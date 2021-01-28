Participant of four Olympic Games Nikolay Chebotko died in road accident in Akmola region

Well known Kazakhstani skier, aged 38, winner of a bronze medal at the 2013 World Championship Nikolay Chebotko has passed away, the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
A participant in four Olympic Games has died in a road accident. The accident happened on the night of January 24 near the village of Borovoe (Akmola region), " reads the statement.
Source: KazTAG
