29 dead after bus plunges off cliff in central Philippines
relevant news
Seychelles declares state of emergency after explosion
Following an explosion at the CCCL explosives store that has caused massive damage to the Providence Industrial area and the surrounding areas and major destruction caused by flooding due to heavy rains, the President has declared a State of Emergency for today the 7th December," the Office of the President said in a statement on Thursday.
Everyone is being asked to stay at home. All schools will be closed," the statement said.
Only workers in the essential services and persons travelling will be allowed free movement. This is to allow the emergency services to carry out essential work," it added.
9 Kazakhstanis, 4 foreigners killed in Almaty hostel fire
CPC suspends oil lifting from Marine Terminal
Cargo ship sinks off Greek island, 13 missing
18 homes lost in devastating bushfire in Western Australia
7 killed in east China's factory fire
22-year-old dead after falling from 20th floor in Almaty
At least 50 killed by floods in Somalia as heavy rains continue
The floods in the country have killed 50 people and displaced more than half a million citizens," SoDMA Commissioner Mohamed Moalim told journalists in Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia, Thursday evening.
