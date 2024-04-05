Astana and Jakarta Strengthen Political Dialogue

Tell a friend

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alibek Bakayev met with Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





During the conversation, the Kazakh diplomat, having conveyed warm greetings from the Head of Kazakh Foreign Ministry Murat Nurtleu, noted that Astana considers Jakarta as one of the key political and economic partners in the Southeast Asian region and confirmed interest in further development and expansion of bilateral and multilateral cooperation.





The parties discussed the current state and prospects for the development of Kazakh-Indonesian cooperation, exchanged views on topical issues on the international agenda.





Alibek Bakayev informed the Indonesian Foreign Minister about the main results of the bilateral foreign policy consultations held on the eve and expressed confidence in further fruitful cooperation.





The interlocutors discussed practical issues of strengthening economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and Indonesia. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Indonesia noted the significant potential for cooperation in the fields of trade, mining and energy, investment and tourism.





In conclusion, the diplomats expressed their general satisfaction with the results of the inter-ministerial consultations and agreed to maintain regular dialogue, strengthen inter-parliamentary and cultural-humanitarian ties, as well as continue work on expanding the legal framework.