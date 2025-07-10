08.07.2025, 15:20 6566
Earthquake jolts Zhambyl region in Kazakhstan
An earthquake struck Zhambyl region, Kazakhstan, on Tuesday afternoon, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
Kazakhstan's National Data Center (KNDC) registered an earthquake at 2.30 pm Astana time on July 8, 2025, in Zhambyl region.
It was said that the earthquake originated 334 km southwest of Almaty city, Kazakhstan.
There have been no reports of injuries and damage.
26.06.2025, 17:10 48386
8 injured, 2 in ICU after gas explosion in North Kazakhstan region
Images | Ministry of Emergencies of Kazakhstan
The accident occurred June 25 in Ilyichevka village of Taiynsha district during a gas holder refilling, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The regional emergencies department received a call about burning of a truck carrying liquified gas in a territory of Taiynsha Mai LLP.
According to preliminary data, during the filling of the gasholder, a filling hose broke, which led to the ignition of the truck, followed by a jet fire of shut-off valves of the underground tank.
The personnel and specialized vehicles of the regional emergencies department as well as rescuers of the Akmola region were dispatched to the scene.
The fire spread to an area of 50 square meters and was extinguished at 08:57 pm.
80 firefighters and 20 specialized vehicles were involved in the operation.
At least eight people got various injuries and burns in the fire, according to the regional healthcare department.
All of them were rushed to the regional hospital of Kokshetau. Three of them had minor injuries. They were discharged home after receiving first aid. Three people are now undergoing treatment at the Taiynsha Multifunctional Inter-District Hospital. Another two were placed into the intensive care unit. Their condition is estimated as severe," health authorities say.
An investigation into the cause of the incident is underway.
23.06.2025, 21:01 65716
Kazakhstan's Air Astana extends Middle East flight cancellations
Kazakhstan’s flagship carrier Air Astana extends cancellation of flights to the Middle East, Kazinform News Agency reports.
In connection with the escalation of the conflict in the Middle East, Air Astana cancels the following flights until June 24:
- KC205/206/Astana-Dubai-Astana
- KC897/898/Almaty-Dubai-Almaty
- KC551/552/Shymkent-Doha-Shymkent (charter flight)
The passengers of cancelled flights will be offered free rebooking or a full refund for airfare.
The airline continues to closely monitor the situation and will consider resuming flights from June 25 as the situation improves.
Flight Delay Hotline: +7 7272 44 44 78 (24/7)
WhatsApp: +7 702 702 00 74 (24/7)
Online chat: airastana.com (24/7)
23.06.2025, 11:06 65521
SCAT Airlines announces flight delays and cancellations
Kazakhstan’s airline SCAT on Monday warned of possible flight delays, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The Kazakhstani airline is experiencing delays in flights en-route Almaty- Sharm El-Sheikh, Almaty-Antalya and Antalya-Almaty. It said that bird strikes are the main cause of flight delays.
The company also cancelled Astana-Doha flights due to the current international situation.
20.06.2025, 11:50 79321
Helicopters deployed to fight wildfires in Kazakhstan’s Atyrau region
Two helicopters of the Kazakh Emergencies Ministry sent 288 tons of water to combat raging wildfires in the Akzhaiyk nature reserve in Atyrau region, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Ministry’s press service.
The helicopters were deployed 96 times to drop over 288 tons of water since the fire outbreak.
As earlier reported, 100 tons of water were airdropped to suppress wildfires grown to 800 hectares in the Akzhaiyk state nature reserve.
Real-time live streams were launched from watchtowers to monitor the situation and quickly respond to fire outbreaks.
Some 150 people and 50 units of firefighting trucks, the Emergency Ministry’s personnel, staff of the Akzhaiyk reserve, and forestry workers are deployed to help fight wildfires.
Recall that rescuers successfully contained the fire, preventing it from spreading to the forest area, with the total affected land reaching 700 hectares in April this year.
13.06.2025, 08:54 108351
Over 240 dead, 1 survives in Air India plane crash
Air India said Friday there was only one survivor among the 242 passengers and crew aboard its London-bound plane, which crashed into a residential area of the western Indian city of Ahmedabad a day earlier, Kyodo reported.
The Boeing 787-8 departed for London's Gatwick Airport at 1:38 p.m. Thursday, carrying 230 passengers and 12 crew, before going down in the city's Meghani Nagar area shortly after takeoff. The sole survivor, a British national, is being treated in hospital, Air India said.
Local media also reported multiple casualties on the ground, in addition to those aboard the plane.
Air India said that of the flight's 230 passengers, 169 were Indian nationals, 53 were British, seven were Portuguese and one was Canadian.
04.06.2025, 21:02 148591
Five children killed in house fire in West Kazakhstan region
Five children died today in a house fire in Zhympity village of the West Kazakhstan region, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The fire was localized at 03:25 pm and extinguished at 03:56 pm.
According to the local emergencies department, the firefighting brigade arrived at the scene five minutes after the call was received. Upon arrival, they saw that the fire spread on an area of 30 square meters with personal belongings and furniture already burning.
The rescuers found five children aged 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 in an unconscious condition. All of them were rushed to hospital with the symptoms of poisoning, but despite doctors' efforts, they died without regaining consciousness.
The officials of the emergencies department, a research fire testing laboratory, an investigation department and a psychologist from the emergencies department arrived at the tragedy site as well.
An investigation is underway.
04.06.2025, 10:28 147581
Nearly 100 people evacuated as fire engulfs residential building in Astana
Nearly 100 people have been evacuated after a fire broke out in a residential building in Kazakh capital Astana early this morning, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
The city authorities say spontaneous combustion of insulation sparked a massive fire, which engulfed multiple floors covering a total area of around 250 square meters.
According to the emergency situations department of Astana city, the fire was localized at 1:30 am and was fully put out at 2:00 am. The department’s 45 personnel and 13 fire trucks were involved in firefighting efforts.
There were no reports of victims. Nearly 100 people evacuated from their flats, while 15 more were evacuated with the help of rescuers.
The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.
The city authorities said that all those suffered by the fire will receive necessary assistance as well as placed temporary in hotels.
30.05.2025, 23:22 171246
14 injured in gasoline station explosion in Atyrau region
A gas-air mixture explosion occurred today at a gasoline station in the city of Kulsary, in Atyrau region, Kazinform News Agency reports.
According to the regional Emergencies Department, the explosion was followed by a fire, which then spread to three nearby single-story buildings, the gas station itself, and a two-story building located behind it.
Emergency response teams including 60 personnel and 10 units of equipment from the Department of Emergencies and the Firefighting Service promptly arrived at the accident site.
Fire and rescue units continue to extinguish the fire and cool down the gas tanker. Efforts are underway to localize the fire sources and evacuate people from the danger zone," reported the regional emergencies department.
Governor of Atyrau region Serik Shapkenov held an emergency meeting of the operational headquarters in response to the fire and explosion at the gas station. He tasked the Department of Emergencies to fully coordinate the actions at the scene, to take measures to localize the fire and minimize its consequences, and guarantee the safety of the population within the affected area.
The regional Healthcare Department says that all 14 people injured in the explosion were immediately brought to the Zhylyoi District Central Hospital.
Currently, the lives of the injured are not in danger. Following an initial examination and diagnostics, 10 patients were hospitalized, another four are under outpatient observation. The condition of all injured is estimated as stable, and there are no critically ill patients in intensive care unit," a statement from the healthcare department reads.
Among hospitalized patients:
- Seven individuals are in a moderate condition,
- Three patients are in stable condition, with no signs of life-threatening complications.
By order of Governor of Atyrau region, medical personnel from Atyrau, including a team from the burn center, were dispatched to the Zhylyoi District Central Hospital.
In connection with the explosion at the gas station, the District Police Department has launched a criminal case. Investigative actions are underway.
Police officers promptly arrived at the scene, cordoned off the area, and are coordinating the work of emergency services. The situation is under control," a statement from the Police Department reads.
