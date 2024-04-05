03.04.2024, 09:24 5061

Evacuation ongoing in W Kazakhstan region due to floods

Evacuation ongoing in W Kazakhstan region due to floods
West Kazakhstan emergency authorities are evacuating citizens from flood-prone areas, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Ministry of Emergencies.

Evacuation is underway in Samal and Vagonnik residential areas, located near the Chagan and Derkul rivers.


A door-to-door inspection is also being carried out. Safety rules have been explained to the population," the Ministry says.


On April 2, West Kazakhstan region announced state of emergency due to severe spring floods.

Deputy Governor Kaliyar Aitmukhambetov was tasked to focus on liquidation of the disaster consequences.

Meanwhile, Kazhydromet national weather service warns of water level rise in the region.

Water level may rise in the nearest time, by the end of the week," said Danara Alimbayeva, Director General of Kazhydromet, on the sidelines of the Government's weekly meeting today.

 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

relevant news

04.04.2024, 14:02 1481

8 Uzbek nationals die in road accident in Aktobe region  

8 Uzbek nationals die in road accident in Aktobe region
Images | polisia.kz
Eight people were killed in a horrific road tragedy in Aktobe region April 3, Kazinform News Agency learned from polisia.kz.

The accident involving Volvo truck and Toyota-Alphard minivan, occured on the Samara-Shymkent highway, near Marzhanbulak village.

As a result of the accident, driver of the minivan, a national of Uzbekistan, and his seven passengers - also Uzbek nationals - died at the scene.

According to preliminary data, the truck had a tire blowout. The driver lost control of the vehicle, drove into oncoming lane and smashed into the minivan.

A pre-trial investigation has been launched.

 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

02.04.2024, 09:52 4871

Over 1,600 airlifted from flood-stricken regions of Kazakhstan

Over 1,600 airlifted from flood-stricken regions of Kazakhstan
Images | Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Over 20 aircraft of the Kazakh Emergencies Ministry, Defense Ministry, and National Guard of the Kazakh Interior Ministry were dispatched to help flood-hit areas, Kazinform News Agency cites Kazaviaspas.

Rescue operations are underway in Ulytau, Kostanay, Aktobe, Atyrau, Karaganda, Pavlodar, Akmola and Abai regions.

1,669 people, including 425 children, were evacuated from flooded houses by helicopters. Crews were assigned to airlift over 30 tons of humanitarian assistance.

As earlier reported, 200 people from flood-affected villages in Karaganda region returned home.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

28.03.2024, 16:06 16191

State of emergency declared in flood-hit districts in Kostanay region

State of emergency declared in flood-hit districts in Kostanay region
Images | Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan
The state of emergency was declared in the flood-hit Arkalyk town, Amangeldy and Dzhangeldy districts in Kostanay region, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the emergency department.

Floods hit first the villages near the town of Arkalyk and Amangeldy village near Kostanay city. 37 people were rescued from flooding yesterday, 150 more over the night.

Governor Kumar Aksakalov said the authorities will provide cover for damage caused by flooding.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

28.03.2024, 13:09 16011

River Sazdy running through Aktobe overflows its banks  

River Sazdy which runs through the city of Aktobe overflowed its banks, Kazinform News Agency reports. Emergencies personnel, military, police, and representatives of local executive bodies are deployed in flood protection efforts.

Ice jams caused by chunks of ice on the river running through the city block its flow and make upstream water levels rise. 157 people and over 50 equipment units are deployed to break floating ice. The ice sickness is 40-50 cm.


Sandbags and inert materials are placed along the river coasts.

The Manshuk Mametova Street in Aktobe remains closed. Cars and public transport are rerouted.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

28.03.2024, 09:28 17901

Military helicopters evacuate over 100 people from flood affected areas in Kazakhstan  

Military helicopters evacuate over 100 people from flood affected areas in Kazakhstan
Images | Ministry of Defense of Kazakhstan
In accordance with the order of the Kazakh Ministry of Defense, the military personnel of thge Air Defense Forces military units left for Kostanay, Aktobe and West Kazakhstan and Abay regions to assist in evacuation of local people from flood-affected areas, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Military crews of Mi-171Sh, Mi-17 and Mi-8 transport and combat helicopters are involved in the search and rescue operation.


In Kostanay region, the pilots have evacuated 102 people including 32 children from flood-hit Kyzylzhulduz, Yekidin villages and nearby wintering grounds. The flood victims are being transported to Arkalyk town. Flights are carried out over a distance of 130-150 km. The helicopters are flown by colonels Kairat Tugelov, Vladimir Semyonov, lieutenant colonel Mirshat Sagindikov, major Askhat Seilov and senior lieutenant Yerssyn Zhumanov.

The crew of the Mi-17 helicopter flown by major Yerlan Shinaliyev, lieutenant Ulan Kenesbayev and on-board engineer, captain Sergey Gribanov , is searching for missing residents along the Borly River, west of Ayagoz town in Abai region.

Mi-8 helicopter flown by colonel Amangeldy Makishev, majors Beibarys Ibrayev and Rustem Zhailybayev left from Aktobe to Uralsk to search for and evacuate the locals in flood-affected districts. The pilots have to fly over a distance of 400 kilometers in adverse weather conditions.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

23.03.2024, 18:28 23791

Death toll in Moscow concert hall attack climbs to 133 - investigators

Death toll in Moscow concert hall attack climbs to 133 - investigators
Images | russian.news.cn
The death toll in the terrorist attack on the Crocus City Hall in Moscow Region has grown to 133, Russia’s Investigative Committee said on Saturday. Emergency services are continuing to dig through rubble from the building, which was partially destroyed in a massive fire sparked by the attackers, RT reports.

The tally had previously stood at 115 but is feared to grow further, given the scale of destruction inflicted on the concert hall. Over 150 people were wounded in the attack.

At least four suspects armed with assault rifles stormed the venue on Friday evening ahead of a rock concert. The attackers entered the concert hall, shooting civilians at point-blank range, and set it on fire.

The suspects fled the scene after the attack, but were eventually apprehended by Russian law enforcement near the country’s border in Bryansk Region. According to preliminary findings, the attackers were seeking to cross into Ukraine.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

23.03.2024, 16:42 23626

4 killed in fatal road accident in Zhetysu region

4 killed in fatal road accident in Zhetysu region
Images | police of Zhetysu region
Four people were killed in a fatal road accident on a highway in Zhetysu region, Kazinform News Agency cites local police.

The deadly car crash occurred on the 336km on the Almaty-Oskemen highway in Aksu district.

The Lada Priora driver reportedly crossed into the oncoming lane and rammed into the Toyota Windom vehicle.

As a result of the crash the Lada Priora driver and two passengers as well as one Toyota passenger died at the scene. Five more people were rushed to the nearest hospital.

The road accident is under investigation.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

06.03.2024, 14:02 37186

8 people die in head-on collision in Aktobe region

8 people die in head-on collision in Aktobe region
Images | prosecutor's office of Aktobe region
Eight people were killed in a head-on collision on the Aktobe-Astrakhan highway near Sagashili village, Mugalzhar district, Aktobe region, Kazinform News Agency reports.

According to the prosecutor’s office of Aktobe region, the head-on collision involving Lada Largus and Toyota Hilux vehicles occurred on 120 kilometers of the Aktobe-Astrakhan highway at 8:15am today.

A criminal investigation into the accident has been launched.

As a result of the accident eight passengers of the Lada Largus vehicle died on spot and a driver and two passengers of the Toyota Hilux car were taken to the central district hospital of Mugalzhar district.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

Most viewed