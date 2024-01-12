Yermaganbet Bulekpayev reports to President on Karaganda region’s socio-economic development in 2023

Images | Akorda

Governor of Karaganda region Yermaganbet Bulekpayev reported to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the region’s socio-economic development in 2023, Kazinform News Agency reports via the press service of Akorda.





According to him, the region’s industrial output reached 3.1 trillion tenge in 11 months of 2023. Investments in fixed capital increased by 16.3% and made 727 billion tenge.





Growth is observed in processing sector: machine-building - by 45%, light industry - by 23.9%, pharmaceutics - by 20%. Positive dynamics was also recorded in paper-making industry, construction and black metallurgy.





45% of the region’s working population is involved in SMEs, with more than 100,000 companies operating in this sphere.





Retail tax for entrepreneurs was reduced from 4% to 2%.





The share of small and medium businesses in gross regional product is planned to be raised from 19% to 25%.





Yermaganbet Bulekpayev said that creation of additional 25,000 jobs in all sectors of economy enabled to reduce unemployment rate up to 4.1% and poverty level to 2.7%.





People’s real income rose by 4.7%.





The President was also reported about the ongoing heating season and the current situation at Qarmet. Yermaganbet Bulekpayev told the Head of State about the measures taken by the new investor for stabilizing and increasing production output, and the plans on modernization and ensuring workers’ safety.





The region set to building 92 rural healthcare facilities and modernizing two inter-district hospitals. 10 schools for 7,100 students are being built in the region under the Comfortable School program. The schools will be commissioned in 2024.





The governor reported also on the implementation of Auyl - El Besigi and Auyl Amanaty programs.





At the end of the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev assigned the governor with the a number of tasks related to the development of the region and improving people’s wellbeing.





Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also tasked Yermaganbet Bulekpayev to keep the situation at Qarmet under a special control.