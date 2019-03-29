Kyzylorda. November 15. Kazakhstan Today - The bridge across the Zhanadariya canal in Kyzylorda was mined, Kazakhstan Today reports.



According to agency reporter, the coast of the Zhanadariya canal was surrounded ahead of the Prime Minister's visit to the region. At the scene there were found 7 antitank, 4 antipersonnel mines, two machine-gun drums, 4 empty magazines to pistol carbine.



"Terrible findings were found by two fishermen. The young people reported on the findings at 6:00 p.m. The mined beach was immediately cordoned off. And today at 8:00 a.m. sappers from Arys city arrived," the Head of the Kyzylorda Investigation Department of Internal Affairs, Murat Mukhtar told during the press conference.



As the police stated, all the mines are the training ones. But they were deactivated and taken to Arys for analysis. The hope is that the serial number will help to find out how the mines appeared on Zhanadariya shore.



We recall that from the evening on November 14 the bridge has been cordoned off. Cars moving in the direction of the airport, the office of JV "Kazgermunai", to the Aidarly and Amangeldy villages in Syrdaryia region, to summer villages and back, were sent by police to the detour bridge on the old road through the locks. NSC, DIA and ED forces of the region were used. Now the traffic on the bridge is restored.



