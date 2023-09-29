Astana and London Strengthen Bilateral and Multilateral Dialogu

Images | Ministry of Trade and Integration

Kazakh entrepreneurs took part in the trade and economic mission, which took place from September 10 to 12 in the city of Dushanbe. As a result of the business meetings, export contracts worth more than $ 82 million were signed, press service of the Ministry of Trade and Integration reports.





The organizers of the business mission were the Ministry of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan together with QazTrade and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Tajikistan.





As Deputy Minister of Economic Development and Trade of the Republic of Tajikistan Nuriddinzoda Akhliddin Nuriddin noted at the business forum in Dushanbe, Kazakhstan and Tajikistan have many areas of mutually beneficial cooperation in various sectors of the economy. Our country is among the TOP 3 largest trading partners of Tajikistan, firmly occupying the second place.





We consider Kazakhstan as the most important and reliable partner. Our relations are developing dynamically and cover a variety of areas. I sincerely hope that this event will contribute to a noticeable intensification of trade and economic cooperation between our countries,", - the Vice Minister of the Republic of Tajikistan said.





For 6 months of 2023, the mutual trade turnover between our states amounted to 557.4 million dollars. Export deliveries of Kazakhstani goods to Tajikistan increased by 6.9% and reached $ 387.2 million. Import volumes in the first half of the year decreased by 33.3% to 170.2 million dollars.





Kazakhstan sends wheat, sunflower oil, hot-rolled bars of non-alloy steel, petroleum products and more to the Tajik market. Vegetables, fresh and dried fruits, nuts are traditionally popular among Tajik imports.





Meanwhile, the potential of Kazakhstani commodity producers allows us to seriously increase the volume of exports of processed goods. Entrepreneurs are ready to supply Tajik consumers with products of 60 names.





In his welcoming speech, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Tajikistan Valikhan Turekhanov confirmed, "that the opportunities between our two states are simply huge. Such business meetings and trade missions allow businesses to discuss the terms of cooperation on the spot, to realize the existing potential".





During the business trip to Dushanbe, representatives of Kazakhstani companies visited industrial and agricultural enterprises, retail chains, held field meetings and negotiations in the B2B format.





Potential Tajik partners have shown great interest in our manufacturers of mechanical engineering and chemical products, as well as food products.





22 Kazakhstani enterprises of the machine-building, food, chemical, and manufacturing industries took part in the trade and economic mission in Dushanbe. This is the second meeting of the business circles of Kazakhstan and Tajikistan on the same platform. In May, Astana hosted a major Kazakh-Tajik business forum, where 40 documents on cooperation worth over $ 1.8 billion were signed.





Also in August, as part of the visit of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon to Astana, the days of Tajikistan in Kazakhstan and an exhibition-fair of agricultural, industrial products, handicrafts and national dishes of Tajikistan were held.





In turn, from September 13 to 15, Kazakhstan will take part in the International Exhibition of National Goods in Dushanbe, which will be held as part of the Fifth Consultative Meeting of the heads of Central Asian states.