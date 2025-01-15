13.01.2025, 13:53 9396
Water volume increases in North Aral Sea, reaches 27mln m³
Images | Video screenshot/ Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation of Kazakhstan
Tell a friend
Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation Nurzhan Nurzhigitov summed up the results of implementation of the first stage of the Aral Sea preservation project, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The volume of water in the sea increased by 42% having reached 27 billion cubic meters. Water salinity level reduced almost fourfold, while the annual fishery volumes reached nearly 8,000 tons," the minister said at a meeting with the residents of the Aral district of Kyzylorda region.
The meeting also discussed the issue of implementation of the project’s second stage.
In line with the President’s instruction, the ministry has developed a project on "Regional Development and Restoration of the North Aral Sea"
The project focuses on three areas: increasing the volumes and efficiency of water accumulation in the North Aral Sea, improvement of water resources management, fishery and eco-tourism development, and improvement of the region’s ecological situation.
2.6 billion of water was directed to the Aral Sea in 2024, and 1 billion cubic meters during the irrigation period.
This became possible due to proper redistribution of the Syrdarya river water and its saving, the minister stressed. In 2022, the Aral Sea received only 816 million cubic meters of water.
These figures are a result of systemic work conducted in the past two years. We have achieved mutual understanding with the neighbor countries in saving and fair distribution of water resources in the transboundary rivers. The goal of the Aral Sea preservation project is, first of all, to improve the ecological situation in the region, to develop fishery and tourism, and to improve the people’s wellbeing," Nurzhan Nurzhigitov said.
Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan plans to supply additional 1.6 billion cubic meters of water to the Aral Sea by April 2025.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
14.01.2025, 13:33 7361
Measures to prepare for IX Asian Winter Games considered by Government
Tell a friend
The Government session chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov reviewed the progress of preparations for the IX Asian Winter Games. Minister of Tourism and Sports Yerbol Myrzabasynov made a report, primeminister.kz reports.
IX Asian Winter Games will be held from 7 to 14 February 2025 in Harbin, China. The national team of Kazakhstan will attend 6 sports in 10 disciplines. As of today, the quantitative composition has been approved with 138 athletes. The upcoming Asian Winter Games will allow to carry out quality preparation for the Olympic Games, which will be held in 2026 in Milan.
It was noted that the holding of major sporting events stimulates the interest of the country's population in winter sports, as well as contributes to the development of tourism. In this regard, noted the importance of accessibility of sports infrastructure facilities for Kazakhstanis.
All sports facilities should remain accessible to the general public. This will increase the number of people engaged in sports, as well as favourably affect the development of business in the service sector around these facilities. Akimats and businesses need to work more actively in this direction. Only in this way we can count on mass participation, and this will have a multiplier effect for business and settlements around such sports and tourist facilities," Olzhas Bektenov stressed.
Prime Minister instructed the Ministry of Tourism and Sports together with akimats to intensify work on attracting investors and creating favourable conditions for the construction of sports infrastructure, including ski slopes in Almaty, Almaty region, East Kazakhstan and other regions. Today, the workload of one of the most popular winter resorts Shymbulak exceeds its design capacity per day. In 2024, the number of visitors totalled 1.5 million people.
On the instructions of the Head of State, comprehensive measures are being taken to develop a healthy lifestyle and active participation of the population in physical culture. Over 5 years in Kazakhstan 215 sports complexes, 17 swimming pools, 57 sports arenas and over 1.5 thousand sports grounds have been built. 92 projects have been implemented at the expense of private investors.
Head of the Government stressed the need for enhanced work to create effective training programmes oriented to Olympic standards. Today there is a lack of spot training of athletes, a shortage of coaching staff, low competition between regions in various sports.
The Head of State has set clear objectives for high-performance sports. At the same time, the choice of sports should have a scientific basis and be based on our country specifics. The solution of this issue should also streamline the activities of sports federations, their work at the international, republican and local levels. The Ministry of Tourism and Sports together with local executive bodies should take measures to develop children's and youth sports, create and support sports schools and sections. We need to intensify work on the development of sports medicine. We must all work to improve the competitiveness of Kazakhstani sport," Olzhas Bektenov emphasised.
The Ministry of Tourism and Sports, akimats, all interested organisations and companies have been instructed to create the necessary conditions for the successful performance of Kazakhstan's national team in China. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is to provide appropriate support through the diplomatic line.
The Ministry of Culture and Information is tasked with ensuring uninterrupted, high-quality broadcasting of the Asian Games.
The Ministry of Tourism and Sports together with akimats, the National Olympic Committee and federations has been instructed to strengthen the work on quality preparation for the Winter Olympic Games in 2026.
At the end of the Government session Prime Minister noted the merits and achievements of outstanding Olympic athletes: Vladimir Smirnov, Lyudmila Prokasheva, Elena Khrustaleva, Denis Ten, Yulia Galysheva. Olzhas Bektenov wished the athletes to perform successfully at the upcoming Games in Harbin.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
13.01.2025, 22:58 10561
UAE is a key partner of Kazakhstan in Arab world, says Tokayev
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
A meeting between the Kazakh and UAE Presidents, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, took place at the Qasr Al Shatie palace in the UAE, Akorda reports.
During the meeting, President Tokayev thanked his Emirati counterpart for the warm reception and hospitality as well as wished success in holding the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week.
Tokayev warmly recalled his meeting with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi and Dubai in 2023, which gave a powerful impetus to cooperation and opened new areas of interaction.
The UAE is our key partner in the Arab world. We’re committed to close cooperation in the entire range of bilateral and multilateral contacts for the benefit of our nations. I commend your efforts aimed at enhancing strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and the UAE, continuously evolving in the spirit of friendship, trust and mutual respect. Your Majesty, I look forward to welcoming you in Kazakhstan. I’m convinced that your visit to our country will be a milestone towards strengthening Kazakh-Emirati relations, said the Head of State.
According to Tokayev, the UAE is among the top-10 foreign investors in Kazakhstan.
Last year, the inflow of direct investments from the UAE almost doubled. During our meeting in Abu Dhabi, we set the task to bring the trade turnover to up to 1 billion US dollars. I suggest our governments focus on a concrete economic agenda to achieve positive dynamics in trade. We count on your support in implementing the Joint Declaration on strategic investment projects, under which we’re actively cooperating with Emirati companies across a diverse range of sectors, including transport and logistics, energy, finance, tourism and many others, thus contributing to growth and progress, said Tokayev.
In turn, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan thanked President Tokayev for accepting the invitation to attend the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week. Noting the productive cooperation of both countries, he highlighted the importance to further expand political dialogue and economic ties as well as qualitatively implement the agreements reached previously.
The Emirati President expressed confidence that the relationship between Kazakhstan and the UAE will reach a new level in 2025, promoting the two nations’ development and prosperity. He also hailed the role Astana plays in addressing the ongoing issues of international and regional security as well as sustainable development.
Earlier it was reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan had arrived in the United Arab Emirates to attend the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
13.01.2025, 18:48 10896
New Ambassador of Austria Presented Copies of Credentials
Tell a friend
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko received copies of credentials from the newly appointed Ambassador of the Republic of Austria to the Republic of Kazakhstan Andrea Bacher, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the meeting the parties discussed the Kazakh-Austrian cooperation in the political, economic and cultural spheres, reviewed the results of bilateral interaction in 2024 and the schedule of upcoming events.
Welcoming the regular political dialogue at the highest and high level, the sides deliberated on the implementation of the agreements reached at the meeting between President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of Austria Alexander Van der Bellen in 2022 and a series of talks between the Kazakh and Austrian foreign ministers last year.
The Deputy Minister noted the Kazakh side’s commitment to the comprehensive strengthening of the relationship with Austria and the interest in broadening mutually beneficial trade and investment partnership.
He further noted that the Kazakh-Austrian Intergovernmental Commission on Economic, Agricultural, Environmental, Industrial, Technical, and Technological Cooperation (IGC) and the Business Council play a central role in enhancing bilateral cooperation and identifying new prospective areas of engagement.
As the IGC co-chair, Deputy Minister Vassilenko confirmed the interest in hosting the next session of the commission in Astana this spring and pointed out the favorable environment in Kazakhstan for Austrian companies, investors and financial institutions as well as opportunities to participate in various projects with foreign investments and technologies, including the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR).
The parties also focused on issues of the broadening of the legal framework of the bilateral cooperation.
In conclusion, the Deputy Minister wished the new Austrian Ambassador every success in her mission in Kazakhstan.
For reference: In 2023, the Kazakh-Austrian trade reached 332.6 million US dollars (exports - 9.7 million, imports - 322.9 million); during January - November 2024 - 257.4 million US dollars (exports - 4.1 million, imports - 253.3 million). The gross inflow of investment from Austria to Kazakhstan since 2005 has amounted to over 3 billion dollars. There are more than 180 enterprises with the participation of Austrian capital registered in Kazakhstan.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
13.01.2025, 17:23 10146
Kazakhstan Railways pilots OneWeb internet
Tell a friend
Kazakhstan Railways has stated that Internet access via OneWeb is being offered to passengers on the train no.3/4 running between Astana and Almaty, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
The pilot project makes use of wagons’ existing multimedia equipment has to be adopted to secure Internet connection via the OneWeb satellite system.
OneWeb delivers high-speed Internet via mobile satellite-based communication, with Jusan Mobile jsc acting as an official technology distributor, reads Kazakhstan Railways’ response to the official inquiry by Kazinform News Agency.
The long-distance train will test connection stability, average Internet speed as well as functioning of rail conductors’ terminals, POS-terminals for non-cash payments, body cameras and video surveillance systems.
Kazakhstan Railways is to inform on the exact time when the internet will be available on trains following the project.
The pilot project only examines technical possibilities, with timing and economic decisions are to be made afterwards, said the company.
It also said that proposals from domestic and foreign suppliers are welcomed, with quality, efficiency and cost of services prioritized.
Earlier it was reported that the percentage of Internet users had reached 93% in Kazakhstan.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
13.01.2025, 16:44 9841
KZT8.4bln required to restore Arkalyk Airport
Images | wikipedia.org
Tell a friend
The Airport of Arkalyk was purchased by the akimat (local administration) in December 2024. The cost of the transaction made 20.7 billion tenge, Kazinform News Agency reports.
According to the regional department for automobile roads and passenger transport, the administration has huge plans in regards to the airport which was established in 1966.
Since 1992, it has not been operating.
The cost of the purchase of the land plot with the buildings on it made 20.7 million tenge. The overall condition of the airport complex is estimated as unsatisfactory. There is no infrastructure, while airport terminals have been completely destroyed," the department says.
In early 2000s the building of the terminal was privatized, and the runway was owned by the Arkalyk akimat.
The city is currently considering the issue of resuming flights to southern regions.
In a reply to a Kazinform’s official request, the akimat says it plans to repair the runway, build a passenger terminal, purchase specialized vehicles, meteorological and radio engineering equipment. "
The estimated cost of all works related to the Arkalyk Airport’s restoration will make 8.4 billion tenge," the akimat says.
After the reconstruction, the airport’s throughput capacity will make 70 passengers per hour. The akimat plans to launch flights en routes Kostanay-Arkalyk-Kostanay and Astana-Arkalyk-Astana.
Earlier, it was reported Almaty airport celebrated 10 millionth passenger milestone.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
10.01.2025, 21:58 9161
Head of State signs law regarding diplomatic service and international treaties
Tell a friend
The press service of the Akorda has informed in its statement, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The Head of State signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan to introduce changes and additions to some legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan regarding diplomatic service, international treaties and official development assistance, reads the statement.
The text of the Law is to be published in the press.
Earlier it was reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had been briefed on Kazakhstan Railways’ operations in 2024.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
10.01.2025, 18:54 8886
Kazakhstan modernizes 9 checkpoints to reduce border crossing time
Tell a friend
Kazakhstan plans to modernize nine checkpoints on the borders with China, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Kazakh Government's press service.
The modernization aims to boost the border checkpoints' daily throughput capacity by 6 times, on average from 170 to 960 vehicles, as well as to reduce border crossing time to 30 minutes.
Modernization works are set to be completed in 2025.
On top of that, all 10 automobile border checkpoints operating along the external border of the Eurasian Economic Union announced the introduction of an automated electronic queue system. The implementation of the system enabled to eliminate vehicle congestion along major highways and ensure transparency of the transportation process.
The system is accessible through Qoldau.kz platform and CargoRuqsat mobile application.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
10.01.2025, 17:04 4056
President Tokayev briefed on Kazakhstan Railways’ operations in 2024
Tell a friend
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Kazakhstan Railways Chairman Nurlan Sauranbayev, Akorda reports.
Sauranbayev made a report on the outcomes of the national company’s operations in 2024 as well as informed about the positive trend in the operational performance of the company.
The net freight turnover stood at 272 billion ton-kilometers. The record volume of 32 million tons of freight were transported via Kazakh-Chinese railway tracks, a 13.1% increase than in 2023. Container transit rose 8.8%. Container ship deliveries hit 1.4 million TEUs.
Up to 2,800 km of tracks have been restored so far, while over 1,000km of new railway tracks are under construction: Dostyq-Moiynty, Darbaza-Maktaaral and Almaty railway bypass. Works to build a second railway track on Dostyk-Moiynty section as well as a Zhetygen-Kazybek-bek bypass line are ahead of schedule and will be completed by 2025, said Sauranbayev.
Chairman Sauranbayev spoke about the terminal network expansion aimed at enhancing freight flows via the country’s corridors.
Increase in transit from China through the Trans-Caspian Route is attributable to the launch of the Kazakh-Chinese terminal in the dry port in Xi'an. Construction of terminals in the direction East-West in Almaty, in Azerbaijan’s sea port, in Budapest and in Selyatino village near Moscow is underway. A container hub in Aktau Port is under construction in collaboration with China’s Lianyungang Port, he said.
Sauranbayev also presented a number of new projects supported by the Head of State as well as briefed that the company seeks to place priority attention to infrastructure and terminal network development and implementation of digital solutions.
In turn, President Tokayev highlighted the importance of stepping up the work in these areas. According to him, the gradual realization of the tasks set will allow to achieve significant results in enhancing the country’s position as a transit hub in Eurasia.
Earlier, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Chairman and CEO of Sinovation Ventures Kai-Fu Lee.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
14.01.2025, 13:33Measures to prepare for IX Asian Winter Games considered by Government 14.01.2025, 10:073681Jade mine collapses in northern Myanmar, 12 bodies recovered 14.01.2025, 17:173471The 10 most destructive wildfires in California history 14.01.2025, 14:012656Kazakh President attends Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week opening ceremony 14.01.2025, 18:262356National Bank of Kazakhstan limits currency exchange rate differences 08.01.2025, 21:46104276Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visits Project Office in Astana 08.01.2025, 17:17President Tokayev receives newly-appointed First Deputy Chief of President’s Executive Office Darkhan Satybaldy104141President Tokayev receives newly-appointed First Deputy Chief of President’s Executive Office Darkhan Satybaldy 08.01.2025, 16:05104106Ministry of Industry and Construction launches 75 new professions for innovative industries 08.01.2025, 15:03Year of Vocational Professions: Kazakhstan to launch a Digital Map of Enterprises to identify financial, social and labour risks104101Year of Vocational Professions: Kazakhstan to launch a Digital Map of Enterprises to identify financial, social and labour risks 08.01.2025, 18:42103991Kazakh Competition Protection and Development Agency to set up its digital ecosystem 19.12.2024, 16:24239006Presidents of Kazakhstan, Guinea-Bissau visit AIFC 19.12.2024, 15:16222561Olzhas Bektenov: Time zone decision based on very deep scientific research 19.12.2024, 14:23Olzhas Bektenov checks implementation of President's instructions on industrial development at Kostanay region's industrial zone194171Olzhas Bektenov checks implementation of President's instructions on industrial development at Kostanay region's industrial zone 19.12.2024, 10:22191666Olzhas Bektenov discusses Venture Capital Fund launch with international and Kazakhstani experts 18.12.2024, 10:09187506Kazakhstan Handed Over CICA Chairmanship to Azerbaijan