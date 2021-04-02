Synthetic drugs worth T50 million found in in Atyrau

Synthetic drugs worth T50 million were found in one of the apartments in Atyrau, reports the official Internet source of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

On March 29, officers of the Office for Combating Drug Crimes of the Police Department of the Atyrau region during operational search activities detained a 24-year-old native of the Turkestan region. A synthetic narcotic substance with a total weight of 1 kg was seized in a rented flat, which make approximately 3330 doses. The cost of drugs on the black market would be about T50 million, "reads the report.

Pre-trial investigation has been initiated under part 4 of Article 296.









This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.