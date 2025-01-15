Year of Vocational Professions in Mangystau region: opening of new specialities in water drainage, hydrogeology, industrial automation

Tell a friend

The Government session chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov reviewed the progress of preparations for the IX Asian Winter Games. Minister of Tourism and Sports Yerbol Myrzabasynov made a report, primeminister.kz reports.





IX Asian Winter Games will be held from 7 to 14 February 2025 in Harbin, China. The national team of Kazakhstan will attend 6 sports in 10 disciplines. As of today, the quantitative composition has been approved with 138 athletes. The upcoming Asian Winter Games will allow to carry out quality preparation for the Olympic Games, which will be held in 2026 in Milan.





It was noted that the holding of major sporting events stimulates the interest of the country's population in winter sports, as well as contributes to the development of tourism. In this regard, noted the importance of accessibility of sports infrastructure facilities for Kazakhstanis.





All sports facilities should remain accessible to the general public. This will increase the number of people engaged in sports, as well as favourably affect the development of business in the service sector around these facilities. Akimats and businesses need to work more actively in this direction. Only in this way we can count on mass participation, and this will have a multiplier effect for business and settlements around such sports and tourist facilities," Olzhas Bektenov stressed.





Prime Minister instructed the Ministry of Tourism and Sports together with akimats to intensify work on attracting investors and creating favourable conditions for the construction of sports infrastructure, including ski slopes in Almaty, Almaty region, East Kazakhstan and other regions. Today, the workload of one of the most popular winter resorts Shymbulak exceeds its design capacity per day. In 2024, the number of visitors totalled 1.5 million people.





On the instructions of the Head of State, comprehensive measures are being taken to develop a healthy lifestyle and active participation of the population in physical culture. Over 5 years in Kazakhstan 215 sports complexes, 17 swimming pools, 57 sports arenas and over 1.5 thousand sports grounds have been built. 92 projects have been implemented at the expense of private investors.





Head of the Government stressed the need for enhanced work to create effective training programmes oriented to Olympic standards. Today there is a lack of spot training of athletes, a shortage of coaching staff, low competition between regions in various sports.





The Head of State has set clear objectives for high-performance sports. At the same time, the choice of sports should have a scientific basis and be based on our country specifics. The solution of this issue should also streamline the activities of sports federations, their work at the international, republican and local levels. The Ministry of Tourism and Sports together with local executive bodies should take measures to develop children's and youth sports, create and support sports schools and sections. We need to intensify work on the development of sports medicine. We must all work to improve the competitiveness of Kazakhstani sport," Olzhas Bektenov emphasised.





The Ministry of Tourism and Sports, akimats, all interested organisations and companies have been instructed to create the necessary conditions for the successful performance of Kazakhstan's national team in China. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is to provide appropriate support through the diplomatic line.





The Ministry of Culture and Information is tasked with ensuring uninterrupted, high-quality broadcasting of the Asian Games.





The Ministry of Tourism and Sports together with akimats, the National Olympic Committee and federations has been instructed to strengthen the work on quality preparation for the Winter Olympic Games in 2026.





At the end of the Government session Prime Minister noted the merits and achievements of outstanding Olympic athletes: Vladimir Smirnov, Lyudmila Prokasheva, Elena Khrustaleva, Denis Ten, Yulia Galysheva. Olzhas Bektenov wished the athletes to perform successfully at the upcoming Games in Harbin.