 cities, 73 already have full access to drinking water. The remaining 17 cities-including Astana, Almaty, Shymkent, Kosshy, Yereymentau, Taraz, Pavlodar, Ust-Kamenogorsk, Kokshetau, Karaganda, Temirtau, Tobol, Makinsk, Aksu, Semey, Arkalyk, and Shu-are expected to reach full coverage by the end of the year.
Regarding rural areas, the Minister reported that 5,679 out of 6,148 villages have access to water supply services. Of these, 4,420 villages are connected to centralized systems, while 999 are equipped with modular block units. In 260 sparsely populated settlements, water is provided via wells and boreholes, and in remote villages, through water delivery. Work is currently underway in the remaining 469 villages: 245 will be connected to centralized systems using funds from the republican budget and the Special State Fund, while 224 will receive modular block units funded by local budgets.
Yersayin Nagaspayev stated that this year, 188 billion tenge has been allocated from the republican budget and the Special State Fund for the implementation of 445 projects. He added that local executive bodies are actively engaged in construction and installation works.
The Minister emphasized that measures have also been taken to improve the quality of water supply services. More than 8,500 km of existing networks have been reconstructed and expanded. Issues related to drinking water shortages and quality have been addressed in several major cities through the construction and modernization of water treatment facilities.
As examples, he cited the construction of a pumping and filtration station and the reconstruction of a main water pipeline in Astana, the completion of filter station upgrades in Atyrau, and the modernization of water treatment facilities in Kostanay and Kokshetau.
Special attention was given to addressing the water deficit in Mangystau Region, which is under the direct supervision of the Head of State. The Minister stated that several priority infrastructure facilities have been commissioned over the past four years:
- The capacity of the Caspian desalination plant was increased to 40,000 cubic meters per day.
- A desalination plant with a capacity of 12,000 cubic meters per day was built in Aktau.
- Desalination units were launched in the villages of Sayyn Shapagatov and Akshukur (7,000 m³/day) and in Fort-Shevchenko (5,000 m³/day).
- A new desalination plant with a capacity of 50,000 m³/day will be commissioned in the Kendirli area of Zhanaozen in Q3 2025.
The Minister acknowledged that achieving 100% drinking water supply remains an ongoing challenge due to population growth and the annual deterioration of pipeline networks. He assured that the work would continue under future programs and stressed the need to strengthen regional oversight to ensure all projects are completed on schedule. He also urged that funds for project co-financing and installation of block units be included in local budget adjustments.
The Ministry is also working on the modernization of wastewater systems, including sewage treatment facilities. He noted that most facilities were built in the 1950s-1960s, function inefficiently, and have an average equipment wear rate of 65%. This year, 25 billion tenge has been allocated from the republican budget for wastewater infrastructure, including facilities in Kyzylorda and Lenger. In addition, four projects are underway in Aktau, Atyrau, Karkaralinsk, and Karazhal.
He clarified that under the National Project "Modernization of Utility and Energy Sectors," plans are in place to upgrade wastewater treatment facilities in 45 cities, 2,800 km of sewerage networks, and 5,000 km of water supply networks.
To ensure environmental safety in populated areas, priority for modernization works will be given to wastewater infrastructure. The Minister stated that approaches to the design, construction, and operation of treatment facilities are being revised, and a review of planned projects is underway. To improve efficiency, a Technical Operator institution has been introduced to support projects at all stages-from reviewing applications from natural monopoly entities to ongoing monitoring, ensuring the use of domestically produced equipment. The Minister expressed confidence that these steps would minimize the risk of project errors that lead to cost overruns, delays, and reduced effectiveness.
He emphasized that without digitalization, the modernization of water infrastructure cannot achieve the desired results in terms of efficiency and control. Therefore, the National Project provides 29 billion tenge for the implementation of SCADA systems-modern digital tools for pressure control, leak detection, water flow management, and data collection for planned network development. Additionally, a unified secure digital platform is being developed for monitoring and managing water supply and wastewater facilities. This platform will ensure full integration of sector participants through secure communication channels, guarantee data protection, and strengthen system resilience through backup infrastructure.
All these measures, the Minister stated, will form the foundation for sustainable modernization of the sector. By 2029, as part of the National Project, large-scale infrastructure renewal is planned, with the aim of reducing network deterioration rates-from 39% to 33% for water supply systems, and from 55% to 41% for wastewater systems.
01.07.2025, 17:54 31591
Kazakhstan Developing Unified Water Accounting System
At the Government session, Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Nurzhan Nurzhigitov, reported that currently, 32 group water pipelines are under national ownership. These pipelines supply drinking water to 581 rural settlements with a total population of 1.393 million people, primeminister.kz reports.
He noted that, in the context of the administrative reform and the transformation of the state enterprise "Kazvodkhoz," the phased transfer of group water pipelines to local executive bodies has been underway since 2024. The goal is to ensure uninterrupted local water supply and to enable full control over the water supply chain - from intake to end user.
In 2025, the Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation is implementing 31 construction and reconstruction projects for group water supply infrastructure across 10 regions: Akmola, Atyrau, Almaty, Karaganda, Kyzylorda, Mangystau, Turkistan, West Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, and Ulytau. The full completion of these projects involves the construction of over 2,600 km of pipelines and will improve water access for 468 settlements with a total population of about 1.3 million people. Of these, 53 settlements will be newly connected to centralized water systems. In 2025, 100.9 billion tenge has been allocated for these projects, including 38.2 billion tenge from the National Fund, 59.3 billion tenge from the Special State Fund, and 3.4 billion tenge from the republican budget.
The Minister further stated that in the first five months of 2025, approximately 250 km of pipelines were constructed. By the end of the year, 10 projects are expected to be commissioned in 6 regions.
He emphasized that these efforts will improve water access in 150 rural settlements with a combined population of about 500,000 people - including 4 villages that will be connected to centralized water supply for the first time.
In parallel, the Ministry is developing project and estimate documentation for six reconstruction projects in three regions - Akmola, Turkistan, and North Kazakhstan. These projects aim to modernize 102 km of water pipelines, which will enhance supply for 202 settlements with a population of 335,000 people.
Alongside ensuring access to quality drinking water, the Minister stated that a key priority of national water policy is the sustainable and efficient use of water resources, including water-saving initiatives. In agriculture, a legal framework has been established to encourage the adoption of water-saving technologies. Simultaneously, efforts are underway to improve water use efficiency in industrial enterprises.
On April 9 of this year, the Head of State signed the new Water Code, which provides for a phased transition to systems of recycled and reused water supply. Implementation will span seven years, including a two-year transition phase and five years of practical rollout.
To promote a culture of water conservation among the population, the Ministry has launched a large-scale awareness campaign. As part of the national "Taza Kazakhstan" initiative, an open lesson titled "Save Water - Preserve the Future" reached around 2 million school students nationwide. The Minister confirmed that such activities will continue in the new academic year, expanding to college and university students.
Additionally, in cooperation with the Ministry of Transport and local governments, public outreach is being conducted to foster a culture of responsible and efficient water use. Educational materials are being distributed at airports, train stations, public transportation, and administrative buildings.
All these efforts are part of the Water Saving Roadmap for 2024-2026, which includes 32 planned measures.
The Minister also highlighted digitalization as a key priority for sustainable and effective water management. In this regard, the Ministry is implementing a range of systemic measures to introduce digital technologies into the sector.
Since early 2025, with support from the Eurasian Development Bank’s Digital Initiatives Fund, the Ministry has been developing the National Water Resources Information System. This digital platform will serve as a unified space integrating data from satellite monitoring, sensors, water meters, hydrological stations, operational reports, and departmental statistics.
Additionally, in line with Presidential directives, efforts are being made to automate irrigation networks and water accounting. The Ministry is progressively automating irrigation canals totaling over 3,500 km in length. This year, 58 hydrological posts in Kyzylorda Region are being equipped with automatic water metering systems.
Design documentation is also being prepared for the digitization of irrigation systems in Turkistan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Almaty, and Zhetysu regions, covering more than 5,000 km of infrastructure. By 2027, not only will digital water accounting systems be in place, but automated water gates will also be introduced, allowing for optimized water distribution.
Special priority is being given to the use of domestically manufactured equipment when selecting technological solutions. The completion of these projects will ensure full integration of water data into the information system, improving planning accuracy and transparency in water abstraction.
To ensure the integrity of this system, an Information and Analytical Center for Water Resources was established in 2024. Its primary tasks include collecting, systematizing, and analyzing water resource data, and supporting the development of information systems.
In conclusion, Minister Nurzhigitov stressed that the entire range of activities undertaken by the Ministry - from infrastructure construction and modernization to water-saving and digital innovation - is aimed at ensuring the sustainable use of Kazakhstan’s water resources in the face of growing climate risks.
01.07.2025, 16:46 32206
Kazakhstan Actively Developing Water Resource Management Startups
The digital transformation of water supply and wastewater systems, along with the adoption of water-saving technologies, is aimed at ensuring efficient water use and minimizing infrastructure failures and downtime. This was stated by Minister of Digital Development and Aerospace Industry Zhaslan Madiev at a Government session, primeminister.kz reports.
According to the Minister, the Ministry has provided three public services related to the regulation and planning of water usage. In total, 8,050 services were delivered fully online in 2024. He emphasized that the digitalization of these services has significantly simplified procedures for citizens and businesses while reducing the time required for application processing.
He went on to detail the reengineering measures taken to optimize four core water management processes. This was achieved by eliminating redundant steps, reducing system vulnerabilities, and shifting to data-driven management. Prior to reengineering, data on water users, permits, withdrawal volumes, and monitoring facilities were stored in various formats and lacked centralization, which hindered the ability to detect inefficient and irrational water use practices. Additionally, water distribution volumes were assigned manually without accounting for actual consumption or water conditions. Furthermore, the reporting verification process was not automated, which decreased data accuracy and increased processing times.
The reengineering process includes automated verification through integration with the Unified State Real Estate Cadastre (USREC), technical regulation information systems (e-KTRM), and other platforms. It also introduces digital registers of water metering devices and automates the calculation of specific water usage norms. This is expected to reduce document submission requirements by 50% and streamline processes by an average of 80%. According to the Minister, these efforts have enabled a fully digital water resource management system, improving transparency, reliability, and governance in the sector.
As a case study, the Minister cited the successful implementation of a multi-level monitoring and control system in the city of Shymkent. He explained that water intake stations were equipped with pump units and pressure sensors to monitor water extraction volumes and pressure levels in real time. The monitoring system is connected to 31,990 water distribution nodes and integrated with 52 pumping stations.
The next stage involves monitoring 14 storage tanks that receive water at night, with volumes based on the city’s projected needs. All tanks are fitted with sensors that measure water levels and flow. Additionally, 206 specialized pressure sensors installed across the pipeline network provide real-time data for pressure control. Based on this data, pump station operation modes can be adjusted. Electrically operated valves installed on main pipelines are remotely controlled. Sensor signals are transmitted to the monitoring center, enabling operators to adjust water flow and manage valves without field visits. Fourteen such valves currently operate via GSM networks. As a result of these efforts, the Minister reported the following outcomes:
Water network accident rates dropped from 0.66 to 0.21 incidents per kilometer.
Technical water losses decreased from 38.1% to 17.2%.
Energy consumption at treatment plants was reduced by 30%.
Up to 95% of electricity needs at treatment plants are now covered.
Daily water use per person declined from 456 liters to 125 liters.
The Minister also noted that the Astana Hub ecosystem is now home to startups and companies developing digital solutions for the water sector. These include systems and hardware-software complexes focused on water network automation, car wash water-saving technologies, and infrastructure condition monitoring to prevent accidents. By the end of 2024, these companies had generated over 2 billion tenge in revenue and created more than 100 jobs.
One example of digital innovation in utility infrastructure is the AGIS system - a platform for automating water supply and wastewater networks. Previously, water resources were managed manually, which led to high losses and frequent failures. The introduction of AGIS has transformed this scenario. The system includes a billing platform for calculating, issuing, and recording payments, online data collection and analysis, automated dispatching, asset registration, and more. Key results of the AGIS implementation include:
Water loss reduction by 15-40%, network failures by 30-50%.
Elimination of up to 30% of routine operations.
Extension of equipment lifespan by 15-30%.
According to the Minister, AGIS is now operational in seven regions of Kazakhstan: Astana, Almaty, Kyzylorda, Semey, Kostanay, Uralsk, and Atyrau.
Another efficient digital solution is the Connected Home system - an intelligent leak monitoring and prevention system. Previously, leaks were only detected after accidents occurred, resulting in resource loss and costly repairs. With Connected Home, a proactive approach is now possible. Smart sensors and valves immediately shut off water upon detecting leaks, while mobile app notifications and centralized monitoring help prevent emergencies. The system has proven its effectiveness in practice: more than 15,000 units have been installed and over 48,000 devices connected. It has prevented 5,786 emergency events and reduced water consumption by 40%. Clients include leading Kazakhstani companies such as KazTransOil, the National Bank of Kazakhstan, BI Group, ORDA Invest, Astana Airport, Hilton, KazTrade, Qazaq Stroy, and others.
The Minister also addressed the growing importance of effective water distribution in the residential sector. Beyond stable supply, it is critical to monitor consumption, reduce losses, and respond quickly to emergencies. He shared international examples:
Sensus (USA) introduced smart water meters, reducing water loss by 25% and improving maintenance efficiency by 35%.
Portugal implemented an intelligent water resource management platform, increasing sensor data accuracy to 99%.
Barcelona deployed a comprehensive real-time water network management system, resulting in a 20% reduction in water loss and a 30% cut in equipment maintenance costs.
The Minister concluded by noting that the global market for artificial intelligence and IoT in water management is rapidly expanding. Valued at $20 billion in 2024, it is projected to reach $93 billion by 2032 - confirming that digital, AI, and IoT technologies are becoming an integral part of the water supply sector.
01.07.2025, 13:01 19346
Olzhas Bektenov: Ensuring Access to Quality Drinking Water Is a Top Priority for the Government
At a Government session chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, issues related to the development of water supply and sanitation systems, as well as the implementation of digital systems and water-saving technologies, were discussed, primeminister.kz reports.
Minister of Industry and Construction Yersayin Nagaspayev delivered a report, followed by Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation Nurzhan Nurzhigitov on the implementation of group water pipeline projects. Deputy Minister of National Economy Asan Darbayev spoke about tariff policies in the water supply and sanitation sectors, and Minister of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry Zhaslan Madiev addressed the digitalization of the sector. Several regional akims also delivered remarks.
According to the Ministry of Industry and Construction, 99.3% of the urban population and 97.5% of the rural population have access to water supply services. Out of 90 cities in the country, 73 are fully supplied with drinking water. The remaining 17 will achieve 100% coverage by the end of this year, reported Yersayin Nagaspayev.
Olzhas Bektenov emphasized the importance of timely completion of water supply projects.
Providing the population with quality drinking water is one of the most socially significant tasks. The Head of State is personally monitoring this issue. The necessary funds have been allocated in the national budget. Moreover, under the President's instruction to return illegally withdrawn assets to the country, over 160 billion tenge from the Special State Fund has been allocated to implement approximately 230 water supply projects. The quality of life directly depends on access to drinking water. Therefore, the sustainable development of water supply systems in settlements remains one of the Government’s top priorities," Olzhas Bektenov stated.
The Prime Minister stressed the need to adopt modern approaches and water-saving technologies in the context of climate change, increasing water consumption, and limited water resources. In this regard, special attention should be given to the development of group water pipelines, ensuring their alignment with regional development plans.
During the session, Olzhas Bektenov instructed the Ministries of Industry and Construction, Water Resources and Irrigation, and regional akimats to accelerate the implementation of several infrastructure projects.
Specifically, the Ministry of Water Resources and the Akimat of Akmola Region were tasked with urgently ensuring centralized water supply to villages near the capital.
Samruk-Kazyna Fund and the Akimat of Mangystau Region were instructed to complete commissioning works at the Kendirli plant and ensure water supply to the city of Zhanaozen by July 15.
The Ministries of Finance, Industry and Construction, together with the Akimat of Ulytau Region, must make a decision on co-financing the reconstruction project of the water treatment plant in Zhezkazgan by August 1 of this year.
At the same time, the Prime Minister pointed out the need for systematic modernization of utility infrastructure and reduction of network deterioration.
In parallel with the development of water supply systems, we must accelerate efforts to implement water-saving technologies and digital water resource management. The percentage of worn-out water supply networks must continue to decrease. It is crucial to ensure large-scale renewal of outdated utilities and the construction of new infrastructure. This will be addressed within the framework of the approved National Project on Modernization of the Energy and Utilities Sectors," the Prime Minister emphasized.
Following the meeting, a number of instructions were issued:
- To regional akimats: Ensure the commissioning of all ongoing drinking water projects by the end of the year. "Top regional officials bear personal responsibility for this," Olzhas Bektenov noted.
- To the Ministry of Finance: Disburse the allocated funds to local executive bodies.
- To the Ministry of Industry and Construction: When modernizing networks, focus on increasing the capacity of existing sewage treatment facilities and improving wastewater treatment quality. In cooperation with akimats, prepare investment programs for the implementation of the national project on energy and utility sector modernization by September 1.
- To the Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation: Complete the construction and reconstruction of group water pipelines by the end of this year. Then, jointly with the Ministry of Finance, ensure their transfer as unified complexes to akimat balances during 2026.
- To the Ministry of National Economy, in collaboration with relevant government bodies: Amend legal regulations governing the transfer of property from republican to communal ownership.
- To the Ministries of Water Resources and Irrigation and Industry and Construction: Explore the implementation of digital passports for water bodies and the development of an intelligent water cadastre.
- To the Ministry of National Economy, jointly with the Ministry of Finance and the Baiterek Holding: Ensure financing of investment projects outlined in the National Project.
