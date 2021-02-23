Gas explosion at home kills two, ten injured in Petropavlovsk

A gas explosion occurred today on the first floor of a five-storey house in Petropavlovsk, Kazinform reports.





Two people died, at least 10 people were injured, the press service of the emergency situation department of North Kazakhstan reports. 120 people were evacuated to the secondary school.





Gas reportedly exploded at one of the cafes located there.













This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.