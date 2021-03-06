Gold worth KZT 122 mn stolen from Kazakhaltyn mine

Akmola police are looking for the perpetrators of the theft of cathode gold from the Kazakhaltyn enterprise, the region’s DP reported.

"Akmola police are investigating the theft of cathode gold belonging to Kazakhaltyn JSC, which took place on the night of March 1-2 that resulted in especially large damage of 122 million tenge to the enterprise. Pre-trial proceedings were taken under article 188, part 4 of the Penal Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan "Theft", the police said.

"To disclose and identify the persons involved in this crime, a special investigative-operational group has been formed from among experienced criminal police and investigation officers. Other information is not disclosed in the investigation interests," the DP added.

Source: Kazpravda.kz



