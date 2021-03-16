Injured in plane crash rendered necessary medical care, Almaty Mayor

Almaty Mayor Bakytzhan Sagintayev has left for the military jet crash site.
The Mayor charged to eliminate the consequences of the crash. He expressed his condolences to the family members of killed military. The injured are rendered all necessary medical care.
As earlier reported, the military plane AH-26 en route Nur-Sultan – Almaty crash-landed today at 05:22 p.m. at the Almaty airport killing four. Two more are at the intensive care unit.
Later president of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed condolences to the family members of the military killed in the plane crash at the Almaty airport. The President wished those survived sooner recovery.
Source: Kazinform News Agency
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.