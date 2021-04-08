Bookmaker executives convicted in Almaty

The Department of Economic Investigations in Almaty of the Agency for Financial Monitoring has completed a pre-trial investigation against the heads of Finbet bookmaker.

The investigation revealed that the heads of Finbet bookmaker, along with the bookmaker's activities, were engaged in illegal gambling business in the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan, ad got the income on an especially large scale in the amount of more than 300 million," the report says.

As specified, illegal acceptance of cash gambling bets was carried out in 43 establishments located in Almaty, Shymkent, Almaty, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Mangistau and Pavlodar regions.

By a court verdict, the three accused were found guilty under paragraph 2 of part 3 of Art. 307 (organization of illegal gambling business, with the extraction of income on an especially large scale) of the Criminal Code of Kazakhstan, two organizers were sentenced to four years imprisonment conditionally, and one was sentenced to KZT2.4 million fine.

Funds and other property worth more than T100 million were confiscated.













