We need to react as quickly as possible - Alikhan Smailov on emergency situations at CHPPs and heating networks

Issues of elimination of consequences and avoidance of emergency situations at CHPPs and heating networks off the agenda considered at the Government session of the Republic of Kazakhstan, primeminister.kz reports.





As reported by Minister of Energy Almassadam Satkaliyev, with the entry of cold atmospheric air into Kazakhstan noted a number of technological disruptions at energy sources and heating networks. In particular, at Ridder CHP, GRES-1 Temirtau and Ekibastuz CHP. The temperature regime at these facilities was restored in full.





Technological violations on heat networks in the cities of Stepnogorsk, Balkhash, Aktau and Kokshetau were also promptly eliminated. Currently, all consumers are connected.





As part of the systematic preparation for the heating season, the overhaul of 8 power units, 40 boilers and 42 turbines has been completed at the electric power plants of the republic. Work on 2 power units, 9 boilers and 11 turbines is at the final stages. In addition, overhaul of 25.3 thousand kilometers of power lines, 564 substations and 3.5 thousand distribution points has been completed.





Akims of the regions separately informed about the heating season in Kokshetau and Stepnogorsk, about the situation at CHPPs of Ekibastuz and Ridder, about the repair of heating facilities in Balkhash and Temirtau, as well as about heat supply of Aktau and water supply of Atyrau.





Prime Minister noted that against the background of low temperatures in the country the load on utility systems increases. In turn, this inevitably leads to emergency situations at heat and power supply facilities.





The incidents that happened are characterized as technological violations. Prompt measures have been taken to restore the damaged sections within the normative terms," Alikhan Smailov said.





He emphasized that in case of emergencies akimats need to react and take measures as quickly as possible.





An important point is timely, objective and understandable informing the population about the real situation and the progress of repair and planned works. Without this, rumors and fakes are spread," Prime Minister pointed out.





Head of the Government instructed regional akimats together with the owners of heat supply facilities to ensure the availability of permanent repair teams and spare parts for prompt repair.





In addition, Alikhan Smailov demanded from the KTZ and KazMunayGas national companies to ensure timely fuel supplies to heat stations and boiler houses as a priority.