4 killed in road accident in W Kazakhstan

Four people died in a road accident in West Kazakhstan region, Kazinform cites Polisia.kz.





On September 22, a head-on collision involving VAZ-2112 and Lada Granta cars took place on Uralsk-Kirsanovo highway. As a result of the accident, a driver of VAZ-2112 vehicle, a driver and two passengers of Lada Granta car died on the spot. One more passenger of Lada Granta vehicle was rushed to hospital.





An investigation into the accident was launched.