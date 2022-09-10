1st ministerial meeting of Central Asia and GCC held

Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi took part in the first ministerial meeting in the format "Central Asia + Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Persian Gulf" (GCC). The Cooperation Council includes the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, the State of Bahrain, the Sultanate of Oman, the State of Qatar and the State of Kuwait, the press service of the Kazakh MFA informs.

During the meeting, the heads of the foreign ministries discussed the state and prospects of interregional cooperation, as well as topical international issues.

In his speech, Minister Tileuberdi noted the active political dialogue between the countries of Central Asia and the Persian Gulf, including in multilateral formats, and invited the Gulf countries to increase cooperation in such areas as agriculture, trade, information technology, energy, transport and transit. He informed about the preparations for the VII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions and the VI CICA Summit.

As a result of the meeting, a joint action plan for strategic dialogue and cooperation for 2023-2027 was adopted, which covers the spheres of political dialogue and security, economic and investment, as well as cultural and humanitarian cooperation.

On the sidelines of the event, the Minister held separate bilateral meetings with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah Al Saud, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Kuwait Ahmad Nasser Al-Muhammad Al-Sabah, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Sultanate of Oman Badr Bin Hamad Al-Busaidi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani, Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan Siroddjin Mukhriddin and Secretary General of the GCC Naif Hajraf.