Earthquake jolts Zhambyl region in Kazakhstan

Tell a friend

An earthquake struck Zhambyl region, Kazakhstan, on Tuesday afternoon, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.





Kazakhstan's National Data Center (KNDC) registered an earthquake at 2.30 pm Astana time on July 8, 2025, in Zhambyl region.





It was said that the earthquake originated 334 km southwest of Almaty city, Kazakhstan.





There have been no reports of injuries and damage.





As reported earlier, dozens more evacuate from southwestern Japan islands amid quakes.