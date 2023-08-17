11.08.2023, 12:39 31986
Chimney under construction at thermal power plant in N Kazakhstan tilts
A chimney under construction at the thermal power plant N.2 in Petropavlovsk, North Kazakhstan, has tilted from a vertical axis. The construction works were suspended, Kazinform reports.
The new chimney being built instead of the one ruined last March is supposed to be 180 meters high. 30 meters have been erected so far.
It was expected to build the chimney by the year-end and commission it in 2024.
The design organization is supposed to provide calculations for how many meters of the tilting chimney will be dismantled. The new formwork will be built then, and chimney construction works will resume in the nearest future.
16.08.2023, 10:43 3071
Tourist plane carrying 3 crashes in W. France
A tourist plane with three people on board crashed Tuesday in France's western department of Loire-Atlantique, local media reported.
According to France Bleu, the plane reportedly disappeared around Tuesday noon between Nantes and La Baule, Department of Loire-Atlantique, Xinhua reports.
Firefighters have found debris from the plane 3 to 4 meters deep in the sea. But rescue operation was suspended Tuesday evening due to unfavorable weather conditions, local authorities said.
So far, there's no official announcement about the retrieval of victims.
The Bureau of Enquiry and Analysis for Civil Aviation Safety (BEA) in France has already announced to open an investigation to the accident.
16.08.2023, 07:46 2881
Death toll from Hawaii wildfires rises to 99
The death toll from the Maui wildfires in the U.S. state of Hawaii reached 99, authorities said Monday, Xinhua reports.
Maui Police Chief John Pelletier said at a press conference that "there are 99 so far," and about 25 percent of the affected area has been searched.
The scale of destruction is incredible," said Hawaii Governor Josh Green.
More than 2,200 structures have been destroyed by the blaze, with roughly 86 percent of them being residential buildings, according to the governor.
In an interview on Monday, the governor warned that 10 to 20 more wildfire victims could be found daily as search crews continued combing through scorched ruins on the Hawaiian island of Maui.
The wildfire is now the deadliest in more than a century in modern U.S. history, surpassing the Camp Fire that erupted on Nov. 8, 2018, in California and killed at least 85 people.
The Lahaina fire, which has burned 2,170 acres (around 8.78 square kilometers), was 85 percent contained as of Monday, Maui County officials said in a Monday update.
14.08.2023, 15:01 9526
Family killed in road accident in Akmola rgn
A family killed in a road accident occurred on Kokshetau-Ruzayevka road in Akmola region on August 14, Kazinform cites Polisia.kz.
According to the preliminary information, a head-on crash involving a Lexus LS 430 vehicle and DAF fuel truck occurred on Kokshetau-Ruzayevka road in Akmola region.
As a result of the accident, the Lexus car caught fire. A 42-year-old driver of the car, and his wife, and child died on the spot. A driver of the fuel truck was taken to hospital with different injuries.
Investigation into the accident has been launched.
14.08.2023, 10:22 9346
Death toll from Hawaii wildfires hits 93
The death toll from the Maui wildfires in U.S. state of Hawaii reached 93 on Saturday, according to the Maui County's website.
The death toll was 89 earlier in the day. Officials believe the current fire could end up being the deadliest disaster in the country's history, Xinhua reports.
Fuelled by a dry summer and strong winds from a passing hurricane, wildfires on Maui are raging through dry brush that covers the island and firefighting efforts may be hampered by limited staff and equipment.
At a press conference on Saturday afternoon, Hawaii Governor Josh Green warned that the death toll would continue to increase as more victims were discovered.
11.08.2023, 14:46 29696
Hawaii wildfire death toll rises to 53
At least 53 people have been confirmed dead in the devastating hurricane-driven wildfires in Hawaii's Maui Island, authorities said on Thursday.
As firefighting efforts continue, 17 additional fatalities have been confirmed today amid the active Lahaina fire. This brings the death toll to 53 people," Maui County wrote in a statement posted to the county website, Xinhua reports.
09.08.2023, 22:43 42451
41 dead after latest shipwreck off Lampedusa
Survivors have reported that 41 people died in the latest in a long series of shipwrecks in the Strait of Sicily, sources said Wednesday, ANSA reports.
The four survivors, three men and a woman, were saved by a Bulk Carrier, the Rimona, and then transferred to a Coast Guard vessel that took them to the Italian island of Lampedusa on Wednesday.
They said three children were among the victims of the disaster.
Neither the Rimona nor the Coast Guard boat came across any of the victim's bodies.
The survivors, who come from Ivory Coast and Guinea, are thought to have been in the water for more than a day before being rescued. The boat, which sank, departed from Sfax in Tunisia.
There has been a big rise in the number of people attempting the crossing from North Africa to Italy this year.
According to IOM data, over 2,000 people have died or gone missing in the Mediterranean so far in 2023, most on the Central Mediterranean route.
Around 30 people are missing feared dead after two shipwrecks at the weekend off Lampedusa, which is Italy's southernmost island and often the destination boats carrying migrants and refugees from North Africa head for.
09.08.2023, 21:46 42346
150 evacuated after fire breaks out in parking lot in Astana
Images | t.me/qr_tjm
Five people were rescued and 150 evacuated after a fire broke out in a parking lot of a multistorey residential building in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform cites the press service of the emergency situations department.
A Range Rover vehicle caught fire causing a lot of smoke in a parking lot of a multistorey residential building on Akan Sery Street in the Kazakh capital of Astana.
As a result of the fire, five people were rescued, including one kid, and 150 people were evacuated, of whom 30 are kids.
No victims have been reported. The fire was put out at 2:40 pm.
09.08.2023, 14:57 42236
Beijing rainstorm kills 33
Thirty-three people were killed by downpour-triggered disasters, and five died in rescue and relief operations as of the end of Tuesday after heavy rains drenched Beijing recently, local authorities said on Wednesday, Xinhua reports.
There are 18 others still missing, including a rescuer, Xia Linmao, deputy mayor of Beijing, told a press conference.
The death of the aforementioned 33 people were mainly due to flooding and the collapse of houses.
From July 29 to Aug. 2, Beijing was battered by severe torrential rains triggered by Typhoon Doksuri.
