Seven killed in two road accidents in Almaty region at weekend
relevant news
Stranger stabs pregnant woman in stomach in Shymkent
Wildfires in 2 regions of Kazakhstan destroyed 0.6% of country’s forests
Bus with tourists flips over in Almaty region, injuring 13
Sokolok dam bursts in Atyrau region
Three killed in road accident in Aktobe region
An investigation into the accident has been launched. The local police department calls on drivers to strictly obey the traffic regulations," Yerbolat Sarkulov, chief of the police department’s press service, says.
Patient with heart attack was onboard AN-2 plane which overturned in Kostanay region
Three ambulance crews left for the accident site. We are thankful to the firefighters for their assistance in evacuation of all those who were onboard the plane. Fortunately, all of them are alive. The crew, the patient and air medical service team were taken to the municipal hospital. None of the air medical service team needed hospitalization. The patient is under the supervision of local doctors, his condition is estimated as stable," the press service of the regional emergency medical service reported.
Fire brokes out in Kostenko coalmine in Karaganda, 187 evacuated
Six divisions of professional emergency and rescue services, local emergency personnel were attracted to the evacuation works. The incident is settled. The decision on the resumption of operation of the 4th shift will be adopted after the circumstances are assessed," the Qarmet press service added.
Five killed in road accident in Akmola region
Most viewed
