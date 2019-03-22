Special services neutralize criminal gang in Almaty

Almaty. 12 June. Kazakhstan Today - National Security Committee, Ministry of Internal Affairs and Prosecutor's Office employees are now maintaining a special operation in Almaty. Searches at one of the country's largest factories are underway.



Its owner, a well-known businessman, has been leading an influential criminal group for a long time. It turned out that the security services has spied on the gang leader for several years. And now the news broke: the racketeer, horrifying at the Kazakh entrepreneurs, has been detained.



News Agency Kazinform



This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.