Head of N Kazakhstan internal affairs dept detained

Astana. 20 April. Kazakhstan Today - National Bureau of Anti-Corruption has confirmed it detained the head of the department of internal affairs of Taiynshinsky district.



According to the press service, Colonel Martyniuk was caught red-handed taking a bribe, for allegedly, requalification of a criminal case and drawing a procedural agreement.



The suspect was placed in the Temporary Detention Center in Petropavlovsk and a pretrial investigation has been launched into the case.



News Agency Kazinform



