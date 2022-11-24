This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Ambassador of Kazakhstan presents credentials to President of Swiss Confederation
Kazakhstan is a valuable partner, Josep Borrell
Kazakhstan-UAE celebrate 30th anniversary of bilateral relations
Today the United Arab Emirates is one of the main partners of Kazakhstan in the Middle East. Despite the coronavirus pandemic, trade and economic relations between the two countries have strengthened. In particular, as per the results in 2021, mutual trade reached a record $700 million,"the Kazakh diplomat said.
Kazakhstan's Permanent Representative to UN holds meeting with civil community in Geneva
Kazakh Consulate celebrates 30th anniversary of establishment of relations with UAE
The concert celebrates both the 25th anniversary of the opening of the Republic of Kazakhstan General Consulate in Dubai and the Northern Emirates as well as the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two nations," said Rawan Juma Bek, Consul General of Kazakhstan to the UAE.
Germany to open hydrogen diplomacy office in Kazakh capital
Kazakhstan issues jubilee postage stamp in honor of 30th anniversary of its membership in UN
It is no coincidence that dombra is depicted on the postage stamp, since the Kazakh traditional art of Dombra Kui has been inscribed on the UNESCO Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage. We welcome Kazakhstan's actions on sustainable development throughout these thirty years. The issue of the commemorative postage stamp serves as a symbol of raising public awareness of a significant milestone in the history of Kazakhstan's foreign policy and commitment to sustainable development goals," UN Resident Coordinator for Kazakhstan, Ms. Michaela Friberg-Storey says.
Mukhtar Auezov’s legacy celebrated in Washington
Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union
