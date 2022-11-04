This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Miners die in Arcelor Mittal coalmine accident
03.11.2022, 10:20 1906
An accident occurred today at 03:03 am in Lenin coalmine of JSC Arcelor Mittal Temirtau, Kazinform correspondent reports.
106 employees were working in the coalmine when the accident took place. Of them, 101 were brought to the surface alive. Five people were left inside for ensuring operation of lifting cages. Four miners were found dead. Another four were rushed to the Central Hospital of Shakhtinsk.
An emergency brigade of Komir militarized emergency service is working on the accident site.
The leadership of the company, governor of the region and mayor of the town arrived at the scene of the accident.
Lenin coalmine accident: Two miners to undergo surgery
03.11.2022, 14:38 1616
Four workers injured as a result of the Lenin coalmine accident were taken to the Makazhanov Multi-Field Hospital in Karaganda, Kazinform reports.
According to him, two miners got open craniocerebral trauma and methane gas poisoning. "They will undergo a surgery. Both are conscious, but their condition is serious," he added.
The other two miners were hospitalized to the toxicology department with serious methane and carbon monoxide poisoning
Governmental commission must impartially investigate into Lenin coalmine accident - PM
03.11.2022, 13:55 1616
A governmental commission was established to investigate into the causes of the Lenin coalmine accident which occurred last night in Shakhtinsk town of Karaganda region.
As per the latest data, five miners died as a result of the accident in the Lenin coalmine. The governmental commission, which was set up at my instruction for investigating into the accident, includes ministerial officials, reps of local executive structures and trade unions," Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov posted in Facebook.
The Prime Minister reminds, that the issue of safe working conditions was discussed during his visit to Arcelor Mittal Temirtau in summer.
I have already emphasized the importance of creating safe working conditions and investing in modernization of production processes. The governmental commission is set a number of tasks: impartial investigation into the accident reasons and provision of all-round assistance to the families of victims and those injured. I express my deepest condolences to the families and relatives of victims," the post reads.
Methane release caused accident in Lenin coalmine, company says
03.11.2022, 12:53 1681
Director of the Coal Department of JSC Arcelor Mittal Temirtau Arman Kalykov announced the cause of the Lenin coalmine accident, Kazinform reports.
The accident took place on November 3 at 03:03 am, when a sudden release of methane occurred. 106 people were in the mine at the moment of the accident. Of them, 101 were evacuated. Five employees died. Four workers were hospitalized. We express our condolences to the families, relatives and colleagues of our miners. The families of the victims and those injured will be assisted," Arman Kalykov said.
A governmental commission was set up to investigate into the causes and circumstances of the accident.
Death toll in Lenin coalmine accident rises to five
03.11.2022, 11:04 1751
Rescuers found a body of another miner killed as a result of the accident in Lenin coalmine developed by JSC Arcelor Mittal Temirtau, Kazinform reports.
As the Ministry of Emergencies reported, the body was found at 09:09 am during a rescue operation.
President expresses condolences to families of victims of Arcelor Mittal Temirtau coalmine accident
03.11.2022, 10:47 1906
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed his condolences to the families and relatives of the victims of the accident which occurred in Lenin coalmine of JSC Arcelor Mittal Temirtau today, in Shakhtinsk town of Karaganda region, the press service of Akorda reported.
I express my deepest condolences to the families and relatives of the miners, who died as a result of the accident in the JSC Arcelor Mittal Temirtau coalmine. I wish speedy recovery to all those injured," the telegram reads.
The Government and the akimat of Karaganda region were commissioned to take measures to identify the cause of the accident and provide all required assistance to the families of victims and those injured.
106 employees were working in the Lenin coalmine when the accident occured. Of them, 101 were brought to the surface alive. Five people were left inside for ensuring operation of lifting cages. Four miners were found dead. Another four were rushed to the Central Hospital of Shakhtinsk.
