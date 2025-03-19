17.03.2025, 19:48 1176
One dead, two injured in avalanche at Almaty’s Shymbulak
Tell a friend
The Ski Resort Shymbulak reported a human-triggered avalanche, killing one, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
The Emergency Situations Department said on Monday that the police had received a report from the Ski Resort Shymbulak of a human-triggered avalanche near the Komsomol peak, located 1 km from the resort.
Three people were skiing in a no-go area one kilometer apart from the Ski Resort Shymbulak on the Levyi Talgar Pass near Lake Nunatak, Talgar district, said the authorities.
According to the press service of the Emergency Situations Department, three freeriders, who had triggered an avalanche, were buried under the snow. Two skiers involved in the accident survived, with one found dead. Their identities are still unknown.
The rescuers warn of avalanche threats in mountainous areas, as tourists and outdoor enthusiasts are advised to exercise caution and read the avalanche forecast ahead of time.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
11.03.2025, 09:57 15616
Quake felt in Kazakhstan’s Zhetysu region
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
The network of seismic stations of the Kazakh Emergencies Ministry recorded an earthquake on March 11 at 01:26 a.m., Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Ministry’s press service.
It was centered on the border of Kazakhstan and China.
The magnitude 2 quake was felt in Zharket town, Zhetysu region.
No casualties were recorded.
As written before, an earthquake was recorded on March 8 in East Kazakhstan region at around 08:29 a.m.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
28.02.2025, 21:38 37206
Kazakhstani national dies while skiing in Issyl-Kul
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
A Kazakhstani national died while snowboarding at the ski resort Karakol in Issyk Kul region, Kyrgyzstan, on February 27, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
According to the press service of the region’s internal affairs department, a Kazakhstani national, born in 1982, collided with his friend at speed while descending down a slope. The man died of injuries on the spot.
An investigation into the accident has been launched.
Earlier it was reported that four people had been killed and one injured in a head-on collision between two vehicles on Almaty-Astana highway in Almaty region.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
18.02.2025, 14:49 44516
Names of miners killed at Zhomart mine in Ulytau region revealed
Tell a friend
The authorities released the names of seven miners killed at the Zhomart mine of Kazakhmys Corporation in Ulytau region, Kazinform reports.
The bodies of the miners were retrieved today.
The names of the miners are as follows:
- Kairat Akshalov, 1975, a pumping unit driver;
- Ardak Zhakubayev, 1998, a shaft supervisor;
- Bakytbek Zhumadullayev, 1975, an underground miner;
- Orynbek Kenzhebekov, 1991, a load-haul-dump machine driver;
- Galimzhan Moldabekov, 1978, an assistant short hole driller;
- Olzhas Nuruldayev, 1979, an underground division energy worker;
- Konstantin Rozhkov, 1992, a wireman-installer.
As earlier reported, seven workers were trapped inside an underground shaft at Zhomart mine in Ulytau region, Kazakhstan.
The incident occurred at around 4:50pm local time 150km away from Zhezkazgan town.
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended condolences to the families of the miners killed in the Kazakhmys Corporation’s mine collapse in Ulytau region.
Kazakhmys Corporation will give necessary assistance provided for by collective agreement to the families of the miners killed at the Zhomart mine in Ulytau region.
It said in a statement that the bereaved families will be paid tenfold the annual mean earnings of a worker and over 2 million tenge for funeral expenses as social and material aid and compensation for moral damages.
Besides, the loans and credits of the workers killed at the mine will be repaid. The families will also receive financial assistance to pay for the education of their children.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
18.02.2025, 09:46 44671
Preliminary cause for Kazakhmys mine collapse announced
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
Kazakhmys Corporation announced the preliminary cause of the Zhomart mine collapse in Ulytau region that killed seven miners, Kazinform reports.
According to preliminary information, the accident that occurred on February 17 was triggered by a natural gas explosion. Such explosions are uncharacteristic of the Kazakhmys Corporation mines. The circumstances and the cause of the mine disaster are yet to be determined. The special governmental commission was set up to investigate the tragedy, Kazakhmys said in a statement.
As earlier reported, seven workers were trapped inside an underground shaft at Zhomart mine in Ulytau region, Kazakhstan, on February 17. The incident occurred at around 4:50pm local time 150km away from Zhezkazgan town.
The bodies of all seven workers were retrieved.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
09.01.2025, 17:51 87616
Two children killed in house fire in Karaganda
Tell a friend
Two more children and a 60-year-old woman were rushed to hospital for smoke inhalation, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
The fire occurred in the semi-detached residential building overnight on Prishakhtinskaya street in Karaganda, with the flames engulfing its roof, ceilings and household items.
Upon arrival of rescuers, two children, born in 2017 and 2015, managed to get out on their own and were taken to the children’s clinical hospital with indications of smoke inhalation.
Arrived promptly at the scene of the incident, the firefighters saved a woman, born in 1964, who was rushed to the Makazhanov clinic for smoke inhalation and burns. The rescuers also found the bodies of two children, born in 2020 and 2022, said the press service of the emergency situations department of Karaganda region.
The fire covering the area of 50 sq.m. was fully put out by the personnel of the emergency ministry.
The preliminary cause of the fire is an electrical short circuit. A criminal investigation into the accident has been launched.
Earlier it was reported that devastating wildfires are ravaging Los Angeles, threatening landmarks and homes.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
08.01.2025, 20:44 113396
Aircraft en route from Almaty to Antalya makes emergency landing in Aktau
Tell a friend
On January 9, Air Astana’s Airbus A321 aircraft operating the КС915 flight en route from Almaty to Antalya took off from the airport at 08:35am local time, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of Air Astana company.
Due to a technical problem - a relief valve failure in the center fuel tank - the aircraft landed at the airport in Aktau city in a normal mode, said the airline.
The flight is expected to take off 9:20am on January 9 because of the need to deliver a spare part from Almaty.
The passengers of the delayed aircraft are provided with meals and accommodated in hotels.
Earlier it was reported that the Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) had canceled the Baku-Kazan-Baku flight scheduled for January 8, 2025. This decision was made due to the closure of airspace over Kazan as a result of the "Kovyor" plan.
The Azerbaijan Airlines plane which was flying from Baku to Grozny crashed near Aktau, Mangistau region, on December 25. The plane was carrying 67 people including 5 crew members. 38 people died and 29 survived as a result of the tragedy. Among the victims were six nationals of Kazakhstan.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
07.01.2025, 15:18 117476
2 Kazakhstanis die in road accident in Russia’s Samara region
Tell a friend
Russia’s emergency situations ministry reported about seven Kazakhstanis suffered in the road accident on the 101st km of the federal road Samara-Bolshaya Chernigovka on night of January 5, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh emergency ministry.
Kazakhstan sent a convoy including rescuers and psychologists of the West Kazakhstan emergency department as well as ambulance crews from the local health department to transport those injured. Upon arrival, those suffered were already placed in medical facilities of Bolshaya Glushitsa, Novokuibyshevsk and Samara cities, said the ministry.
As earlier reported, seven Kazakhstanis suffered were transported today by ambulance to city and regional general hospitals in Uralsk city, Kazakhstan.
Unfortunately, as a result of the accident, two people died, whose bodies were delivered to Kazakhstan, reads the statement from the emergency situations ministry.
Earlier it was reported that seven nationals of Kazakhstan, including two children, suffered in a road accident on the Samara-Bolshaya Chernigovka highway (Russia’s Samara region).
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
05.01.2025, 19:01 113871
Overspeeding is behind 95-vehicle pile-up in Akmola region, says Emergency Ministry
Images | instagram/aqmola_pd
Tell a friend
Non-compliance with speed limits when driving in a convoy led to a pile-up crash involving 95 vehicles in Akmola region, Magomed Akhriyev, senior specialist in the emergency response department of the Kazakh Emergency Situations Ministry, said, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
Speaking about the accident, I can say that, according to our data, non-compliance with speed limits when driving in a convoy was the cause. The internal affairs bodies are investigating and figuring out the reasons behind the accident, said Akhriyev.
Earlier it was reported that a pile-up crash involving 95 vehicles occurred in Akmola region on January 3, 2025.
As the press service of Akmola region’s health department informed, 20 people, including eight children, suffered injuries as a result of the accident. All those hospitalized are in stable condition.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
18.03.2025, 12:31Kazakhstan to develop 2026-2030 creative industries development concept 18.03.2025, 11:3413641Kazakhstan to build 200 new schools in 2025 18.03.2025, 12:208751Kazakhstan and Romania: a New Impetus towards Strategic Partnership 18.03.2025, 14:078666Kazakhstan's film output to grow by 58% by 2024 18.03.2025, 15:198451National security strategy development should be assessed by concrete results, Kazakh President 12.03.2025, 09:45Kazakhstan Strengthens Cooperation with Leading U.S. Companies in Technology, Energy, and Healthcare78031Kazakhstan Strengthens Cooperation with Leading U.S. Companies in Technology, Energy, and Healthcare 14.03.2025, 09:0762706Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Amal Kuni 13.03.2025, 17:19Olzhas Bektenov checks implementation of President's instructions on creation of nuclear cluster in Abay region59666Olzhas Bektenov checks implementation of President's instructions on creation of nuclear cluster in Abay region 13.03.2025, 20:5558931Kazakhstan eyes expanding protected area coverage 13.03.2025, 16:4858856President Tokayev meets with EU Commissioner Jozef Síkela 05.03.2025, 10:35117741Construction of 13 thousand km of motorways planned in Kazakhstan 05.03.2025, 17:38115686President tasks to enhance diversification of East Kazakhstan region’s economy 05.03.2025, 14:44115266President Tokayev gives instructions to Ulytau region governor Dastan Ryspekov 04.03.2025, 19:00114516New head of International Information Committee at Kazakh MFA named 04.03.2025, 18:58114191Tokayev instructs to boost standard of living for residents of Turkistan region