Injured in plane crash rendered necessary medical care, Almaty Mayor

Almaty Mayor Bakytzhan Sagintayev has left for the military jet crash site.





The Mayor charged to eliminate the consequences of the crash. He expressed his condolences to the family members of killed military. The injured are rendered all necessary medical care.









Later president of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed condolences to the family members of the military killed in the plane crash at the Almaty airport. The President wished those survived sooner recovery.













