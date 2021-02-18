Four aircraft, three cars and KZT3.6bn confiscated from OLIMPKZ

The court confiscated the property of the OLIMPKZ bookmaker, the press service of the Almaty prosecutor's office reported.





Under the guise of bookmaker activities OLIMPKZ LLP organized a criminal scheme for illegal gambling business, withdrawal of funds and tax evasion to the budget, the press service says.





By the judicial act 3.6 billion tenge, 4 aircraft and 3 cars were turned into the state revenue. It was proved in court that this property was obtained by group members by criminal means.





They carried out unlicensed activities through Internet resources, with the extraction of a certain income. Accordingly, this area was not subject to taxes.





It was also noted that channels of illegal withdrawal of funds outside Kazakhstan were identified and blocked.





From January 22, 2020 OLIMP.KZ cannot accept bets under Kazakhstan license due to its suspension.

















