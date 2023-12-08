06.12.2023, 10:40 3386

29 dead after bus plunges off cliff in central Philippines

At least 29 persons were killed on Tuesday when a passenger bus plunged off a cliff in Antique province in central Philippines, local authorities said, Xinhua reports.

The bus, carrying 53 passengers, was traveling west from Iloilo City to San Jose de Buenavista in Antique province when it crashed into a concrete road barrier before plunging into a ravine of 15-meter depth around 4:30 p.m. local time in Hamtic town.

Junlee Saylo, head of the antique provincial information office, told a radio interview that 25 died on the spot and four others died at a local hospital.

The deaths include the bus driver and his collector, local news web ABS-CBN reported.

Quoting the Antique provincial government, Panay News, a regional newspaper, reported that two critically wounded passengers, including a male from Kenya, were taken to a hospital in Iloilo City for treatment.

Emergency workers have been rescuing the survivors and retrieving the bodies of the people in the ravine.
 

Seychelles declares state of emergency after explosion

Seychelles President Wavel Ramkalawan has declared a state of emergency after a blast at an "explosives store" and "major destruction" caused by flooding, Xinhua reports.

Following an explosion at the CCCL explosives store that has caused massive damage to the Providence Industrial area and the surrounding areas and major destruction caused by flooding due to heavy rains, the President has declared a State of Emergency for today the 7th December," the Office of the President said in a statement on Thursday.


Everyone is being asked to stay at home. All schools will be closed," the statement said.


Only workers in the essential services and persons travelling will be allowed free movement. This is to allow the emergency services to carry out essential work," it added.

 

9 Kazakhstanis, 4 foreigners killed in Almaty hostel fire

The Almaty city police department confirmed the identities of those killed in the hostel fire, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Nine of them are Kazakhstanis, two of them are nationals of Russia and two are nationals of Uzbekistan. A forensic medical exam has been arranged.

As earlier reported, 13 people were killed in the hostel fire in Almaty. As of 08:40 a.m., 59 people self-evacuated, three of them were rushed to the hospital. There were initially 72 people in the hostel. 56 are housed temporarily at one of the schools. Among those killed are the nationals of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Russia.

The governmental commission was set up to determine the cause of the fire.

A criminal investigation was launched into the hostel fire.

The Kazakh Emergency Situations Ministry launched a hotline as a fire ripped through the hostel in Almaty in the early hours of November 30. It can be reached by at 8 727 278 20 83 and 8 727 278 20 84.
 

CPC suspends oil lifting from Marine Terminal

Images | kp.ru
Caspian Pipeline Consortium has suspended oil lifting from the CPC Marine Terminal for bad weather conditions, Kazinform News Agency reports.

In November 2023, storm restrictions on transshipment were repeatedly announced at the Novorossiysk seaport, which CPC strictly followed. Oil is lifted from CPC Marine Terminal via Single Point Moorings (SPM) 5 km away from the shoreline with strict compliance with the industrial and environmental safety requirements. The SPM design allows for loading during adverse weather conditions when traditional onshore oil lifting systems are forced to suspend their operation, the company informs on its website.

Currently in the area of Novorossiysk, there are extremely unfavorable weather conditions: wind up to 22-24 m/s (79.2-86.4 km/h), wave height 6-8 meters.

Novorossiysk seaport master announced a storm warning, according to which oil loading was stopped at CPC Marine Terminal and tankers were withdrawn to waiting areas. The Company's tank farms are virtually full. Therefore, crude oil is accepted from the Shippers at lower flowrates.

CPC adheres to an uncompromising position on the environmental protection and safety during the operation of the Consortium’s Marine Terminal equipment in the Black Sea and the prevention of oil spill emergencies. On the basis of this attitude and following the relevant regulations, oil lifting has currently been suspended and the will also be the case in the future when similar conditions occur, a statement from the company reads.
 

Cargo ship sinks off Greek island, 13 missing

Images | Panagiotis Balaskas/Xinhua
Thirteen crew members aboard a cargo vessel are missing after the ship sank off the Aegean Sea island of Lesvos on Sunday, Xinhua reports.

One sailor was rescued by a Hellenic Navy helicopter and was taken to a local hospital, Greece's national news agency AMNA reported.

The shipwreck occurred due to mechanical failure while strong winds of 8 on the Beaufort scale (62-74 km per hour) were blowing in the area, the report said.

Early Sunday morning, the captain of the cargo ship reported a mechanical failure to the authorities. At about 8:20 a.m. (0620 GMT), the ship tilted and sent emergency calls to nearby ships before disappearing from radar, reported local media Greek Reporter.

The cargo ship flew the flag of the Comoros Islands and is operated by a Lebanese company. The company said that the 14 crew members are from Egypt, Syria and India. The ship was carrying salt from Egypt to Istanbul, Turkey.

The Greek Coast Guard and the local port authority have dispatched helicopters and rescue ships to carry out the rescue operations.

Wind speed over the waters surrounding Lesvos was expected to rise up to 9 or 10 on the Beaufort scale, an emergency weather warning said on Saturday.

The severe weather, which triggered the 112 emergency service alert in several regions across Greece, was forecast to last until midday on Sunday.
 

18 homes lost in devastating bushfire in Western Australia

Eighteen homes have been destroyed in a devastating bushfire that tore through parts of Western Australia, local authorities said on Friday, Xinhua reported.

Premier of Western Australia Roger Cook confirmed to a local TV that 18 homes and 31 other structures, including sheds, were lost.

More than 500 firefighters continued to battle the raging bushfire in Perth's north for a third day, according to the 9News channel.

Emergency warnings remained for the fire, which had burnt through more than 1,820 hectares in the City of Wanneroo and City of Swan, the TV channel reported.
 

7 killed in east China's factory fire

Seven people were killed in a factory fire in east China's Jiangsu Province on Monday, according to local sources, Xinhua reports.

The fire broke out in the Tiantianrun Textile & Technology Co., Ltd. in the city of Wuxi at about 6:30 p.m. Monday. Seven people were found dead after rescue work ended.

The company, with a history of more than 20 years, is a big yarn manufacturer selling products in both domestic market and overseas. Cause of the accident is being investigated.
 

22-year-old dead after falling from 20th floor in Almaty

A 22-year-old man fell to his death from the 20th floor of a high-rise in the city of Almaty on Sunday morning, Kazinform Agency correspondent reports.

It was informed that the incident occurred in the morning on November 19 in the residential complex Comfort City.

The press service of the police department said in a statement that the man born in 2001 fell from the 20th floor of the residential building.

The video from the incident site is being disseminated on the internet.

An investigation into the incident has been launched.
 

At least 50 killed by floods in Somalia as heavy rains continue

Floods caused by heavy rains that started early October in Somalia have killed 50 people and displaced more than a half million others, the country's national disaster agency said, Xinhua reports.

Somalia Disaster Management Agency (SoDMA) said the torrential rains have also caused landslides and flash floods in other parts of Somalia, destroying crops and livestock.

The floods in the country have killed 50 people and displaced more than half a million citizens," SoDMA Commissioner Mohamed Moalim told journalists in Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia, Thursday evening.


Moalim said the agency has dispatched a relief cargo plane to Bardhere district in southern Somalia to help victims of floods amid United Nations warnings that widespread displacement, increased humanitarian needs and further destruction of property are expected.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said that 1.24 million people have already been affected by heavy rains and flooding, and more are expected.

The UN and its partners estimate that 1.6 million people could be affected by flooding in the current deyr (October to December) rainy season, and 1.5 million hectares of farmland could be destroyed.

Increased rainfall is forecast due to a concurrence of El Nino conditions and a positive Indian Ocean Dipole phenomenon.

According to a flood advisory released Monday by Somalia Water and Land Information Management, which was managed by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, flooding was reported along the entire Juba River with increasing magnitude at Bardhere and downstream at Saakow and Bualle.

Along the Shabelle River, flooding was reported with increasing magnitude at Beledweyne and moderate magnitude at Balcad.

The UN projects a flood event of a magnitude statistically likely only once in 100 years, with significant anticipated humanitarian impacts.

The OCHA said that while all possible preparatory measures are being pursued, a flood of this magnitude can only be mitigated and not prevented.
 

