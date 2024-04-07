About 11,000 people being evacuated in Russia's Urals for dam burst

Images | polisia.kz

Eight people were killed in a horrific road tragedy in Aktobe region April 3, Kazinform News Agency learned from polisia.kz.





The accident involving Volvo truck and Toyota-Alphard minivan, occured on the Samara-Shymkent highway, near Marzhanbulak village.





As a result of the accident, driver of the minivan, a national of Uzbekistan, and his seven passengers - also Uzbek nationals - died at the scene.





According to preliminary data, the truck had a tire blowout. The driver lost control of the vehicle, drove into oncoming lane and smashed into the minivan.





A pre-trial investigation has been launched.



