Gas transit to Kazakhstan stopped after explosion on Soyuz pipeline

After the explosion at the Soyuz pipeline section in the Orenburg region, gas transit to Kazakhstan was stopped, the press service of Kazakh Ministry of Energy said.





According to the ministry, on February 23, a drop in gas pressure was detected at the Orenburg-Novopskov gas pipeline (Gazpromtransgaz Yekaterinburg). The fall in gas continued through the Soyuz gas pipeline.





The emergency brigade has cut off the section of the gas pipeline from 0 to 123 kilometers of the Soyuz main gas pipeline. Gas transit through the Alekseevka GIS to the territory of Kazakhstan has been stopped," the statement says.





The reason was the damage on the 108th kilometer of the Soyuz gas pipeline with a diameter of 1400, with gas ignition. There are no casualties.













