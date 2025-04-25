4 killed in overturned vehicle crash in Almaty region

Tell a friend

Two teenagers were killed in a road accident in the West Kazakhstan region on April 21, Kazinform News Agency reports.





The incident occurred at approximately 11:00 a.m. on the Peremyotnoye-Beles highway within the Bayterek district.





The collision impact between a Jac N56 and a VAZ-2110 resulted in the immediate death of the VAZ-2110’s driver and passengers-teenagers born in 2008 and 2010.





The regional police department has launched a criminal investigation to determine the circumstances of the accident.





Authorities have extended their heartfelt condolences to the victims’ families and are urging parents to pay close attention to their children’s safety.