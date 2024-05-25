This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Sokolok dam bursts in Atyrau region
Three killed in road accident in Aktobe region
An investigation into the accident has been launched. The local police department calls on drivers to strictly obey the traffic regulations," Yerbolat Sarkulov, chief of the police department’s press service, says.
Patient with heart attack was onboard AN-2 plane which overturned in Kostanay region
Three ambulance crews left for the accident site. We are thankful to the firefighters for their assistance in evacuation of all those who were onboard the plane. Fortunately, all of them are alive. The crew, the patient and air medical service team were taken to the municipal hospital. None of the air medical service team needed hospitalization. The patient is under the supervision of local doctors, his condition is estimated as stable," the press service of the regional emergency medical service reported.
Fire brokes out in Kostenko coalmine in Karaganda, 187 evacuated
Six divisions of professional emergency and rescue services, local emergency personnel were attracted to the evacuation works. The incident is settled. The decision on the resumption of operation of the 4th shift will be adopted after the circumstances are assessed," the Qarmet press service added.
Five killed in road accident in Akmola region
Water level at Sergeyev water reservoir falls by 19 cm
Over 110 summer house communities in Uralsk flooded
8,821, including 3,885 children from flood-hit regions staying at temporary shelters, Kazakh Emergencies Ministry
Second wave of floods hits N Kazakhstan region
Due to the second wave of flooding, water level rose again with the overflow at 278 centimeters having increased by 21 centimeters," Kanat Duzelbayev said.
A number of villages in Kyzylzhar district and micro-districts Podgora, Kozhevenny, Zarechny, Kossogor are still under water, with 2,886 residential buildings affected by the flood. A total of 14,388 people have been evacuated in the region, with 1,037 accommodated in temporary shelters. All of them are provided with meals and essential supplies. 149 families have already received lump-sum social payment. 470 tons of humanitarian aid were sent to the region from Astana, Almaty, East Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, Pavlodar, and Akmola regions, as well as from Russia’s Omsk," said Duzelbayev.
