Dead seals in Mangistau region: First expert conclusion published

A total of 289 сarcasses of dead seals were spotted washing ashore of the Caspian Sea in Tupkaraganskiy district. With the assistance of the local executive body, the carcasses were collected and transported to the landfill. In collaboration with the Institute of Hydrobiology and Ecology, toxicological and histological studies of the found seal carcasses were conducted. Samples of 112 seals were taken," the ministry stated.
We have taken samples of the coastal water from the location where the seal carcasses were discovered. The results will be available shortly, allowing us to determine the cause. Laboratory tests are currently underway," Yerlan Nyssanbayev, the Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, said.
