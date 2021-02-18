Ex-chairman of Tengri Bank detained

The press service of the Agency for Financial Monitoring of Kazakhstan announced the arrest of Tengri Bank ex-chairman, Yerzhan Shaikenov.





On February 16, the former chairman of Tengri Bank, Ye.Shaikenov was detained. Other information in the interests of the investigation is not disclosed," the agency commented.





In September 2020, in accordance with the resolution of the Board of the Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan for Financial Market Regulation and Development, it was decided to deprive Tengri Bank of its license for conducting banking and other operations.





It also became known that ex-managers of Tengri Bank JSC are suspected of embezzling 5.4 billion tenge. Then the former deputy chairman of the bank's board Bakhtiyar Ilyasov, the former deputy director of the Almaty branch of the bank Asset Zhadykov and the head of one of the companies controlled by them Nazgul Zhilkibaeva were detained.





And the former managers of Tengri Bank JSC - Almas Bakytov and Togzhan Rakhmetova (Bayzhanova) - were put on the international wanted list.





On February 15, 2021, the decision of the specialized interdistrict economic court of Almaty on the compulsory liquidation of Tengri Bank JSC took effect.













