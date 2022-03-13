Ambassador of Kazakhstan met with Minister of State for External Affairs and Minister of State for Culture of India

Images | Akorda

The Head of State receives Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay, who arrived in Nur-Sultan on a working visit, the Akorda press service reports.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Fuat Oktay discussed the prospects for the development of the Kazakh-Turkish strategic partnership and pressing issues of the international agenda.

Welcoming Fuat Oktay, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev conveyed warm wishes to Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan and noted that he was pleased to accept his invitation to visit Turkey in the coming May.

President Tokayev noted an excellent level of bilateral relations in the political, trade, economic, investment, cultural and humanitarian areas and stated the need for further enhancement.

In turn, the Vice President of Turkiye conveyed greetings from President Erdogan to the Head of State and the people of Kazakhstan. He added that Turkey is looking forward to the visit of the Kazakh leader.

Fuat Oktay also conveyed to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev a congratulatory message from the Turkish leader on the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Turkey.

Turkish Vice President commended the measures taken in our country to overcoming challenges and implementing reforms under the firm and decisive leadership of Kazakhstan's President.

In the end, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed gratitude for Recep Tayyip Erdogan's decision to take part in the 6th CICA Summit to be held in October this year in Nur-Sultan.





The 12th meeting of the Kazakhstan-Turkey Intergovernmental Commission on trade and economic cooperation chaired by Kazakh PM Alikhan Smailov and Vice President of Turkey Fuat Oktay took place in Nur-Sultan city, primeminister.kz informs.

The meeting discussed the wide range of issues of development of trade and economic cooperation between the two countries. In particular, the issues of interaction in the transit and transport sector, industry, tourist, geology, health, and agribusiness were considered. Also, attention was placed on the necessity to expand the airline geography of the two countries and increase regular flights.

Turkey is one of the priority trade and economic and investment partners of Kazakhstan. Last year's trade turnover between the countries exceeded $4.1bn, growing by 33%.

The Kazakh PM stressed that the Kazakh-Turkish partnership is of strategic nature and that exports from Kazakhstan to Turkey for 2021 rose by 39% and approximated $3bn, while imports to Kazakhstan from Turkey for 2021 grew by 20.5% and stood at $1.1bn.

Turkish businesses carry out investment projects worth a total of $5.5bn in Kazakhstan.

For his part, Vice President of Turkey Fuat Oktay pointed out that Turkey is ready to further strengthen bilateral cooperation with Kazakhstan in all areas and will facilitate further development of mutually beneficial partnership.

Following the talks, the final protocol of the meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission was signed and the joint plan was adopted. The members of the official delegations held bilateral meetings to debate the current issues of trade and economic cooperation between the two countries.



