Adult lion discovered at a farm near Almaty

09.02.2021 2188
An adult lion has been discovered in a farm near Almaty, reports Ministry of Internal Affairs.
 

On February 8, the officers of the Talgar District Police Department received a message about a lion who was kept in one of the peasant farms in the village of Beskaynar. The inspectors of the environmental police found a lion. The animal is in good condition, it was kept in an open-air cage of 5 m by 10 m. The owner of the lion, a 28-year-old resident of Almaty, has been identified," reads the message.




Source: KazTAG


 
