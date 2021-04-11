Case files on hazardous emissions from Tengizchevroil to be transferred to law enforcement officers

The files on hazardous emissions from Tengizchevroil LLP will be sent to the law enforcement officers, the press service of the Ministry of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources of Kazakhstan said.

We assume that these are emissions of hydrogen sulphide in excess of emission standards. As a result of the incident, we will schedule an inspection. The data will be clarified in the time of the inspection. Presumably we will prosecute for excess emissions. We will preliminarily send the materials to law enforcement agencies to determine the signs of a criminal offense, corpus delicti, and then we will bring them to administrative responsibility, calculate the damage, "said Zulfukhar Zholdasov, chairman of the Committee for Environmental Regulation and Control of the Ministry of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources.













