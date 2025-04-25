This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
4 killed in overturned vehicle crash in Almaty region
relevant news
Two teens killed in West Kazakhstan road accident
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
2 killed in minivan crash near Karaganda
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Fresh earthquake hits Kazakhstan’s Zhambyl region
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
5.0M earthquake jolts Kazakhstan
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
4 Kazakhstanis die in car accident in S. Korea
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
One dead after gold mine collapse in Akmola region
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Worker dies in accident at Kazakhmys mine in Ulytau region
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
One dead, two injured in avalanche at Almaty’s Shymbulak
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
24.04.2025, 10:38China to launch Chang'e-8 lunar mission around 2029, collaborating with international partners 24.04.2025, 11:065981Kazakh taekwondo athletes pocket 2 medals at international tournament in China 18.04.2025, 11:4196866Man kills two with police mother’s gun at Florida State University 18.04.2025, 10:3967826Telegram has always been compliant with EU laws - Durov responds to media allegations 18.04.2025, 13:3665291Kazakhstan to launch 9 RES projects in 2025 18.04.2025, 14:3452076Kassym-Jomart Tokayev calls on youth to receive quality education 18.04.2025, 16:4051826Head of State calls for speedy construction of airport at Kenderli resort area 18.04.2025, 11:4196866Man kills two with police mother’s gun at Florida State University 16.04.2025, 20:0395576Ministry of Energy plans to overhaul 10 power units, 63 boilers, 39 turbines at TPPs 17.04.2025, 19:5893781Tokayev briefed on preparations for 34th session of Kazakhstan’s Assembly of People 11.04.2025, 09:4988111First IT hub opens in Kyrgyzstan 04.04.2025, 18:2187491Domestic tourism grows by 44% in Kazakhstan over 5 years