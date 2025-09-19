18.09.2025, 12:30 2506
Waste landfill fire rages on in Almaty region
A persistent fire at a waste landfill in the Almaty region has entered its fourth day, Kazinform News Agency reports.
According to the Kazakh Ministry of Emergency Situations, firefighters have successfully contained the open flames around the entire perimeter of the landfill.
Efforts to extinguish the solid waste fire continued throughout the night.
It is also stated that a tent camp has been established at the site to provide the necessary conditions for the recovery of rescue personnel. A field kitchen is supplying hot meals and drinking water, while doctors from the Emergency Ministry's Disaster Medicine Center are on standby to provide emergency medical care.
Yerlan Turegeldiyev, Chairman of the Fire Service Committee, previously said that extinguishing the fire is complicated by the unique characteristics of such landfills. Waste is piled up to 10 meters high, causing deep smoldering at the base where oxygen accumulates in the loose soil. The decomposition process generates methane, which continuously fuels the smoldering.
Emergency response teams are employing a method of backfilling the burning areas with inert materials, followed by soil compaction. This technique aims to cut off oxygen supply to the smoldering zones, ensuring the complete extinguishment of the fire.
18.09.2025, 18:25 2241
State of emergency declared in Alatau over landfill fire
A local state of emergency has been declared in Alatau due to a large-scale fire at a landfill site, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The Akimat of Alatau stated that the decision was made in line with the current legislation of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
As the fire has encompassed a significant area, the state of emergency enables us to swiftly mobilize all necessary personnel and resources, including fire crews, rescue teams, and specialized machinery, and coordinate all services effectively. These measures are designed to speed up the containment and recovery work," the Akimat reports.
Authorities confirmed the situation is under constant control and that there is no threat to residents' lives. All emergency services are operating in a heightened mode.
12.09.2025, 16:45 38691
Road tragedy in Mangistau: One injured patient airlifted to Aktau
The condition of three indivudals injured in a recent road accident in Mangistau region remains critical. Identified as a driver and two passengers, they suffered multiple traumatic injuries, including brain contusions, fractured ribs, and broken leg bones, Kazinform News Agency reports.
One of the patients was airlifted by the sanitary aviation plane to Aktau.
Doctors are doing everything possible to preserve their lives," Chief of the regional healthcare department Bekbolat Izbassarov says.
The driver is a resident of Zhanaozen. The two injured passengers are the residents of Karaganda region. A regional sanitary aviation crew was dispatched to Zhanaozen. After examination, one of them was brought to the Regional Hospital of Aktau. He was placed into the intensive care unit and his condition is estimated as critical. He is receiving a comprehensive medical care," he noted.
11.09.2025, 21:00 38996
Ten killed in road accident in Mangistau region
Ten people were killed after a minivan overturned in Mangistau region on September 11, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The accident occurred about 90 km from the village of Senek in Karakiya district, when the driver of a Toyota Hiace lost control and the vehicle veered off the road into a ditch, police said. The minibus was carrying several passengers.
Eight people were killed at the scene and two more died due to injuries sustained on the way to hospital. The driver and two other passengers were hospitalized with various injuries.
A criminal case has been launched and investigators are working to establish the circumstances of the crash, police said.
10.09.2025, 12:12 49066
No Kazakh casualties in Doha attacks - MFA
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Alibek Bakayev, has provided an update on Kazakh citizens in Qatar, speaking on the sidelines of the Majilis, Kazinform News Agency reports.
He confirmed that no Kazakh citizens were among the victims of the recent strike on Doha.
Of course, we have citizens in Qatar, but thankfully, none of Kazakhstan's citizens were among the victims. No one has contacted us," Alibek Bakayev stated.
He also stated the current number of Kazakh citizens residing in the country.
We currently have about 1,500 people in Qatar. Of these, 516 are registered with our Consulate, and we are in constant contact with them," the Kazakh MFA representative added.
29.08.2025, 21:00 78116
Minor oil spill reported at CPC marine terminal
A minor oil spill occurred at the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) marine terminal during loading operations onto a tanker via its SPM-2 facility, the company said on Friday, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The company reported in a statement that a small amount of oil leaked onto the sea surface, though the exact volume is yet to be determined.
There were no casualties or injuries, and there is no risk of fire. The cause of the incident is currently under investigation, reads the statement.
The company promptly activated its oil spill response plan.
All available resources were deployed to the affected area, and oil recovery operations are underway. Continuous environmental monitoring is being carried out, with samples taken regularly," said the company.
It added that the SPM CPC-2 has been taken out of operation for an indefinite period.
28.08.2025, 14:03 81006
M5.1 quake strikes E Kazakhstan region
According to the network of seismic stations of the National Scientific Center for Seismological Observations and Research, an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 struck the Kurshim district of East Kazakhstan region on Thursday at 07:54 a.m. Astana time, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The epicenter located 799 kilometers northeast of Almaty, at a depth of 25 kilometers.
According to seismologists, the quake classified as moderate. However, it was not felt on the surface - residents of the region did not notice any tremors.
The regional Department of Emergency Situations confirmed there was no threat to the population or infrastructure.
There have been no reports of damage or casualties. The situation remains stable, with the tremors classified as technical and imperceptible to residents. Monitoring continues," the department’s press service reported.
18.08.2025, 10:50 120986
Two killed as light plane crashes in Akmola region
The tragedy occured near Tonkeris village, Tselinograd district of Akmola region, Kazinform News Agency reports.
According to the Ministry of Transport, the Aerostar R40F UP-LA229 light plane crashed on August 17 during a general aviation flight. The aircraft did not catch a fire.
As per the Rules for the Investigation of Aviation Accidents, a commission has been set up. Employees of the Department for the Investigation of Accidents of the Ministry of Transport have left for the crash site," the press service of the Ministry said.
The first brigade arrived at 05:15 pm, and the second one came at 05:17 pm. Two people - a man and a woman - were declared dead at the scene. They died before the ambulance arrived due to injuries incompatible with life," the regional healthcare department says.
A pre-trial investigation has been launched by the Transport Police Department.
13.08.2025, 18:30 133746
Kazakh Military Attaché Office worker arrested in Poland
The Kazakh Defense Ministry’s International Relations Center confirmed the arrest of an employee of the Office of Military Attache of Kazakhstan in Poland, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Currently, work is underway with the foreign side to resolve this situation. The measures needed are in place to protect the rights and legitimate interests of the national of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the International Relations Center of the Kazakh Defense Ministry said in a statement.
