24.05.2024, 16:20 1146

Sokolok dam bursts in Atyrau region

Large amounts of water and strong wind force collapse of the Sokolok dam along the Sokolok channel in Atyrau region, Kazinform News Agency cites the operational headquarters for emergency response of Atyrau region.

According to the headquarters, the Sokolok channel is one of the key elements of the network of water redistribution in the Zhaiyk (Ural) River from Atyrau city. The city has two floodwater protection lines.

The second protection line (dam) has been fortified with sand bags and expanded in accordance with the Baltic normal height system.

Round-the-clock patrol is in place as well as additional vehicles are sent to the site for prompt response in case the situation changes.
 

10.05.2024, 17:49 26701

Three killed in road accident in Aktobe region

Three people died as a result of collision of two vehicles in Aktobe region, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The tragedy occurred on May 9, on the Samara-Shymkent highway, near Irgiz village, when VAZ and MAN truck collided with each other. Two passengers of VAZ and its driver died at the scene of the accident.

An investigation into the accident has been launched. The local police department calls on drivers to strictly obey the traffic regulations," Yerbolat Sarkulov, chief of the police department’s press service, says.


Two passengers in the car are spouces. Both were the teachers at the Ybyrai Altynsarin School. The third victim was a deputy of the local maslikhat, veterinary doctor.
 

04.05.2024, 10:17 39856

Patient with heart attack was onboard AN-2 plane which overturned in Kostanay region

A patient with heart attack was onboard the AN-2 plane which overturned in Kostanay region on Friday, May 3, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The condition of the patient is reported as stable, according to the regional emergency medical service.

As reported, AN-2 plane which was flying from Arkalyk to Aksunkar (Kostanay) yesterday, lost altitude after takeoff at 04:10pm and had to make water landing near Arkalyk. Pilots, air medical service team and a patient were onboard the plane.

Three ambulance crews left for the accident site. We are thankful to the firefighters for their assistance in evacuation of all those who were onboard the plane. Fortunately, all of them are alive. The crew, the patient and air medical service team were taken to the municipal hospital. None of the air medical service team needed hospitalization. The patient is under the supervision of local doctors, his condition is estimated as stable," the press service of the regional emergency medical service reported.


The patient will be transported to Kostanay today by land transport. He will be accompanied by the same air medical service team.
 

03.05.2024, 06:24 43466

Fire brokes out in Kostenko coalmine in Karaganda, 187 evacuated

Images | Ministry of Emergencies of Kazakhstan
187 workers have been evacuated from the Kostenko coalmine in Karaganda due to fire, Kazinform News Agency learned from the press service of the Ministry of Emergencies.

As the Ministry informed, smoke occurred on the 4th conveyor drift of K3 coalbed.

Electrician Aibar Kossanov managed to extinguish the smoke using emergency fire extinguishing equipment.

The cause of the smoke was eliminated at 07:45 pm. Despite that, a decision was taken to evacuate 194 miners who were underground at the moment.

As of 09:47pm, 187 miners were brought to the surface, 7 workers including site managers and supervisors remained underground to control the incident and mine support system.

As per preliminary version, a foreign object blocked the operation of the conveyer band and caused the fire.

Six divisions of professional emergency and rescue services, local emergency personnel were attracted to the evacuation works. The incident is settled. The decision on the resumption of operation of the 4th shift will be adopted after the circumstances are assessed," the Qarmet press service added.


As reported, 46 miners died and 28 were injured as a result of the blast, which occurred in ArcelorMittal Temirtau's Kostenko coal mine in Karaganda region on October 28. 252 people were in the mine at the moment of the blast, of whom 205 were evacuated and taken to safety.

The Prosecutor General's Office launched a criminal investigation into the accident. According to the company, gas-methane explosion occured in the lava. Rescue operations at the scene were carried out in a non-stop regime.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited the accident site and met with the families of the victims. The President expressed his condolences to the families and friends of the deceased miners and tasked to provide them with all-round support.

ArcelorMittal Temirtau was officially renamed as QARMET. The Kazakh company Qazaqstan Steel Group (QSG) became an investor of the enterprises of the former ArcelorMittal Temirtau. The company, represented by Kazakh businessman Andrey Lavrentiev, reached an agreement with the Kazakh Ministry of Industry and Construction on the acquisition of AMT assets.
 

29.04.2024, 14:43 48971

Five killed in road accident in Akmola region

Five people were killed in a horrific road accident on the Yekaterinburg-Almaty highway in Akmola region last night, Kazinform News Agency reports.

As the local police department informed, the accident occurred April 28, at around 11:51pm, near Zhaltyr village of Astrakhan district, on the 1,099th kilometer of Yekaterinburg-Almaty highway.

Two cars - Mercedes-Benz Е200 driven by a 29-year-old resident of Zharkain district, and VAZ-2107 - collided with each other.

As a result, five people died at the scene of the accident, and two more got various injuries.

A pre-trial investigation was launched.
 

24.04.2024, 14:01 59491

Water level at Sergeyev water reservoir falls by 19 cm

Over the past 24 hours, the water level at the Sergeyev water reservoir dropped by 19 cm, while the Yessil River water level rose by 6 cm in Novonikolsk village, chief expert of the information and analytical group at the emergencies department of North Kazakhstan Zhazira Kozhakhmetova said.

Kazhydromet predicted the second wave of floods would not cause inundation.

764 flood-affected people have returned home, while 1,000 are staying at evacuation centres with the rest staying with relatives.

The water level in the Zhaiyk (Ural) River has not risen for the past two days. Currently, it stands at 863 cm which is 13 cm higher than the critical point. The region continues flood control operations. The situation in eight districts in West Kazakhstan stabilized, while four districts still are at risk, official representative of the emergency situations department of West Kazakhstan Nurzhan Toleuish told a briefing.

He noted 13,979 people were evacuated, while 2,441 are staying at evacuation centers in the region.
 

22.04.2024, 16:17 62011

Over 110 summer house communities in Uralsk flooded

Images | Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Kazakhstan
116 summer house communities in the floodplain of the River Ural are inundated, Kazinform News Agency reports.

2,073 families or 6,888 people live at those summer houses in Uralsk, deputy governor of West Kazakhstan Kaliyar Aitmukhambetov said.

As earlier reported, 1,920 homes were flooded in six districts and the city of Uralsk. Owners of 902 homes returned.

Of which 276 homes were condemned as unfit for people to live in, 74 are subject to master overhaul.

75,962 pupils in 108 schools shifted to online learning. 161 evacuation centers were opened in the region. Since the beginning of the floods 13,380 people, including 5,748 children, were evacuated to safer places. Currently, 2,363 people are staying at 14 temporary shelters and provided with food and medical assistance.

The risk of flooding remains at 84 settlements in Uralsk city, Akzhaiyk, Borlinskiy, Baiterek, and Terekty districts along the River Ural. A dam 135 km long and 2-4.5 m wide has been built there since April. 1.1 million sandbags were laid. 1,336 pieces of equipment were deployed in dam fortification efforts.

Above 7,000 people and 3,500 military are involved in mitigating flood aftermath.

According to the emergencies department, 13,044 summer cottages are flooded. 10,647 people, 1,919 pieces of equipment, 213 motor pumps, 194 floating crafts, and 5 helicopters are deployed in rescue and flood relief operations.
 

19.04.2024, 11:40 80241

8,821, including 3,885 children from flood-hit regions staying at temporary shelters, Kazakh Emergencies Ministry

Images | Akorda
Kazakhstan continues rescue efforts, flood relief operations and mitigation of flood aftermath in flood-stricken and flood-prone regions, the Kazakh Emergencies Ministry’s official spokesperson Dinara Nurgaliyeva told a briefing.

Since the beginning of the floods 118,180 people, including 44,254 children, were rescued and evacuated. 113,852 farm animals were moved to safer places, she added.

Currently, 8,821 people, including 3,885 children, from flood-hit areas are staying at temporary shelters.

Water was pumped out of 4,370 homes and 2,737 household plots. Over 10.5 million cubic meters of meltwater were pumped away, and over 3.4 million sandbags and 1.4 million tons of inert material were laid.

5,989 homes and 1,091 household plots remain flooded in Akmola, Aktobe, Kostanay, Atyrau, North Kazakhstan.

44,137 people, 4,642 pieces of equipment, 858 motor pumps, 341 floating crafts, 18 aircraft, and volunteers are deployed in rescue and flood relief operations.

A local state of emergency was declared in 38 districts in Aktobe, Kostanay, West Kazakhstan, Akmola, Karaganda, Atyrau, North Kazakhstan, and Ulytau regions.

The Emergencies Ministry urges all to keep flood safety rules, not to leave homes and evacuation centers without permission and not to leave children alone.
 

18.04.2024, 14:37 77221

Second wave of floods hits N Kazakhstan region

Images | Ministry of Emergencies of Kazakhstan
Water level has increased on the Sergeyev Reservoir in the North Kazakhstan region. Flood situation in the region remains complicated, Deputy Governor of the region Kanat Duzelbayev said it at a briefing today, Kazinform News Agency reports.

He said water overflow on the Sergeyev Reservoir has decreased to 250 centimeters.

Due to the second wave of flooding, water level rose again with the overflow at 278 centimeters having increased by 21 centimeters," Kanat Duzelbayev said.


He emphasized the situation remains complicated in Kyzylzhar district and Petropavlovsk city.

A number of villages in Kyzylzhar district and micro-districts Podgora, Kozhevenny, Zarechny, Kossogor are still under water, with 2,886 residential buildings affected by the flood. A total of 14,388 people have been evacuated in the region, with 1,037 accommodated in temporary shelters. All of them are provided with meals and essential supplies. 149 families have already received lump-sum social payment. 470 tons of humanitarian aid were sent to the region from Astana, Almaty, East Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, Pavlodar, and Akmola regions, as well as from Russia’s Omsk," said Duzelbayev.

 

