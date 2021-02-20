Система Orphus

Nur-Sultan-Shymkent flight urgently landed in Almaty

19.02.2021 3079
A passenger plane of Fly Arystan, bound from Nur-Sultan to Shymkent, made an emergency landing in Almaty, AlmatyTV reports.
 

On February 19 at 8.55, the flight 7325 en route Nur-Sultan-Shymkent, landed at the international airport of Almaty due to weather conditions. Departure to Shymkent was postponed to 10.45, " said the message.

 

None of the passengers were injured as a result of the emergency, however, according to the passengers, the plane managed to land in Almaty only on the third attempt," reads the report.


Source: KazTAG


 
